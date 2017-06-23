FDA FAERS Database Posts Huge Rise In Acthar Deaths And Adverse Events

Summary

Mallinckrodt is in full damage control mode.

Citron explains the company's admission on Acthar's adverse events; time to call your lawyer.

Adverse events on Acthar are up more than 280%, including increase in deaths.

Not only will Mallinckrodt go to $0, but this report will prove why company management might go to jail.

The case against Acthar just got much more serious than profits.

Disclosure: Short MNK.

