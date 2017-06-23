Disclosure: Short MNK.
FDA FAERS Database Posts Huge Rise In Acthar Deaths And Adverse Events
| About: Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK)
Summary
Mallinckrodt is in full damage control mode.
Citron explains the company's admission on Acthar's adverse events; time to call your lawyer.
Adverse events on Acthar are up more than 280%, including increase in deaths.
Not only will Mallinckrodt go to $0, but this report will prove why company management might go to jail.
The case against Acthar just got much more serious than profits.
About this article:Expand
Tagged: Investing Ideas, Short Ideas, Healthcare, Medical Instruments & Supplies, Ireland
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here