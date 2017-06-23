Exxon Mobil Stock Will Sell Off Due To Lower Oil Prices

Consumer demand has been declining. With the continued increase in oil production, the price of oil will see continued downward price pressure.

There is simply too much oil in the world and Exxon Mobil will see its share price decline.

The price of oil has been declining sharply over the past few weeks. I believe oil will continue lower, albeit not in a straight line. While there has been movement lower in the energy sector, some stocks have held up. This is contrary to the correlation between energy stock prices and the price of oil. There is a very strong correlation between the price of oil and an oil stock's revenue, and by coincidence the stock price of the company. Eventually, the stocks that have held up will move lower, and in some cases I can see a large move lower.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has seen a lot of support in its stock despite declines in the price of oil, and I believe that will change significantly. If you compare Exxon Mobil's price to the iShares ETF XLE, you can see what I am referring to - chart below.

My take away of this is simple: The rest of the energy sector is reacting to the price of energy. Exxon Mobil, which comprises 25% of the above ETF, is not immune to the fall in input prices. This is what I have keyed on.

With the price of oil declining, most energy stocks have been battered. I believe this is the beginning of something bigger. Is this the time to buy battered energy stocks? No. Oil still has a lot of room to go on the downside.

I am an active trader. I do not just put a stock in my portfolio and sit on it for an extended period of time. Instead, I actively trade a stock based on economic fundamentals and how that will affect any stock's price. Also, I do not trade stocks plain vanilla; I always use options along with any spot trade.

With regards to the fundamentals of Exxon Mobil, you have to look at its most important product: Oil. There is too much oil and too much oil production. The price of oil is falling and will continue to fall. However, the fall in oil prices will not be straight-line. In fact, from a purely trader's perspective, I can see a bounce in oil prices over the next two weeks or so. But, this is going to be short term only.

My target for West Texas Intermediate is less than $40.00. That price is not too far off; WTIUSD is trading at $42.50 currently.

At some point the number of rigs being added to the production process will stop going higher. And, in fact, I would not be surprised if that weekly announcement happens soon. Rig counts are at a record 22 straight weeks of increases. The price of oil continues to drop. The very basics of supply and demand of oil would dictate that it is no longer profitable to put more rigs online. The Baker Hughes Rig Data shows that in one year's time, the number of rigs in the United States has gone upwards by 509+ from 426 to 933 total rigs. That is more than double the number of rigs in one year. That seem exacerbating and you see why no matter what OPEC does the price continues to move lower.

The reason why I have my target price for oil as below $40.00 is simplistic. First, the break-even price for oil continues to drop lower and lower, as the below chart shows:

There is something fundamental about oil that you need to understand: If price drops, more oil is pumped. This defies sense of logic until you think it through. OPEC members cheat. These countries depend upon a certain amount of revenue because some of these countries own the oil production.

If a country's break-even level is $40.00, and that country produces 100k bbl/day, and the price of oil is $50.00, then the math is simple: That country will receive $10.00 per barrel, or $1,000,000.00 in profit for that day's production. That country invariably depends upon that revenue. Drop the price of oil to $45.00 with the same break-even level and the same production and the country's revenue just got cut in half.

No matter what that country has agreed to in any meeting, achieving their individual revenue goals, or self-interest, will dictate they are about to increase production.

Exxon Mobil's revenue is declining

If the price of oil is declining, it is not rocket science that unless you increase production, a company's revenue is declining:

Revenues have been cut in half over the past few years with the price of oil's drop. What is interesting is that the cut in oil and drop in revenue has not seen a 1:1 ratio, or even close.

This is typically justified by a yield from the EPS that exceeds the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield. But, in this case, that ratio no longer exists. Off of $0.95 EPS and a current stock price of $82.67, that equates to a 1.16% yield. No thanks. I'd rather take the 2.21% currently offered by the United States Treasury with a far less risk level.

Exxon Mobil does have some revenue sources in the pipeline. However, this Guyana project will not come online until 2020. That is not soon enough to stop the decline in revenue.

I see no justification for the current price of XOM given the weakness in the world economies, the oversupply in oil, declining revenue in the company and the opportunity to invest elsewhere and get a better return.

I would be a buyer of this stock all the way down to $70.00. I do not see XOM trading that low. But, if it does, I would buy this stock. So, that is exactly what I am going to do, bring in some revenue based upon that target level: I am going to sell make puts at that level.

The XOM 1-year - June 15, 2018 expiry, 70 puts are selling for $1.20. I am going to be hitting that bid. The delta on that is trading at approximately 22%. Given a margin based upon that delta from an $82.00 stock price, bringing in $1.93, that yields me 11.02% over the course of a year.

If the price of XOM drops down to $70.00, I will take the long position at expiry given the fundamentals of the price of oil today. What I really think is going to happen is that XOM will drop down below the $80.00 handle and then sit there for a long period of time. In the meantime, I am going to try and earn me a solid 11% from that.

11% is not a fortune, but with a stock market that despite hitting all-time highs, I have no confidence in going long for an extended term period. The market has a strong opportunity to correct lower. I do not want to be long with what feels like such a low probability event. I will take double-digit returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in XOM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am shorting Exxon Mobil $70.00 puts naked to either bring in cash or take position at that price.