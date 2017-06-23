IDC Sees Wearables Market Nearly Doubling By 2021

Rethink Technology business briefs for June 22, 2017.

Smart clothing, watches and earwear expected to grow double digits

IDC's forecast for the wearables market for 2017 calls for a 20% increase in unit shipments from 2016 to 125.5 million. By 2021, IDC thinks unit shipments will grow to 240 million.

Grouped in those numbers are a lot of different devices, including smartwatches, wristbands, clothing, earwear and others. IDC provided a breakdown of its projections:

Top Wearable Devices by Product, Volume, Market Share, and CAGR Product Shipment Volume 2017 Market Share 2017 Shipment Volume 2021* Market Share 2021* CAGR (2017-2021)* Watches 71.4 56.9% 161.0 67.0% 26.5% Wristbands 47.6 37.9% 52.2 21.7% 1.2% Clothing 3.3 2.6% 21.6 9.0% 76.1% Earwear 1.6 1.3% 4.0 1.7% 39.7% Others 1.6 1.3% 1.4 0.6% -16.0% Total 125.5 100.0% 240.1 100.0% 18.2% Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Wearables Device Tracker, June 21, 2017

Watches included semi-smart watches without the capability to download apps, as well as full-fledged smartwatches such as Apple Watch (NASDAQ:AAPL) and smartwatches that use Google's Android Wear 2 (GOOG, GOOGL). IDC was a little vague about the product mix between smart and semi-smart watches.

IDC also stated that earwear was not merely Bluetooth headphones, but devices that provide other functionality, such as collecting fitness data. It was unclear whether Apple's very successful EarPods were included in this category.

As yet, IDC does not include any smartglasses per se, since they are not being produced in significant quantities, although it does count eyewear in the Others category. Probably smartglasses will be important by 2021, so IDC may have overlooked their growth potential.

Apple Watch and other smartwatches expected to get a boost from cellular connections

The part of the report that really resonated with me concerned future cellular connectivity:

Since the market's inception, it's been a matter of getting product out there to generate awareness and interest. Now it's about getting the experience right - from the way the hardware looks and feels to how software collects, analyzes, and presents insightful data. What this means for users is that in the years ahead, they will be treated to second- and third-generation devices that will make today's devices seem quaint. Expect digital assistants, cellular connectivity, and connections to larger systems, both at home and at work... Smart watches, however, will see a boost in volumes in 2019 as cellular connectivity becomes more prevalent on the market.

The importance of cellular connectivity for wearables, particularly for smartwatches, has been a theme of mine since last year, and I'm glad to see other analysts and organizations starting to pick up on it. I've discussed Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM) development of the Snapdragon Wear SOC that manufacturers are using for Android Wear 2 smartwatches with LTE connectivity, such as the LG Watch Sport (OTC:LGEAF). Such watches provide voice calling and cellular data connections and anticipate the future direction of the smartwatch.

However, at Apple's WWDC, it became apparent that the company was moving very slowly in the direction of making Watch an independent device. I had speculated that Watch might be allowed to make independent Wi-Fi connections in the next watchOS. Instead, Apple took a half step in providing for peer-to-peer Bluetooth connections between Watch and other Bluetooth devices (besides headphones). The Watch will be able to connect with health sensors, such as glucose monitors, over Bluetooth.

Apple's go-slow approach is almost certainly motivated by battery life considerations. Bluetooth provides the least power drain for continuous wireless communication. The problem of battery drain should be reduced when 5G cellular is adopted and begins to be deployed, which is why IDC anticipates cellular connections becoming more important beginning in 2019.

Will Apple's search for better graphics lead back to Imagination Technologies?

After Apple informed Imagination Technologies (OTC:IMGTY) in April that it would discontinue using its graphics IP, it was apparent that Imagination would need to find a buyer. Apple was acknowledged to be Imagination's largest customer.

On Thursday, Imagination announced that it was commencing a formal sale of the company. It had already announced its intention to sell off its MIPS and Ensigma operations, and apparently, sales of these units will proceed independently.

The announcement also makes note that Imagination is "in dispute" with Apple. At the time that Apple informed Imagination that it intended to design its own GPUs without any help from the latter, Imagination disputed whether that was even possible and asserted that Apple might well end up infringing Imagination's intellectual property rights.

Despite the evident hard feelings between the two companies, there is still speculation that Apple could buy Imagination. It's certainly a lot less expensive now, having lost about 50% of its market cap since the falling out with Apple.

On the other hand, Apple has never bought a company that doesn't want to be bought (by Apple), and Imagination could well have other suitors who would offer more. My personal favorite candidate is Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). The company has used Imagination Technologies' graphics cores in some of its Atom mobile SOCs, and Intel could certainly use the boost in its graphics capability.

