Wirecard: Best Value In The Payment Processors?

The payment processor segment has been absolutely on fire this year. Firms from domestic PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), Square (NYSE:SQ) and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) to European based Wirecard (OTCPK:WCAGY)(OTCPK:WRCDF) and Worldpay Group (OTCPK:WPYGY) have mostly seen significant growth. Even private Stripe (Private:STRIP) quickly became a multi-unicorn stock, but the question is which stock offers the best value proposition after the rally.

The growth in the sector stocks is primarily due to the ongoing market shift towards digital payments and online transactions from cash. Even consumers are now making P2P payments via services like Venmo and Square Cash, instead of cash. The constant stream of payments shifting to digital means provide topline growth for these firms making the stocks appealing for the annuity type profit streams with a growth kicker.

Big Growing Market

E-commerce is helping make that shift as online retailers are growing substantially faster than the retailing segment. In 2016, e-commerce grew by 15.6% to nearly $400 billion while the retail segment grew by only 2.9% automatically pushing money to payment processors and credit cards from cash transactions. The total retail sales were an incredible $4.9 trillion last year.

Datanyze lists these as the top payment processors linked to domains. PayPal currently dominates the market with over 780,000 websites and a 76% market share.

Even in the Western world that is focused on non-cash payments, the rental market is still highly focused on cash payments. According to a recent Zillow study (via pymnts.com), 76% of rent payments that typically amount to the largest single expense are made mostly via checks. The opportunity to digitize payments still exists in vast sectors of the U.S. economy opening up growth opportunities.

PayPal as the leader according to the Datanyze Universe has ambitions for growth despite a market value of $63 billion and revenue approaching $13 billion this year. The company that originally rode payments on the eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) platform to scale sees plenty of opportunities in merchant services and P2P payments along with other ancillary opportunities to service those same customers with credit.

Source: PayPal investor relations

In Asia, consumers still largely utilize cash for payments in countries like India and South Africa. According to Cardtronics, the Asia-Pacific region used cash in $5.6 trillion worth of payments in 2015 and the number will actually grow to $8.1 trillion by 2020.

Regardless of how one slices the payments market and the growth opportunities, a large portion of payments are still made via cash and the ultimate goal is to move towards a cashless society. The question is which of the above payment processors provide the best value for investors.

Which Stock To Own?

The public pure plays in the sector are limited. Stripe is still private along with a lot of the other secondary payment processors on the top technology list. Authorize.net is subsidiary of Visa (NYSE:V) that operates the large payment network with a market valuation of $218 billion already. The tech giants continue entering the payments space, but the payments business isn't large enough to move the needle with those companies.

This leaves the likes of PayPal, Square, Fiserv, Wirecard and Worldpay though by no means an all inclusive list. Over the last year, all of these stocks have provided decent returns except for Worldpay.

FISV data by YCharts

Square produced the largest stock gain while Worldpay was the only stock with a loss over the last year while all of the other stocks were up at least 19%. Stock gains over the last year doesn't tell the full story on value though.

Valuations

Some of the top valuation metrics for these payment processors are as follows:

Company Ticker Price $ 6/21/17 P/S (NYSE:TTM) Forward P/E Rev Growth EPS Growth Fiserv FISV 125.38 4.9 21.1 5.0% 15.3% PayPal PYPL 53.54 5.7 25.3 17.4 19.1 Square SQ 24.16 12.0 67.1 31.0 N/A Wirecard WCAGY 33.42 6.8 22.6 30.4 35.8 Worldpay WPYGY 12.36 5.3 43.6 10.0 6.8

Source: Reuters/Yahoo Finance/Company reports

Though not exactly a cheap stock my some market measures, Wirecard is the one stock in the group that trades below the forecasted growth rates. My previous research covered some of the issues surrounding why Wirecard was overlooked by the market that probably continues to plague the stock.

Due to the revenue size in the $1 billion range, Wirecard and Square have the more comparable growth numbers. The major difference is that Square is still in the startup mode and only expects to produce a small adjusted EPS of $0.18 this year and assuming a doubling by 2018, the stock trades at a forward P/E multiple up to triple that of already highly profitable Wirecard.

Another interesting distinguishing factor is that Wirecard has a solid base focused on Europe with Germany being the leading market for transactions, but the company is squarely focused on growth in Asia-Pacific where the conversion to digital payments has the greatest long-term growth potential.

Another prime reason for a European focused payment processor to move outside of Europe are the vastly higher margins in the regions where Wirecard operates. The average transaction margin is 2.1% outside Europe and only 1.3% in Europe.

Takeaway

For domestic investors, the better known PayPal and Square aren't bad investment options. The key investor takeaway is that Wirecard provides the better valuation due to the relatively low valuation multiples in comparison to the growth opportunity. The positioning outside of Europe with the growth opportunities in APAC and the entry into the large U.S. market provides years of growth opportunities for the Germany based payments processor.

