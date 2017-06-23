What Customers Want At Grocery Stores

I started following Kroger (NYSE: KR) about a year ago and started an initial investment at $32.69, thinking I was getting a strong discount on a 'best in breed' grocer. As I have been reading quarterly and annual reports since that time and read conference call transcripts, what started as admiration has slowly become skepticism. Amid razor thin margins and intense competition from multiple sources I have to ask myself if Kroger is positioning itself for future growth. As management frequently cites the execution of its "Customer 1st" strategy I find myself wondering if the details of that strategy are going to be effective moving forward and actually address customer wants and needs in a way that will win their patronage. In short, does Kroger management really understand what makes people shop at their stores and not others? While I have been having these thoughts for some time things obviously came to a head with the sharp drop in share price following reduced earnings guidance announced with first quarter results. Now more than ever I wanted to research more to determine if I should remain long Kroger, or if I should sell for a substantial loss and move on. I hope my thoughts provide insight.

To be blunt, at first glance it seems like Kroger management is trying to spend its way into success while their competitors are cutting costs across the board and passing those savings on to consumers. Kroger thinks that by making considerable investments in technology, team members, targeted promotions and research/analytics they can increase loyalty to their stores by providing an individualized shopping experience for customers. Competitors meanwhile seem to be focused on lowering prices, thinking that is what will drive loyalty to their stores. Wal-Mart's (NYSE: WMT) 2017 (fiscal year ending January 31st) annual report says "We're deeply committed to being the lowest cost operator. By driving savings through our cost analytics program in areas such as sourcing, supply chain, and operational efficiencies, we can fund growth and lower prices for customers. We've increased our vertical integration, improved logistics and leveraged new data tools to expand our cost advantage." Wal-Mart is proactive in 'rolling back' prices and always has been. Kroger seems reactive, saying things like "we will not lose on price". This was in reference to a situation in the past quarter, explained in the first quarter conference call, where Kroger reacted to aggressive pricing on milk and eggs by some competitors in one of their markets by lowering their own prices. This caused their gross margins to contract on those staple products. This is not a sustainable business model. Lowering prices because you were able to cut costs elsewhere is an advantage. Lowering prices because other people are lowering prices is dangerous. Then there is the ever present threat of bare-bones, low cost grocers Aldi in Lidl coming in to take market share with their ultra low prices and good quality products. So on the one hand we have Kroger's data driven, investment heavy approach that includes things like:

1) QueVision: A infrared technology that tracks customers in store to help things run more smoothly.

2) My Magazine: An online and mailer coupon/article resource "which delivers personalized content like recipes to loyal households based on their shopping behavior and interests."

3) Contracting 84.51: An analytics team that uses research to provide relationship building solutions in retail.

4) Increasing both hours and wages for employees to retain good employees.

Kroger's priority is centered around giving their customers an 'experience' while interacting with their brand. They said it multiple times on their conference call: they want to win peoples loyalty by giving them an experience. Price is not at the top of the list for them. From the conference call: "we would not be leaning on price as a strategy, but we're not going to let somebody have price." My interpretation of that is "we are not going to focus on cutting costs so we can lower prices, but as our competitors lower their prices so will we." Here I think they misunderstand shoppers priorities. When I go to the grocery store I don't think for a second about having an experience. I want to get in, spend as little money as possible on good food, and then get out. I expect an experience when I go to Disneyland, not Dillon's. I believe this is generally true among the majority of people. I found some very interesting information from the American Customer Satisfaction Index website that may support my claim. With this index, annual analysis are conducted amongst various business to see which rates the highest for customer satisfaction. For a full decade Wal-Mart has been dead last among ten or so businesses for customer satisfaction. This probably doesn't come as a surprise to some. Getting a competent associate to help you at Wal-Mart is no easy task. I gave up asking employees where to find certain products at Wal-Mart because every time I get an 'I don't know' or a blank stare. Yet, in that same ten year time frame, Wal-Mart has leapt past older, more established competitors to become the largest retailer in the world and the largest grocer in the nation. They have done this by having lower prices than anyone else. Clearly, customer service and satisfaction or having an 'experience', takes a back seat to super low prices. The names at the top of the list scoring the best on the index are also those companies that are struggling severely, some of them knocking on bankruptcy's door: Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN), Dillards (NYSE: DDS), J.C. Penney (NYSE: JCP). Sears (Nasdaq: SHLD) has beaten Wal-mart every year even. A Kroger store was also near the top of the list the past two years, Fred Meyer. Given this information, I am not convinced Kroger management is truly tuned in to what customers want and need. People don't want a great experience as much as they want to not spend money. The considerable success of Aldi is an indicator as well. My wife and I love Aldi. It would be our main grocer if we weren't in the military and have a commissary two minutes from our home. At Aldi I get awesome prices on really great food. And even with only a couple lanes open at a time and only 2 associates check-out is FAST. And Aldi is doing all that, and plans to do more, without quevision, clicklist, vitacost, Mymagazine, an over-abundance of coupons, targeted advertising, out-sourcing analytics, etc. They simply cut costs and then give the savings to me. That is the winning business model. Less is more when it comes to grocery stores.

Let's look at financial results to see if Kroger's strategy is translating to the bottom line, as compared with competitors. Ultimately, that bottom line is what will allow Kroger to grow it's business and return capital to shareholders. The following chart is interesting, if inconclusive. I think it will take a few more years to really see the implications of Kroger's strategy vs others, especially as Aldi and Lidl burst onto the scene, and I may revisit the topic with a re-vamped chart at that time. Additionally and as an aside, this chart may provide some insight into who management was talking about when they said in the quarter 4 conference call about "competitors running better stores. I don't think there's any doubt that they are".

Kroger Wal-mart Publix (OTC:PUSH) Ingles (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Sprouts (NASDAQ:SFM) Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) Gross Margin (5yr avg.) 21.4 25.02 28 22.84 29.5 35.28 Operating Margin (5yr avg.) 2.98 5.36 7.96 3.4 5.6 6.18 Cash used for investing % sales (5 yr avg.) 3.36 2.54 5.56 2.86 3.72 5.15 Operating expense % sales (5yr avg.) 18.42 19.68 20.05 19.44 23.9 29.14 Revenue growth 5yr CAGR 5.02 .91 5.46 .51 20.61 7.67 Net income 5yr CAGR 7.17 -5.35 6.89 5.86 57.8 2.13

Kroger Wal-mart Publix Ingles Sprouts Whole Foods RoA (5 yr avg.) 5.91 7.72 12.52 2.43 6.53 9.57 RoE (5 yr. avg.) 32.52 20.03 17.18 9.53 13.62 14.35 RoIC (5 yr. avg.) 12.67 13.16 16.71 5.73 9.9 13.96

The biggest thing that stands out to me is the considerable gap between Kroger's gross margin and its competitors, Kroger being dead last. In spite of other advantages this has an outsized affect on total results as COGS is one of the biggest expenditures grocers make. Operational expense efficiencies notwithstanding, the gross margin creates a considerable drag and translates down to the operating margin, which Kroger is also dead last in.

While Kroger's revenue growth is, in my opinion, the best when taking scale into consideration (Sprouts impressive revenue CAGR is because they started so small), that revenue growth is mostly a result of acquisitions. Kroger spent over 3 billion on acquisitions in the past 5 years, dwarfing the next biggest spender, WMT, by a billion dollars. As has often been said, Kroger is the king of inorganic growth. There is nothing wrong with that. If acquisitions is your strong suit then play to that. But it is important to understand that the strong revenue growth is mainly a result of acquisitions, not a customer 1st strategy. Notably and related, Kroger is not leading the way on RoIC.

My takeaway is that Kroger needs to 1) continue to focus on acquisitions that make sense and 2) re-direct time, money, and management attention away from the multi-faceted, complicated, expensive Customer 1st strategy and direct resources more into bringing down the cost of goods sold, improve margins, and thus give yourself more pricing flexibility and the power that comes with it. Customers want quality food at a cheap price. That should be the main strategy, the main focus. It seems like the Customer 1st strategy is becoming little more than a talking point in an effort to differentiate Kroger from competitors. But what will truly set them apart is pricing power, and I truly feel that time will only make that clearer with the expansion of Aldi and Lidl. Ultimately, improving on price is the best way to put the customer first.

I hope my thoughts have given people something to think about aside from the barrage of 'Kroger is a buy at these prices' articles inundating Seeking Alpha. This wasn't an attempt to prove anything, and I don't claim to have all the answers or claim to be smarter than Kroger management. I have yet to resolve for myself whether I want to sell or hold my shares, I am waiting for the air to clear. I just wanted to make some big picture observations. Any of your thoughts would be appreciated as a continuation of the discussion. Thanks for reading.