This Energy Stock Yields 4% And Will Grow Dividends By 30% Annually

Antero is in strong financial shape and will likely outperform over the next few years, as I argue below.

Antero has wisely hedged natural gas prices for 2018-2019 at prices well north of $3.50, while prices currently trade below $3.

The company is targeting 28% to 30% distribution growth from now until 2020, plus a coverage ratio of 1.25X.

Antero Midstream Partners is a high-yielding growth stock; it yields 4% and has a $2.7 billion organic growth opportunity over the next few years.

Antero Midstream Partners is a new holding of mine and one of my top picks in the energy sector as I feel the company's earnings and distribution growth could outpace its peers over the next few years, leading to overall outperformance. My only regret is not learning of the company sooner, as shares have been on a roll the past few years.

For some background, the company was formed by Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) to own, operate and develop its midstream energy assets. It owns pipelines, compressor stations, processing plants and water handling and treatment infrastructure, and it provides these services under long-term fixed-fee contracts, providing predictable, stable cash flow.

Currently, Antero Midstream carries a market cap of $5.53 million with LTM EBITDA of $444 million, a distribution payout of $1.20 annually and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

Antero's assets include an integrated system for Antero Resources' natural gas and natural gas liquids production, gathering and processing; it owns 307 miles of gathering pipelines, plus 286 miles of fresh water pipelines, a clearwater facility, and a 20,000 bbl/d fractionation plant, among other assets.

Antero has also formed a 50/50 joint venture with MPLX Energy Logistics (NYSE:MPLX) to invest in processing infrastructure in the Marcellus.

The JV plan is to construct up to 11 new 200 MMcf/d processing plants in this region. The JV will spend up to $1.3 billion over the next four years on this investment. This move will help diversify Antero's asset mix as processing and fractionation JV will comprise an estimated 10% of its EBITDA by 2020, with 4% of wastewater treatment, according to its recent corporate presentation.

You can see below that Antero is expecting this organic growth to fuel its distribution growth.

Antero doesn't yield as high as some of its MLP peers such as Enterprise Product Partners (NYSE:EPD), which yields 6.33%, Spectra Energy Partners (NYSE:SEP), yielding 6.81%, or Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE), yielding 7.38%, but the company has strong growth targets that could lead to a higher stock price.

Antero has a total of $2.7 billion in organic growth opportunities including this joint-venture from 2017-20; it aims to grow its current distribution by 28% to 30% annually to 2020, while still maintaining a conservative 1.25X DCF coverage ratio and leverage in the low 2-times range. That's the highest estimated distribution growth among its peers, according to the presentation.

If Antero achieves 30% annually distribution growth, it will be paying $1.729 in distribution in 2018, $2.247 in 2019, and $2.921 in 2020. If the stock price doesn't change at all between now and 2020, the stock would yield close to 10% by that time. To maintain the current yield of 4% gives the future stock price a value of $72.

Meanwhile, Antero has another key advantage: it has wisely locked in higher natural gas prices through its hedging contracts. The company's average hedge price is $3.91 in 2018, $3.70 in 2019 and $3.63 in 2020, $3.31 in 2021 and $3.18 beyond, while natural gas currently trades below $3. The company projects $2 billion in hedge gains through 2023. Antero also has a strong financial position, with $1.3 billion in current liquidity.

In conclusion, while Antero's yield doesn't seem that attractive compared to peers, I'd argue the stock could still be a better investment because of this growth potential and the other key advantages I've outlined above.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AM, EPD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.