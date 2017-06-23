Enterprise Products Partners: I'm Holding On For The Long Term

The company has visibility on future growth projects which will allow for further distribution increases to unit holders.

The most recent quarter marks Enterprise’s 51st consecutive quarterly distribution increase. The company has maintained its distribution growth despite the fall in energy prices.

Look no further than Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for a company that provides stable and growing income. Enterprise has increased its distribution to unit holders for 51 consecutive quarters and its 1.3 coverage ratio indicates the distribution is stable. Enterprise is one of the largest and most competitive in the space and is led by an excellent and conservative management team. I believe investors focused on generating income should consider Enterprise Products Partners if they have not already.

Business Overview

As a quick overview on the business, Enterprise has approximately 50,000 miles of natural gas, NGL, crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products pipelines; ~260 MMBbls of NGL, petrochemical, refined products, and crude oil and 14 Bcf of natural gas storage capacity; 26 natural gas processing plants, 22 fractionators, 11 condensate distillation facilities; and 18 deepwater docks handling ethane, LPG, PGP, crude oil, and refined products. The chart below shows Enterprise's connectivity, with natural gas pipelines shown in red, liquids pipelines shown in blue, and crude pipelines shown in green.

Source: June 6, 2017 Bank of America Energy Conference Presentation

Enterprise stands to benefit from natural gas, NGL, and crude oil production increases from development in the Eagle Ford, Permian, Marcellus, Utica, Barnett, and Haynesville Shale regions. Furthermore they stand to benefit from demand growth for these products. Enterprise has long-term relationships with many of their customers and the majority of their cash flow is fee-based, mitigating some of the volatility around commodity price fluctuations. Enterprise is well regarded as a leading provider of midstream energy services and, as previously mentioned, is led by an excellent management team.

Energy Prices Outlook

The fall in energy prices over the last two years has proven difficult for producers. However, low energy prices have led to an increase in energy consumption amongst individual consumers as well as high energy demanding industries. Analysts expect the increase in demand for crude oil and natural gas will help balance the supply and demand fundamentals going forward.

Source: June 6, 2017 Bank of America Energy Conference Presentation

The following chart shows a recovery in rig counts. Improved efficiencies and productivity have allowed producers to profit in low oil price environments. The decrease in production costs and rising rig counts serves as a key catalyst for a rise in shale production. It is important to remember that it is difficult to compare rig counts today with the past due to advances in productivity. Therefore, today's rig counts entail greater output than the same number historically. Additionally, the large inventory of DUCs is a contributing factor that has reduced the correlation between rig counts and production. However, rig counts remain a good indicator of overall production activity.

Source: June 6, 2017 Bank of America Energy Conference Presentation

Enterprise has Delivered Consistent Results

The following chart shows Enterprise's consistency in terms of total gross operating margin and DCF despite the fall in energy commodity prices.

Source: June 6, 2017 Bank of America Energy Conference Presentation

On an annual basis, Enterprise's total gross operating margin was $4.8 billion in 2013, $5.2 billion in 2014, $5.3 billion in 2015, $5.2 billion in 2016 (a slight pullback), and $1.5 billion for the first quarter of 2017 (an increase relative to $1.3 billion for the first quarter of 2016). DCF (excluding non-recurring items) has also steadily increased since 2013 and the company reported $1.12 billion during the first quarter 2017 which marked an increase from $1.05 billion during the same period last year. For the first quarter of 2017, the $1.1 billion of DCF generated provides approximately 1.3x coverage of the $0.415 distribution per unit. A coverage ratio above 1x indicates the distributions are sustainable and that the company is retaining some cash. Approximately $238 million of DCF was retained during the quarter, which provides flexibility for future projects, debt reduction, etc.

Source: June 6, 2017 Bank of America Energy Conference Presentation

51st Consecutive Quarterly Distribution Increase

Enterprise increased its cash distribution by 5.1% over the YOY period from the first quarter of 2017 to the first quarter of 2016. This marks the company's 51st consecutive quarterly distribution increase. The chart below shows that Enterprise has maintained its distribution growth despite the fall in energy prices.

Source: June 6, 2017 Bank of America Energy Conference Presentation

Runway for Growth

One way MLPs increase distributions to unit holders is through growth projects. Enterprise provides an estimate for growth visibility through the end of 2019 and indicates $8.4 billion worth of major projects with a material amount of activity occurring during the second quarter of 2017.

Source: June 6, 2017 Bank of America Energy Conference Presentation

Valuation

MLPs typically require different metrics to evaluate rather than the typical P/E, P/B, debt to equity, etc. I find distribution yield, debt/EBITDA, distribution coverage ratio, and price to DCF as the most helpful valuation metrics. There are several takeaways from the chart below which I assembled using data from the respective MLP's 10-Q's. Enterprise is attractive based on its debt/EBITDA and distribution coverage ratio metrics.

I generally like to see a debt/EBITDA ratio below 4-4.5x, as high levels indicate the MLP is taking on significant risk.

MLPs with a distribution coverage greater than 1 indicates cash is being retained and that the distributions are sustainable. All of these MLPs meet that metric.

P/DCF is similar to the P/E metric but for MLPs. I calculated these ratios by dividing current market cap by trailing annual DCF. Levels above 15x are considered high/expensive. However, it is important to take this metric with a grain of salt as MLPs report DCF with slight to modest variations..

Conclusion

Enterprise is a blue chip MLP that is worth considering for your income generating portfolio. Despite the recent downturn in energy commodity prices, Enterprise has proven resilient and continues to report strong gross operating margins and DCF numbers. Additionally, they have visibility on future growth projects which will allow for further distribution increases to unit holders. Enterprise is my largest income generating holding, and I don't plan on selling any time soon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.