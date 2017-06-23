Telecom Titans In Transition: AT&T Vs. Verizon

Brief Transition Overview

Wireline telecommunications is in decline. Growth in wireless has slowed to a crawl. The titans of telecommunications, AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ), are reinventing their respective business models to be much more than the near monopolies of the past. Each is taking a somewhat different path heading toward the same goal: finding top line growth with better margins. To that end, both companies are entering new businesses through acquisitions.

Instead of trying to include everything in this one article, I will just provide links to what I believe are some very well-written articles that describe the strategies being put in place. Mine will be more of a summary description, whereas the links provided at the end of this article should be followed by readers who want more details. I highly recommend both.

AT&T is heading in the direction of becoming a content owner and provider over multiple platforms and media formats. It is also positioning itself to be an integral enabler of autonomous vehicles and the IoT (Internet of Things) through its vast wired and wireless network.

With the impending acquisition of Time Warner (NYSE:TWX), it will have amassed much of the pieces needed to fit the puzzle together. Owning valuable content (from TWX) and being able to provide it to consumer on any device desired AND being able to bundle such services with mobile communications and data services either as a pre-selected bundle or a customized one could prove enticing to both current and potential customers. The strategy also allows T to leverage its existing network to provide more value added features to customers thereby potentially enhancing margins while cutting overlapping costs through synergies.

All that is to say that T is in a good position to grow revenues while squeezing more profit from each new dollar coming into the company.

Verizon is quite possibly heading in a similar direction but still has a big piece of the puzzle missing, namely more content and distribution. It seems that VZ is more focused on trying to increase its presence in the online ad selling space to compete more with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). There are good margins in that space but the competition is entrenched and it may have difficulty carving out a reasonable market share. On the distribution side, I do not mean to belittle the network already in place at VZ, but it seems like the addition of Direct TV to the T stable adds another dimension that VZ does not have.

AOL (NYSE:AOL) and Yahoo (NASDAQ:AABA) may indeed be poised to expand under better management. But even if that division triples its revenues over the next five years it would still equal less than 20 percent of the total Verizon revenue stream. That would add about 9.5 percent to current revenue spread over five years. Without growth from the primary divisions of wired and wireless that is not a big deal.

On the other hand, the dividend yield of either company is nice. But can those dividends be counted on to keep on increasing year after year? Maybe the more important question to ask: Which of these two companies offers the greatest safety for long-term investors? Let's take a look at the numbers and see if we can discern any differences.

AT&T by the numbers

Revenue growth was relatively flat from 2008 through 2013 growing only 3.8 percent in total over that five-year span. The surge in sales thereafter can be partially attributed to increasing smartphone sales with additional increases coming from the DirecTV acquisition. There may be another temporary improvement in the smartphone/wireless category coming with the release of the iPhone 8 and other new smartphone offerings this year and next, but the overall growth outlook picture for wireless is relatively flat, especially in the U.S.

Additional future growth will come from the next acquisition, TWX, and then it will be all about executing the new business model plans. Over the last ten years, compound annual growth in revenues has been 3.6 percent. That rate has risen with recent acquisitions to nearly 8.4 percent since 2013.

Earnings have been more sporadic but have remained positive. This is where the execution of the new model should (in theory) have the greatest impact going forward. More consistency in the trend to the upside would be very comforting. The potential is there. It is now up to management to produce the desired results.

The dividend picture has looked like a broken record, but in a good way. Thirty-three consecutive years of dividend increases is a great record. Even though the rate of increase leaves something to be desired it does seem to be keeping ahead of inflation at a compound growth rate of 3.3 over the last ten years. However, if we look only at the last nine years, the growth rate falls to 2.3 percent compounded. Still, that is on top of a rock solid five percent yield and is way better than holding a bond at a lower yield and no increases.

The next chart shows us what T has been up to in terms of its stock issuance and buybacks. The shares issued are minimal and at least the company did not wait until the stock surged to record highs to make massive buybacks. I use the net cost of buybacks less issued for the buyback part in the slide after this.

Since I tend to invest for dividends, knowing that those dividends are well covered is important to me. That is why I take the time to look into the cash flow of a company. I like to know what level of FCF (free cash flow) is being generated and for what purposes it is being used. The chart below compares the annual FCF to the combined cost of share buybacks (net of issuance) plus dividends. Obviously, I like to see the blue column reaching higher than the orange one because it means the company has adequate coverage. When FCF falls short the company is forced to use its spare cash or to add more debt.

The spike in debt is related to the DirecTV acquisition and we can expect an even bigger jump in 2017 if the TWX acquisition is closed (which I do expect to happen). The purchase, as currently structured, will include about $10 billion from T's cash reserves, $42.7 billion is T shares to be issued and $56 billion in additional debt.

Moving on to the next chart, we look at debt outstanding at year-end. We should note that the TWX acquisition will cause the total to rise to about $180 billion by 2017 year-end. This could be a significant concern if management does not execute the business plan well. But I think that the additional FCF that will come with the new merger, along with a reduction in future share repurchases will allow the company to begin to reduce its debt burden in coming years. This remains a metric to watch going forward as well as the debt servicing expenses.

Finally, we have the cost of acquisitions chart that I included here since the two companies have been in acquisition mode of late. The chart below will need to be extended more to the left to accommodate the TWX acquisition in 2017. This is also included for those who want to track where the FCF and proceeds from debt were used.

Verizon by the numbers

The revenue picture for Verizon has a slightly more consistent trend up until 2016, the falloff being due primarily to its sale of wireline assets to Frontier. But wireless sales have stalled, as well, and the company will need it strategy to work to improve its growth prospects. Of course, it is also well positioned with its networks, as is T, to be an enabler of the IoT and will need to find ways to leverage that advantage into new revenue streams.

There is potential growth ahead, but the path is not as well-defined or probable, in my humble opinion. By not as probable, I do not mean it is improbable, rather merely that the potential growth overall appears to be less and the road getting there may be more daunting.

Of course, that is just an opinion and I am certain we will have many other views showing up in the comment section (which I strongly encourage). It is always better to read as many viewpoints on each matter as possible before deciding which is most accurate. But when it comes down to it, each is just another opinion and the reality will unfold in whatever way it does regardless of what any of us wants or believes. VZ has a compound growth rate of 3.4 percent in revenue over the last ten years.

Past growth in earnings has been a much brighter spot for VZ than for T. While it has not proceeded in a linear fashion, the trend definitely slopes upward until last year. That drop can also be attributed to the sale of assets mentioned above. The future growth in earnings will be dependent on execution by management just as it is for revenue. The compound growth rate of earnings for VZ over the past ten years has been 10.1 percent, even including the decrease of 26.6 percent in 2016.

Once again, the story of dividends paid by VZ is a bright spot. The current yield is five percent and the compound growth rate over the last ten years has been 3.6 percent. Of course, the rate of increase since 2009 is a slightly lower 2.9 percent but still well ahead of inflation.

Now we look at the net issuance of stock which includes share repurchases. Notice that in 2014, the company bought back nearly $59 billion in stock. The company used excess cash and the proceeds of debt issued in the prior year to finance the purchase. The number I used in calculated stock buybacks for the slide following this one uses the buybacks net of issued shares.

FCF has historically been a strong suit for VZ, outpacing the cost of buybacks and dividend in all but 2014 and 2016. That is a positive if history repeats itself.

The next chart merely tells us that VZ periodically takes on debt to achieve its goals and then tends to reduce its debt burden subsequently.

But this next chart shows us how much debt is outstanding at year-end for each of the last ten years. The amount of debt carried on the balance sheet having doubled over the period shown, but earnings have grown by even more. The problem is that FCF has not. That may not be a huge problem yet but unless the FCF can be increased, something may have to give in order to reduce the debt burden. That probably means no more share buybacks of significance for a while.

It also may require at least a slower growth rate in the dividend. I will not suggest that the dividend needs to be cut just yet as we should wait to see how the acquisitions impact results going forward. But the security of the dividend is only as strong as the improvements that turn up in the financial results.

Management will need to execute very well to avoid the unimaginable dividend cut. The other concern is that VZ does not appear to have as much flexibility as may be needed in its capital structure to complete many more large acquisitions. As I mentioned earlier, it does appear that it needs one or two more to get to the end game that management desires.

Again, I include the acquisition chart below as information for those wanting to trace the money flows. Each annual figure is a net number that includes both acquisitions and assets sales. Thus, the $10.5 billion sales of assets to Frontier is partially offset by acquisitions in the same year. Also, this includes only the cash used in the transactions, not the stock or assumed debt.

Side-by-side comparison

The table below lists some of the metrics I described in the charts above as well as a few other key ratios that investors may like to consider, as well as a few I thought pertinent.

AT&T Verizon Compound annual Revenue growth rate 3.6 percent 3.6 percent Compound annual Earnings growth rate 0.9 percent 10.1 percent Compound annual Dividend growth rate 3.3 percent 3.6 percent Current Dividend Yield 5.1 percent 5.0 percent Current P/E (trailing twelve months) 18.7 15.2 Debt to Equity ratio 108 percent 496 percent Total Debt to Total Assets 32.35 percent 47.24 percent Price to Sales 1.44 1.5 Price to Book 1.89 7.89 Price to Free cash flow 13.17 1,157.8 Compound annual FCF growth rate 0.84 percent -5.37 percent Cash as a percent of Revenue 9.15 percent 3.48 percent

Looking at the first five rows, one could consider VZ to be the better holding (and from a backward looking perspective one would be right). But then, as we drop down into the balance sheet ratios several rows are decidedly in T's favor. A debt to equity ratio of 1.08 times is certainly more manageable than 4.96 times. But I added the total debt to total assets ratio to keep debt in perspective, and, while the edge still goes to T, the difference in this ratio is not so staggering.

The price to book ratio for VZ is too high for my liking, but that has more to do with having reduced retained earnings to retire shares. Now the price to FCF (free cash flow) combined with the negative growth rate in FCF is troubling to me. This relates back to the concern I raised earlier about the ability of VZ to reduce debt when it is not generating enough FCF. The company is not going out of business, far from it. But it may not have the flexibility in its capital structure to make more acquisitions.

It will need to invest in its core businesses and into its new operations created by recent acquisitions. This does not leave much for anything else. It will be interesting to watch how management handles the balance sheet situation in coming quarters. T, on the other hand, while having more debt still has more flexibility within its capital structure and has far less additional investment yet to be made. Or, at least, that is my interpretation.

What does Friedrich tell us?

With the preponderance of red on these two tables, it would appear that Friedrich does not like either company. That would be true. But I do not always agree fully with the algorithm on all matters. Here is where we differ.

Friedrich penalizes companies with what it considers excessive debt. Too much debt can be a drag on future growth and Friedrich is more focused on potential growth than it is on current investment income. The algorithm also does not like capital-intensive industries or those that carry a lot of goodwill or intangible assets on the balance sheet. I am a little more lenient in that I like to look at debt levels in comparison to industry averages rather than as a static line in the sand.

I also like to look at goodwill and intangibles in a similar fashion, but, in addition, I consider each company's historic treatment of such. In other words, I look back at prior years to see if a company has taken goodwill to extremes before and how it managed to reduce it over time. I consider these things in context of both the industry and of management's ability to manage.

Looking at the data file table for AT&T, we see that Friedrich gives it a score of zero. How does that happen? Friedrich likes to see a bargain price, which means that the Main Street Price (estimated value) is 33 percent below the Wall Street Price (current market price). No score for that one. The algorithm also likes companies that consistently produce a FROIC (free cash flow return on invested capital) above 20 percent.

This is relatively rare but does occur often enough when the markets are at more normal valuations. No score on that one either. The CapFlow (percent of cash flow used in capital expenditures) needs to be below 33 percent to get a point here in Friedrich. At 60 percent, T is too capital intensive to score in this category. I already discussed the Badwill (goodwill plus intangible assets to total assets) in the preceding paragraph and there is no score here either.

The Friedrich Cash Machine (FCF expressed as a percentage of revenue) needs to be above 15 percent to score a point. Margins in this industry are too lean to score in this category. The Friedrich equalizer is merely another measure of revenue growth combined with the Friedrich Cash Machine and needs to be higher than the Cash Machine to score a point.

Since the TTM data is the same as the fiscal year-end 2016 data, there is no revenue growth. In reality, T should get a point here. But still, one out of six is not awe-inspiring. This does not mean that T is a bad company and that investors should sell the stock. It merely means that there are companies out there with a higher probability of stronger future growth at better prices.

VZ gets a score of zero also. The same reasoning applies here. High debt levels, high levels of goodwill and intangible assets relative to total assets, capital intensive, relatively low return on invested capital, and margins are too narrow to interest Friedrich. The annual decline in revenue also raises the warning flag.

Conclusion

These companies are best considered for the current and future income streams produced. The five percent yield is better than most bonds of similar quality. The companies have good histories of raising those dividends regularly to keep ahead of inflation. However, investors should consider that both companies are going through major transformational periods, which could increase risk.

While neither is likely to go out of business in my lifetime, my thought is that one would be well served to consider which of these companies is more likely to manage its transformation process successfully and regain its growth potential. If either fails on this point a dividend cut could be in the future. That would negate the reason for holding such an investment in the first place.

It is my opinion that AT&T is closer to its vision of its structural future and has a higher probability of success at this point in time. Challenges still remain in the integration of the components and in leveraging the combinations of multiple delivery platforms with extensive content, but there is a lot of future value there if management is able to unlock it.

From a capital structure standpoint, it is also my opinion that T is a safer investment at this point in time. This translates into greater perceived (on my part) future income streams that are more likely to grow.

Both companies could do well in the future, but I believe that T is better positioned, further along and has greater remaining flexibility in its capital structure, and, therefore, presents investors with less risk.

Both companies are considered a hold by Friedrich at this time.

