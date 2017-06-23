Amazon's Big Mistake... And How Shopping Center REITs Benefit

Last-mile delivery continues to be the Achilles heel of e-commerce. Until drones become a reality, brick and mortar will continue to provide the lowest total cost for consumers, particularly groceries.

Death By Amazon? A False Narrative

Americans are projected to spend nearly $5 trillion at the cash register in 2016: an increase of over 30% from the depths of the Great Recession. Despite the gloom and doom that encumbers many discussions of brick-and-mortar retail, the vast majority of those sales (roughly 92%) are purchased in a physical store.

It's important to clarify some misperceptions about the retail space, which we do throughout this article. There is a narrative prevalent in the financial press that the US is extremely oversaturated with retail space. While it is true that the US has the highest retail space per capital, when this data is adjusted for the actual amount spent on retail trade by country, we see that the US is not far out of line with the rest of the world.

Anchor occupancy at shopping center REITs has dipped modestly over the past two years from 98% to 96%. Small-store occupancy has increased over this time and hovers around 90%.

Following rapid expansion from 1980 until the recession of 2008, construction of new shopping center facilities has come to a screeching halt. Shopping center supply growth, as highlighted in a slide from Kimco's Investor Presentation below, has hovered around 0% since 2009.

There is another financial media-fueled misperception related to the actual number of store closings and openings. In pursuit of the 'retail is dying' narrative, store openings are rarely reported by financial media outlets, but store closings often get front-page treatment. Anecdotally, we have found that casual observers are somewhat shocked to learn that net new store openings/closings averaged more than positive 1,000 per year since 2010. While the first half of 2017 has seen elevated store closings, analysts still forecast positive 500-1,000 net new store openings for full-year 2017. Store closings have been concentrated in the apparel and fashion segments, a relatively small share of shopping center tenants.

Of course, e-commerce continues to be the elephant in the room. In Q1 2017, 8.5% of retail sales were done through e-commerce channels, up from 7.8% in Q1 2016. While much has been made about the death of brick and mortar, we show below that e-commerce and brick and mortar continue to coexist peacefully. E-commerce sales have averaged 8.9% growth per year since 2010, a growth rate that will naturally slow as e-commerce becomes a larger share of the total. A proxy for brick-and-mortar sales, Retail Sales minus Nonstore Sales have averaged about 4% annual growth since 2010. While e-commerce has been taking incremental market share from brick and mortar, the conclusion that "brick and mortar is dying" is clearly inaccurate.

How Much Market Share Can E-Commerce Take?

The appropriate question that all investors need to be asking is this: How much market share can e-commerce inevitably take from traditional brick and mortar retailers? We've seen forecasts from 10-50%, with the consensus seeming to be around 30%. We believe the actual long-term sustainable level is lower than the consensus. There are several reasons for this forecast.

First, within the basket of "retail sales," there is only a limited amount of goods and services that actually can be sold and delivered without a physical location. Restaurants, home improvement, medical services, health clubs, and other service-based stores make up roughly 40% of the retail mix at the typical shopping center. Add in grocery stores and the total exceeds 70%. Even if e-commerce takes a sizable 50% share from the multichannel retailers and 30% from grocery, the total e-commerce share comes out to be around 15%. In other words, we may already be entering the slowdown phase within the next several years. It should be noted, again, that apparel retailers make up less than 10% of the typical store mix, and yet store closings in this category seem to dominate the 'retail apocalypse' narrative.

Second, until there are massive advancements in delivery technology (drones, self-driving cars), same-day or next-day delivery will continue to be less economical to the consumer than simply going to the store. In the age of the "free" 2-day delivery with Amazon Prime (which we will discuss shortly), it is easy to misunderstand the costly economics of home delivery. "The economics are clear, Direct-to-home has a supply chain cost that's three times higher than a store-based model… It's a very expensive model," says Jerry Storch, CEO of Hudson's Bay Company. Retailers that do not have the scale, distribution infrastructure and political clout to subsidize shipping costs will continue to see the highest margins in brick and mortar.

Third, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) may have made a significant strategic PR mistake by acquiring Whole Foods (WFM), which could compromise their ability to continue to operate in the ethical and legal 'grey area' that has enabled them to offer free shipping, avoid sales taxes, and systematically undercut local suppliers. We sense that the populist drumbeat against Amazon is getting louder, similar to the backlash that Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) faced in the early 2000s, and we believe that the company would have been far better off continuing to operate behind the curtain as a pure e-commerce player.

A flurry of recent academic studies and articles have been written that examine Amazon's oftentimes ugly underbelly. "Amazon's Antitrust Paradox" in the Yale Law Journal concluded "Although Amazon has clocked staggering growth, it generates meager profits, choosing to price below-cost and expand widely instead. Through this strategy, the company has positioned itself at the center of e-commerce and now serves as essential infrastructure for a host of other businesses that depend upon it. Elements of the firm's structure and conduct pose anticompetitive concerns-yet it has escaped antitrust scrutiny."

Amazon's 'free' 2-day delivery is merely an illusion that is a function of Amazon's ability to pass the losses onto other business lines, notably their AWS data center business. Even after extracting subsidies and concessions from their primary distributor, the taxpayer-funded US Postal Service, the firm lost roughly $2.6 billion in shipping costs in Q4 2016.

In another report, "Will Amazon Fool Us Twice: Why State and Local Governments Should Stop Subsidizing the Online Giant's Growing Distribution Network," the nonprofit group Good Jobs First concludes, "Amazon aggressively gained market share in part by long avoiding, and then minimizing, the collection of sales taxes. As it became less and less able to avoid collecting sales taxes it learned that it could sometimes extract lucrative taxpayer subsidies for them, and methodically started doing so in 2010-2011." While Amazon now pays sales taxes in all states on some goods, it is still able to avoid sales taxes on a growing percentage of their business: third party vendors. Obviously, the ability to undercut local suppliers by 6% is a tremendous advantage that most of the public would likely deem unfair and uncompetitive.

While the mainstream media's adoration for Amazon has given the company a free pass on many of these issues, we don't expect this to be sustainable if public pressure continues to mount. In fact, there has already been renewed movement to level the playing field. Just this week, there has been renewed discussion about passing the Marketplace Fairness Act, which would equalize sales taxes paid for online and in-store goods. Without the sales tax advantages and the ability to subsidize free delivery, based on our analysis, buying online would actually be more expensive than going to the store for many goods.

In conclusion, the question that all investors need to be asking is: what is the long-run level of market share that e-commerce will take from brick and mortar? We've pointed out that at the current level, around 8.5%, brick and mortar appears quite healthy across all metrics. While there is weakness in apparel retailers, a small percentage of store-fronts, occupancy across the REIT sector continues to exceed 96%. Net new store openings have averaged over 1,000 per year and will likely be positive even in 2017 amid the supposed 'retail apocalypse.' We pointed out that last-mile delivery continues to be a significant hurdle that makes same-day and two-day shipping uneconomical. Finally, we questioned whether Amazon's model, which is based on arguably anticompetitive tactics to be able to offer "free" 2-day delivery, will be sustainable. Until the widespread use of drone technology, on a perfectly level playing field, using brick and mortar as the primary distribution channel remains the cheapest and most economical 'delivery method' for consumers.

Shopping Center REIT Overview

Shopping Center REITs comprise roughly 10% of the REIT Indexes (VNQ and IYR). Within our market value-weighted shopping center index, we track ten of the eighteen shopping center REITs within the sector, which account for roughly $70 billion in market value. Acadia Realty (NYSE:AKR), Brixmor (NYSE:BRX), DDR (NYSE:DDR), Federal Realty (NYSE:FRT), Kimco (NYSE:KIM), Regency Centers (NYSE:REG), Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ:ROIC), Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI), Urban Edge (NYSE:UE), and Weingarten (NYSE:WRI).

Above we show the size, geographical focus, property focus, and quality focus of the ten shopping center REITs we track. Like other REIT sectors, shopping center REITs tend to specialize in either a certain specific property type within the shopping center space, a specific geographic area, or a specific value quality.

As we described above, "quality" is determined by the average value of the shopping center facilities within the REIT's portfolio, which is a function of location and tenant quality. Regency's Investor Presentation below illustrates some of the ways that the quality of these portfolios is evaluated. Note the importance of the demographics of the trade area and the presence of high-quality anchors such as grocers.

The quality of the portfolio translates into higher average base rents per occupied square foot, and this tends to be accompanied by higher capitalization rates. RPAI's slide below shows the direct liner relationship between ABR and the implied market value of the REIT portfolio.

Valuation of the Shopping Center Sector

Shopping Center REITs appear attractive across cash-flow-based valuation metrics. Shopping Center REITs are the fourth most attractive sector based on current and forward Free Cash Flow multiples. When we factor in two-year growth potential, the sector still appears attractive relative to other sectors. Expected to grow FCF at roughly 6% over the next two years, shopping center REITs are roughly in line with the broader REIT sector's expected growth rate of 6%.

Similar to the mall sector, there is a significant bifurcation as implied by the ABV vs. Cap Rate chart discussed earlier, Brixmor, DDR, and Weingarten, both pursuing strategies of owning lower quality assets, screen as the cheapest across these cash flow metrics.

Recent Performance

Amid the flurry of negative headlines, shopping center REITs have been among the worst performing real estate sectors over the last year.

Shopping Center REITs have declined 21% YTD compared to a 2% rise in the broader REIT index. The sector trades at a Net Asset Value discount of roughly 15-20%.

Bottom Line

Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods has thrust Amazon's (oftentimes anti-competitive) pricing practices into the spotlight. The underbelly of the Amazon machine isn't pretty. For years, Amazon has operated in an ethical and legal 'grey area.' Their ability to undercut local retailers has been fueled by tax advantages and government subsidies.

Hubris may have gotten the best of Jeff Bezos and Amazon. Not only has Amazon become more of a traditional retailer, their pricing practices will be under far greater scrutiny. Last-mile delivery continues to be the Achilles heel of e-commerce. Until drones become a reality, brick and mortar will continue to provide the lowest total cost for consumers, particularly for groceries.

Amazon's presence in the traditional retail space means one more retailer competing over a limited amount of high-quality Tier 1 retail space. This is a positive catalyst for shopping center REITs. We highlighted the selection of shopping center REITs to choose from and examined the current valuation levels.

We aggregate our rankings into a single metric below, the Hoya Capital REIT Rank. We assume that the investor is seeking to maximize total return (rather than income yield) and has a medium to long-term time horizon. Valuation, growth, NAV discounts/premiums, leverage, and long-term operating performance are all considered within the ranking.

