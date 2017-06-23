Valero: A Simple, Smart Buy

The stock has been trading relatively flat since the start of the year, down only a few percentage points, offset by the sizable current yield.

Valero (NYSE:VLO) should be in investors' portfolios at the present time on the basis of diversified growth, stronger crack spreads, and a significant value return to current shareholders. The dividend rings in above 4% and with consistent buybacks supporting the stock, the potential for the stock to break the downside is heavily reduced. The fundamentals across different areas of the energy sector are heavily mixed, but it looks as though refiners are the smart investment right now, providing a high level of current income to patient shareholders waiting for a commodity price recovery.

Source: Valero

Is It A Good Time To Be Long A Refiner?

That question is critical as is the question, "Is Valero the right choice?" Now, to begin with a key fundamental, the Gulf Coast crack spread, the spread has been trending down in Q2. However, a late March rally in the crack spread led to Q2 to start on a high note. So, the downtrend this quarter has actually resulted in a higher average QOQ. Thus, it's reasonable to expect that, ceteris paribus, the company will see a higher profit margin this quarter compared to last, making it a decent bet going into earnings season. The Gulf Crack averaged $12.26/barrel in Q1 and, so far, in Q2 the average has been $14.66/barrel. Considering Valero's EBITDA per barrel of throughput was $7.09, the higher average crack spread this quarter can result in a higher EBITDA realization.

Source: HSNO

Volumes are high right now, considering the uptrend in American production, and that should result in a favorable quarter for Valero. American production for crude oil is currently ticking in at 9.35 mbpd, which is quite negative for pure play crude oil E&Ps, whose stocks are taking a hit as they're flooding the market with excess supply. It's the highest level of production since Q3 2015, which will help to bump up revenue for Valero. Valero is even looking abroad to global exporting where they exported 365 mbpd this quarter, which was nearly on par with the entirety of 2016's exports. The current capacity stands at 693 mbpd, so Valero still has room to run with this.

Returning value to shareholders is a core focus of this company. Beginning with the dividend, the company's annual payout this year will be $2.80 per share, or $0.70 per share per quarter. The current yield is 4.32%. This is great yield, considering it's both safe and well above the market-average. Additionally, with the stock having a considerably lower volatility than other energy sector investments - even other refiners - this yield is all the more a key investment driver. The yield can even be viewed relative to core peers like Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or Tesoro (NYSE:TSO), whose yields are 3.53% and 2.42%, respectively. Consistent annual increases help to preserve a minimal yield level for this stock and that really helps to increase portfolio returns over the long-term.

Source: Investor Presentation

In line with returning value to shareholders, a greater amount can be returned if the company's free cash flow continually grows. For Valero, the company expects to spend $2.7 billion in capital expenditure in the full year 2017. The company last year spent $1.1 billion in dividends and $1.3 billion on share buybacks. This was down from the year prior, where buybacks were $2.8 billion. However, dividends increased YOY, up from $0.8 billion

The company is targeting long-term growth capex spend of $1 billion per year. Naturally, this is a decrease of $100 million from the 2017 projected amount, but investors should note that this decreased capex spend isn't a bad thing. In fact, the company has been high-grading the projects it selects, to try and generate a higher level of earnings. Currently, the company is targeting a 25% IRR. What that's going to allow this company to do is increase its bottom line, all other factors being equal. In turn, shareholders can receive a larger payout over the long-term.

Some key projects to note are the Diamond pipeline expansion, the Houston alkylation unit, and the Wilmington cogeneration unit. In order to quantify the impact of these large growth projects, the company has provided the additional EBITDA attributable to growth projects through 2021. It stands at $1.2-$1.4 billion per year in additional EBITDA by the time the next couple years' worth of projects are complete. To put that range of values in perspective, consider that Valero had $5.59 billion in 2016. Thus, it's a 21-25% increase in EBITDA over the long-term. While that's not staggering, for a stable refiner with quality Gulf Coast assets, this is a great addition to the company's current financial standing and reinforces the point that the company will increase shareholder value over the long-term.

Perhaps the real uncertainty for the upcoming Q2 report is RIN expense. I've spent a fair amount of time detailing here on Seeking Alpha the RIN obligations of major refiners and how certain refiners have an advantage, but the trend this quarter is that RIN expenses are rising. This comes in a sharp contrast to Q1 2017, which showed really the first quarter in quite a few years where RINs didn't weigh down EBIT so heavily. Expect a negative impact from increased RIN expenses in the upcoming quarter. Valero in 2016 spent $749 million on RIN expenses.

Buy Valero Now?

All things considered this name has been relatively stable throughout 2017. The YTD return stands at -2.2%, before dividends. Despite the negative return, that's a lot better than some of the more volatile energy sector investments right now, notably E&Ps, both onshore and offshore. The high level of buybacks present also helps to support this stock, thus why you see a relatively stable 50 DMA and an ascending 200 DMA.

Valero has had two clear trends over the last twelve months. The first was a straight uptrend that only faulted when momentum indicated the stock was overbought. That was right at the end of the year. The 2017 trend has been rather flat with a low amount of volatility and has traded down just a few percentage points. One thing to note here is that the 200 DMA may usurp the 50 DMA, which would be a negative development for the stock and could cause a break to the downside. However, given the current fundamental environment being rather positive for refiners, I would expect the negativity to be contained.

Source: StockCharts

Part of that low volatility is credited to the company's low leverage. Again, this is increasingly difficult to find in the energy sector, and with Valero having just a 0.9x net debt/EBITDA, that's the kind of stability investors need in the current market. Unfortunately, what they make up in low leverage, creating a lower net interest expense per year, they lose when it comes to RIN expenses. The company has projected RIN expenses to be in the range of $750 million to $850 million for the full year 2017.

Conclusion

Take a look at the broader equity market. Valuations are as high as they have been with core proxies at all-time highs. Yet, you've got a company like Valero trading at a 13.7x TTM P/E versus a market average above 25x. That's a clear valuation gap. With a diversified slate of long-term growth projects, this company is in a great financial position to continuing to return value to shareholders. A 4%+ yield is impressive and with an uncertain energy sector, this is one of the few safe havens worth investing in.

