Nvidia's Presence In Cars Is Threatened By Intel And Qualcomm

As such, we take on a more neutral/negative view when compared to consensus and reiterate our Sell recommendation on Nvidia.

We weigh into consideration the long-term effects of commoditization and how it may diminish pricing, paired with the low likelihood of sustaining pricing against volume competitors.

However, we acknowledge that near-term trends are supportive of Nvidia's market expansion thesis but would be wary of extrapolating pre-existing trends.

Furthermore, the company's dependence on heightened autonomous growth should be viewed negatively, as expectations on top line/earnings impact may not be met.

Nvidia investors should be wary of competing platforms from Intel and Qualcomm that are more holistic in addressing full autonomous implementation.

Investors have heightened their expectations pertaining to Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). However, with anything in the stock market, it's worth noting that projected growth is not the same as actualized returns. That sometimes, investors price in the projected performance at face value without assessing the competitive risks and long-run scenarios.

Because of this, we wanted to provide a more detailed overview of the autonomous environment in which Nvidia is competing. To everyone's surprise, we have taken a more precautionary stance in regard to the company and have been met with lots of criticism.

But, upon reviewing the technical capabilities of Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), we arrive at the conclusion that NVDA's relative share within autonomous cars will compress over time. Furthermore, when autonomous is ready for mass-market adoption among entry-level automakers, the contribution to gross margins and revenue becomes less significant.

As such, the industry expansion narrative doesn't overlap or completely correspond with expected revenue contribution to Nvidia. We detail this in egregious detail, so our assumptions and analysis can be measured against the reality of the situation and how it may impact shareholders.

Over the long run, autonomous functionality becomes a commodity

Elon Musk believes the latest Drive PX 2 platform has sufficient hardware to address stage 5 autonomous driving, whereas Nvidia believes it would take twice the processing power from Drive PX 2 to reach stage 5 autonomous driving. This decreases the need for incremental silicon, as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) could wait a couple years for the hardware to catch up to software and pay the same wholesale rate for a cheaper/power-efficient alternative down the road.

So, there's near-zero possibility of ASP expansion into the autonomous market, as the processing power likely increases at lower TCO as we progress further. Furthermore, the volume segment of the automotive market likely won't swap vehicle fleets until the pricing of autonomous components becomes less consequential to gross margins for automakers.

Given the narrow margins and autonomous functionality becoming a load balancer to hit estimated MPG thresholds to meet fuel efficiency targets, we think mass-market automakers will begin packaging full autonomous functionality into the entry-level segment by 2025. Meaning, the price will drop as it becomes a mass-market commodity.

Since car production is capped at 100 million with room to grow in line with global GDP, the market opportunity is more limited. Perhaps NVDA's graphics capabilities by the year 2025 will far surpass the needed performance for full autonomous functionality, with full system functionality priced like entry-level graphics cards.

This implies that by the time automakers are willing to adopt the new technology, it's matured and commoditized to a point where pricing is extremely affordable, thus compressing the market opportunity to $7-10 billion a year on 100 million units at an ASP of perhaps $70-100 (in line with NVDA's avg. ASP).

Nvidia versus Qualcomm in autonomous vehicles

There's very little competition now, but we'll run into turbulent weather where volume producers (Qualcomm/Samsung (OTC:SSNLF)), platform providers (Intel, Mobileye (NYSE:MBLY), Altera (NASDAQ:ALTR)), and direct performance competitors (Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)) attack different segments of the market. This gets tricky to navigate, and it's why we don't envisage a scenario in which NVDA can maintain astronomical share in this highly lucrative market, though it does have a first-mover advantage.

In the next five years, Intel/Mobileye, AMD, and Qualcomm will aggressively attack the market as we move towards commodity-like pricing models, where volume producers of components (Qualcomm, Intel or Samsung) would be at an advantage.

Enhanced capabilities from Mobileye (sensors), paired with Intel's co-processor and MCUs (microcontroller units), deliver an all-inclusive package that can then be paired with Intel's cellular modem capabilities.

AMD is in the early innings of developing its own machine learning (ML) platform and already has workstation cards that perform better than Nvidia in certain applications, like video compression. By extension, we think AMD can introduce some hardware for ML within autonomous car systems in the earlier stages of autonomous adoption (before end of 2019) and would price below Nvidia at the very outset.

There are competing semiconductor designers/fabs that can threaten Nvidia. Keep in mind, Qualcomm has the most extensive SoC architecture on earth, and it's used in 85% of all mobile devices shipped annually. The volume component of the company's business could bury NVDA's pricing model overnight because it can win through sheer pricing, as it sells chips by the billions of units per year. Addressing a market of billions of connected chips is sort of Qualcomm's forte.

Keep in mind, Qualcomm is the best all-round platform due to its portfolio of sensors, modems, and so forth. To reduce vehicle incident rates, you would need connectivity, which Qualcomm offers ample capability. The company also bought out NXP Semiconductors to complement its portfolio to be inclusive of automotive specific microcontrollers. It is working on its C-V2X (vehicular sensors paired with edge-of-cloud IoT functionality), Qualcomm Drive Data Platform (ties into its 5G capabilities). Its next-generation sensors do overcome the obstacles of LiDAR (which is described in more detail at the link above).

Qualcomm devised a way to move mobile SoCs into the car so that it can process all the ML algorithms (Qualcomm Snapdragon Automotive Solutions), so it's a fully scalable hardware, sensor, plus network solution. Keep in mind, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) and its subsidiaries (Audi, Porsche, Lamborghini, Bentley, etc.) are joining the Qualcomm bandwagon (representing 10.4 million vehicle deliveries). SA Group is also on the Qualcomm bandwagon, which represents 4.27 million vehicle deliveries. Though Audi, within Volkswagen Group, has a pre-existing commitment to Nvidia until 2020.

So, Qualcomm takes 15%+ of global market share once the technology is fully commercialized, and if it wins more automakers, that figure could increase even further. We think the company will maintain an outsized presence in this segment because of its mobile/sensor capabilities and the internal capability to keep pace with ML developments due to its extensive R&D resources and efforts to develop datacenter-capable chips. Though we doubt Qualcomm takes meaningful share in the datacenter, we believe the company can devise a chip that's just powerful enough to keep pace with Nvidia in the next couple years.

Nvidia versus Intel in autonomous car development

What about Intel? It's not stupid, just slow with execution sometimes, and often late. Chipzilla hardly ever innovates anything new, but when faced with pressure from shareholders to fix its lack of presence in the autonomous segment, the company bolted on more capabilities. Intel recently bought out Mobileye. Intel already has similar capabilities to Qualcomm, and it is assembling enough graphical compute to remain competitive with Nvidia. In this case, Intel likely returns to its roots of packaging discounts (with great effect), mitigating Nvidia's competitiveness.

Keep in mind, Intel's relationship with Delphi (NYSE:DLPH) implies that its autonomous suite will likely go into GM, Ford, Daimler AG, and Hyundai cars. Furthermore, Intel inked a direct deal with BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) as well.

(Source: Delphi 2016 Annual Report)

So, by extension, Intel likely takes a decent chunk of global share too, and it's unlikely that the company will merely adopt Nvidia's cards within its entire autonomous suite. The fact is, Intel is intending to win as many car makers as possible with its own hardware. We think the biggest competitive threat to the company comes in the form of Qualcomm, and perhaps Samsung given enough time.

Furthermore, the car makers directly supplied via Delphi compose approximately 42% of the total addressable market (GM 17.7%, Ford 15%, Hyundai/Kia 7.3%, Daimler 2.3%). We excluded Fiat Chrysler Automotive (NYSE:FCAU) because it inked a direct deal with Samsung (implying Samsung takes 13.5% of global share). Volkswagen and PSA Peugeot Citroen (OTCPK:PEUGF) were also excluded, as they are directly wedded to Qualcomm.

We think Intel can take 30%+ market share in the segment, which mitigates the scope of business wins Nvidia can announce going forward, again diffusing the scope of market opportunity when translating the impact to sales/earnings.

Toyota (NYSE:TM) signed up with Nvidia and likely sources the remaining subcomponents from various suppliers, inclusive of Delphi. So, Nvidia's market position improved modestly, as Toyota's global share hovers at around 14.4% (depending on cyclicality of car line-up refresh).

Tesla Inc.'s presence in autonomous driving will likely increase, and probably max out at 10% of total auto deliveries over the next ten years, which implies NVDA should comfortably maintain 20-30% of total share, though the scope of opportunity is limited, as Nvidia doesn't offer the accompanying subcomponents that make up a fully autonomous system.

Final thoughts

It may take a while before the hype train on Nvidia's autonomous segment dissipates. What we have presented were long-run assertions, so we can set constraints on our growth model. That being the case, we're not as optimistic as other analysts and would view heightened expectations as a source of risk going forward.

We intend to publish a revised financial model that factors in a realistic growth trajectory for both ML workloads in the datacenter and autonomous car functionality. Fully integrating all our model assumptions will take time, but we will publish in a timely manner.

We continue to reiterate our Sell recommendation on Nvidia and an $80 price target.

