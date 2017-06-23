Kroger - Management Response To The Challenges By Handing Out More Money To Investors

In that light the new capital allocation plans are disappointing. They act as comforting measures for investors, but the business requires investments in a fierce competitive environment.

While opportune buybacks can be applauded, management really has to focus/invest in the business and employ modest leverage during this uncertain period.

Just a couple of days following the disastrous week that Kroger (KR) has been through, management appears to be sticking its head in the sand. After the company cut the 2017 guidance following the Q1 release, which triggered a huge sell-off, investors had to digest the definitive entrance of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) to the grocery industry as well.

Shares of Kroger lost about a quarter of their value in just a couple of days, an unprecedented move for a ¨boring¨ company in the stable grocery industry.

The Capital Allocation News

Kroger announced that it is handing out more cash to investors in the coming years despite the very clear headwinds. The company announced a new $1 billion share repurchase plan following the exhaustion of the prior plan. At the same time, the dividend was raised by a modest 4% to $0.50 per share each year.

The company mentioned in the associated press release that it returned $1.9 billion through share buybacks and dividends over the past twelve months, having bought back $14 billion worth of stock since 2000 - nearly half of the outstanding share base. The 2000 annual report reveals that the company had 860 million shares outstanding, but this amount doubles to 1.72 billion shares if we account for the 2015 two-for-one stock split.

The share count has now fallen to 925 million shares. This shows that Kroger has bought back roughly 800 million shares since 2000 at an average price of $17.50. With shares trading at $22.50 at this moment, returns on these buybacks amount to a little less than 30%, with purchases being spread between the year 2000 and today.

Unfortunately the company did not indicate how quickly it aims to buy back the next $1 billion of shares. If we assume the program will take up to a year, which indicates that the pace of repurchases will slow down - and take into account the +$450 million annual dividend payments - cash flows to investors will come in at $1.45 billion a year.

Note that the recently lowered adjusted earnings guidance calls for earnings of $2.00-$2.05 per share. This corresponds to $1.95 billion in actual dollar terms, as that number kindly excludes some one-time charges. This suggests the payout ratio to investors could run as high as 75%, defined as dividend plus share repurchases. That leaves very little to no room for deleveraging given that capital spending typically matches or even exceeds depreciation charges as a result of modest inflation, even if the business is not growing.

Kroger has posted adjusted EBITDA of $5.8 billion on a trailing basis, but the $0.20 per share cut to the guidance indicates that this number could drop by $300 million going forward. That could push up leverage ratios towards the 2.5 times mark and even to levels approaching 3 times if pension and other employee related benefits are taken into account. While it is an admirable thing to really look after your staff well and provide them with generous benefits, the added service does not appear to weigh up against fierce price competition, at least for some consumers.

What About The Message?

Last week´s events clearly indicate that tomorrow´s winners are those who invest heavily in e-commerce, and typically players like this have a very strong balance sheet. The industry is clearly going to change and a lot of capital expenditures are required to keep stores modern. At the same time the online presence needs to be boosted significantly in order to compete in today and tomorrow's marketplace. In that situation, using precious financial means to buy back shares might send the wrong signal.

Already operating in a challenged position, not deleveraging amidst this uncertainty means that besides operational challenges, Kroger might have to fight this battle with a financial disadvantage as well in the future. In that respect share buybacks are rather dangerous as the track record of the business in capital allocation is not so impressive given the plunge in the shares. After all, a cumulative 30% return on all buybacks between 2000 and 2017 is not that great. If you make the simple assumption that on average the $14 billion was executed in 2008, average returns on those buybacks amount to just 3% per year.

Of course if shares rebound, this capital allocation decision will have turned out to be a good one, but for now management does not have credibility or financial evidence on its side.

Final Thoughts

One thing seems safe to say: the latest news signals that Kroger is not likely to make a counter offer for Whole Foods (WFM) - which some commentators believed might happen. I am glad that this will not happen, as the operational and financial risks of it would have been huge. That said, the Amazon.com-Whole Foods tie-up comes at the worst possible moment - just as the Germans are stepping up their game, Ahold and Delhaize are integrating their businesses, and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) has regained operational momentum.

That means all operational attention and financial means should flow to the operations and not to another round of buybacks at a time when uncertainty is very high, leverage is above historical levels and past buybacks have not worked out great.

