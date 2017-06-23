Accenture Tanks After Earnings

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) fell by over 6% at one point on Thursday, presumably due to weaker-than-expected guidance.

ACN Price data by YCharts

I think ACN is an elite business, one that's now sitting on the top of my watchlist. Here's why.

Enviable capital allocation metrics and strong balance sheet

ACN earned roughly 54.34% return on invested capital in fiscal 2016, which is stellar. It accomplished this with a balance sheet that is basically all equity and hardly any debt. As I was flipping through the notes to the financial statements in its most recent annual report, however, I noticed that ACN does utilize a sizable amount of off-balance sheet financing in the form of operating leases.

I created the below chart (and all others in the rest of the article, unless otherwise noted) in Excel.

Because there isn't any good way to judge an appropriate discount rate for ACN's leases (there's no indication of capital lease rates), I decided to use IBM's pretax cost of debt. If you think this rate is too low, I also ran the numbers at the 5% mark, which would put the adjusted debt-to-equity ratio at roughly 0.31x. By theoretically capitalizing these noncancelable operating lease obligations, we can get a gauge of how they would effect the overall capital structure.

This also has implications for return on invested capital. First, we need to adjust operating profit, or EBIT.

Now, taking taxes into effect, we can determine an adjusted net operating profit after tax, or NOPAT, numerator.

After dividing NOPAT by the adjusted capital base, we get a significantly lower ROIC number, but it's still an elite number that is easily higher than the firm's likely cost of capital. If we used a higher 5% discount rate, I calculated adjusted ROIC at roughly 38.70%.

This is a moat in numbers, adding to the more qualitative moat the firm has if looking at the stickiness of its business. According to Morningstar, 97 of the company's top 100 clients (by revenue) have been with the firm for at least 10 years.

The equity slice, just as attractive

Now I'd like to analyze just the equity portion of the capital structure pie with the below DuPont analysis.

The company's leverage has decreased, leading to less magnification of its return on equity, but asset turnover has also been sinking along with it. Still, the company's ROE bounced back in fiscal 2016 after falling in 2015. Things aren't always as they seem, though.

ACN had a notable gain on the sale of a business in 2016, to the tune of $848,823 (in thousands), so I'd like to adjust for this one-time gain.

By my calculations, underlying ROE fell for a third straight year, but leverage is also almost 13% lower than in fiscal 2014. Applying the same leverage ratio as 2014 would (in theory) put 2016's ROE back around 55%. It is also encouraging that operating margins have improved.

Was this quarter really that bad?

Now that I've illustrated why I'm such a fan of the business, I'd like to look at yesterday's events. Perhaps guidance wasn't great, but revenues increased by 7% in local currencies and 5% in USD. About half of these revenues came from "The New" segment - encompassing cloud, digital, and security services - which experienced double-digit growth. Headline ROE and ROIC appear to have continued their slide for the first 3 quarters of the year, but I'll hold judgment until the year is up and I have a 10-K to look at.

As of Thursday's close, valuations have been pushed down to 20.83 times estimated 2017 earnings and 19.08 times forward earnings. Hardly cheap in absolute terms, but getting close to where I'd feel comfortable paying up for some ACN shares, especially considering the overall market's valuations and ACN's superior business quality and growth prospects.

If you enjoyed this article and would like to receive further updates and articles in the future, please feel free to hit the "Follow" button at the top of the page by the author's name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ACN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Articles I write for Seeking Alpha represent my own personal opinion and should not be taken as professional investment advice. I am not a registered financial adviser. Due diligence and/or consultation with your investment adviser should be undertaken before making any financial decisions, as these decisions are an individual's personal responsibility.