High Yield Bond Update: A Q&A With Seth Meyer

By Seth Meyer

In this interview, Portfolio Manager Seth Meyer, CFA, discusses some of the factors that are influencing the U.S. high-yield market.

Q: How late-cycle is the U.S., and how does this impact your view of credit quality?

Seth Meyer: Since the Second World War, the average economic expansion in the U.S. has lasted around 60 months. The current expansion has already lasted 96 months, leading us to believe we are much closer to the end of the business cycle.

Age of post-WWII economic expansion in the U.S. (months)

As we conduct our fundamental, bottom-up credit research, we emphasize two key things: management teams focused on deleveraging and companies with free-cash-flow-generative business models. When valuations get tight and we are near the end of the credit cycle, we are looking for stability of free-cash- flow generation. Our approach to quality is less about emphasizing higher-rated high-yield securities, and more about identifying what we believe to be higher quality business models. In this environment, we typically find names in less cyclical sectors to be attractive.

Q: Has faith begun to fade in an extended economic and credit cycle under President Trump?

SM: In our view, the most accretive economic event that President Trump could carry out is corporate and personal tax reform. However, the hurdle is clearly higher now than it was in November 2016, and the administration’s inability to date to execute on the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act creates doubt about Trump’s ability to accomplish any reform legislation, whether in healthcare, taxes or infrastructure spending. That said, Trump has more cross-aisle support in Congress for tax reform than he does for healthcare reform. We believe that if the administration can accomplish tax reform, particularly corporate tax reform, the cycle can be extended. Failure to execute even a watered-down version of tax reform would likely cause investors to lose faith in the administration’s ability to extend the cycle.

Despite distractions and the administration’s lack of accomplishments thus far, the insatiable demand for yield, in combination with positive gross domestic product (GDP) and employment growth, relatively strong company fundamentals and the potential for tax reform, creates ongoing investor interest in high yield. Spreads will likely widen if we see recessionary pressures or a turn in GDP, but we see markets expressing extreme complacency that such an event will not happen right now.

Q: Although high yield is less sensitive to rate risk than investment-grade credit, does monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed) pose any risks?

SM: Fed tightening puts the most pressure on the front end of the yield curve. However, it typically leads to volatility in longer duration assets (including the five-year part of the curve, which high yield is most exposed to) and the most interest-rate sensitive sectors. As you look lower down the ratings quality spectrum, issuers will be less correlated to a rate hike. With BB-rated bonds (nearly 50% of the high-yield market as represented by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield Bond Index) the most correlated to moves in interest rates, we expect a component of interest-rate sensitivity as the Fed tightens but not to the same degree as we would see in investment grade.

Q: Does the Fed’s tightening raise your interest in financials?

SM: The most recent tightening does not raise our interest in financials, as financials tend to perform well with a steeper yield curve. At the moment, the dampened outlook for growth and inflation is leading to a flatter curve, creating an unfavorable environment for financials. If, however, the Trump administration manages to successfully implement growth-enhancing reforms, the back end of the curve is likely to sell off, and then we would find financials attractive. In such an instance, the Fed would be behind the curve. It would take them a lengthy period of time to catch up, so we would expect financials then to benefit from a steeper curve for some time.

Q: Do any sectors look more attractive or less attractive, and why?

SM: We are looking for companies with stable free-cash-flow profiles. Cable communications and food and beverage issuers are attractive at this juncture, as are healthcare issuers, specifically hospitals. The societal need for hospital services leads to these asset-rich entities being strong risk-adjusted opportunities, in our view. Some are selling assets; others are diversifying business models out of the pure acute care hospital and into higher margin businesses such as ambulatory surgery centers.

Furthermore, most U.S. hospital issuers have opted to conserve capital and pay down debt as they consider the implications of still-undecided healthcare reforms.

We are less focused on retailers, including fast fashion and most department stores, that are facing challenges as consumers shift their shopping online.

