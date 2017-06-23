Day 4 At Paris Air Show: Boeing Signs With Major Airline, Airbus Parties With Iran

The bi-annual Paris International Airshow has started and traditionally the Paris Air Show, Farnborough International Airshow and Dubai Airshow are used as a stage to announce big orders. In this article, I will have a look at the order inflow on Day 4 of the Paris Air Show and notable news items. In the coming days, I will be covering news and orders for Boeing (NYSE:BA), Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), COMAC, Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) and Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF).

If you missed the order overview of Day 1, Day 2 or Day 3 you can find the overview for each day by clicking on the ‘Day X’ link.

Boeing

As with most air shows, most of the ‘bang’ is in the first 2 days and with Boeing. After 2 strong days, Day 3 was a tranquil one and this would have continued on the last day of the Paris Air Show, were it not for Boeing saving up one big announcement.

Firm orders:

Lessor AerCap (AER) followed the lead of other lessors and airlines and converted existing orders for 15 MAX aircraft to the 10 variant.

Tassili Airlines was revealed as the customer for 3 Boeing 737-800 jets that were previously attributed to an unidentified customer.

The conversion from AerCap was the only firm order on Day 4, which fully priced has a value of $1.9B.

Memoranda of Understanding signed:

Ruili Airlines signed for 20 Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets.

An unidentified customer, which Boeing describes as ‘a major airline’ signed for 125 Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets with options for another 50.

The Memoranda of Understandings that were signed today all were for the Boeing 737 MAX 8 and fully exercised carry a list price of $21.9B or $10.1B after discounts. This would bring the orders and commitments for Boeing on Day 4 to 210 aircraft (including options) with a catalog value of $23.8B and $10.9B after discounts. It is interesting to see that there didn’t seem to be a fade in order inflow on the second day of the show as we usually see during the big air shows.

Airbus

Airbus had nothing that could turn things around for the jet maker on the last day, but this day can best be described as ‘Iran Day’.

Firm orders:

Air Asia signed for 14 Airbus A320neo aircraft.

The Air Asia order was the only one on the 4th day of the Paris Air Show and carries a catalog value of $1.4B or $0.6B after discounts.

Memoranda of Understandings signed:

IranAirtour signed for 45 Airbus A320neo.

Zagros Airlines signed for 20 Airbus A20neos and 8 Airbus A330neo airframes, which will likely result in the first order for the A330neo since Iran Air ordered it back in December 2016.

After Airbus presented a wrap up for the 2017 Paris Air Show, one last MoU signing came through from Tibet Financial Leasing committing to 20 Airbus A321neo aircraft.

Today’s order intentions reached 93 (including options) for Airbus - eight wide body jets and 85 narrow body jets. The deals carry a list price of $11.9B, but after discounts, the deal can likely be valued closer to $5.3B. This would bring the orders and commitments for Airbus on Day 4 to 107 aircraft with a catalog value of $13.3B and $6.0B after discounts.

During the Paris Air Show Airbus increased its order and commitments (including conversions) tally to 351, while Boeing is already at 970 orders and commitments including options, conversions and option conversions. Compensating for this, the order inflow is going to be less but likely enough to beat Airbus at the Paris Air Show. Contrary to my expectations, Airbus has not been able to deliver a lot on Day 3 and 4, but it should be noted that the jet maker’s concern is not accumulating orders, but increasing the delivery volumes while for Boeing some orders would be welcome.

In other news…

Bombardier, Embraer and ATR did not add orders or commitments on day 4 of the air show. Bombardier announced that Ilyushin Finance reached an agreement for the placement of 6 CS300 aircraft with a customer, which means that those aircraft will be produced by Bombardier soon.

Conclusion Day 4

Figure 1: Order overview Day 4 Paris Air Show 2017 (Source: AeroAnalysis.net)

Day 4 of the Paris Air Show was again Boeing’s day and I think we can say that it has been Boeing’s show for 4 straight days. On Day 4 Boeing accumulated 210 orders and commitments versus 107 for Airbus. The smaller jet makers added nothing to the tally today. After 4 days of order announcements, there has not been a moment when it looked like Boeing would lose the order race for this show.

Important to note is that while a soft order inflow was expected for the Paris Air Show, orders and commitments exceeded the figures of the 2015 Paris Air Show and the 2016 Farnborough Air Show.

Stripping off the order conversions, the Paris Air Show 2017 contract value declined by $5B. For investors, the main thing to take note of is that the Boeing 737 MAX 10 had a successful launch. Boeing likely directed it to be a MAX 10 media show, but the MAX 10 currently has exceeded expectations and signs of fatigue on the aircraft market were not visible on the Paris Air Show with plenty of leads to be finalized in the months to come.

Author’s note: For the past 4 days, I have covered the Paris Air Show and it is quite a task to keep track of order inflow for 5 jet makers that starts flowing at 9 in the morning until 6 in the evening, categorizing them accurate and pushing an article out each day. In the coming days, I will be going through the data to spot any mistakes I made or make a better split in the categories as I presented in the past days. One thing that I will most certainly change, before presenting a wrap up report, is the way the conversions are valued. I will only take the size up value of the conversions to add to the dollar value counter, while options will be counted in a separate category but will no longer be part of the dollar value counter.

