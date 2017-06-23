IAMGold - The Cote Gold Project Is A Waste Of Money

In this article I discuss the way the mining companies invest shareholders' money over the gold cycle.

In my opinion, the economics of this project are not robust, as the management claims; quite to the contrary, it is a waste of money.

On June 5, 2017 IAMGold Corporation (NYSE:IAG) announced that it had entered into an investment agreement with Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTCPK:SMMYY) to form a joint venture to develop the Cote Gold Project (with IAG and Sumitomo holding a 70% / 30% interest, respectively). The company commented the deal in the following way:

"This transaction is significant for IAMGOLD as it validates the intrinsic value of the Côté Gold Project. It will enable us to move the Project into development and to significantly diversify our production profile as a result of future production from our Canadian operations," said IAMGOLD's President and CEO Steve Letwin. "After extensive due diligence by both parties, what solidified the relationship was the mutual trust and respect and the alignment around strategic priorities. In addition to providing us with the financial capacity to develop the Côté Gold Project, we are gaining a partner with business development and technical expertise who we can work with in the future to explore new possibilities."

Then, two days ago IAMGold completed the deal and the CEO of IAMGold, Stephen Letwin, made the following comment:

"Closing a transaction that has unlocked the hidden value of Côté Gold is tremendously exciting," said Steve Letwin, President and CEO of IAMGOLD. "In Sumitomo, we have a partner with a common interest in both advancing the development of Côté and in potentially pursuing future opportunities."

The market reaction was positive for IAG - on June 5, despite gold prices trading in a narrow price range, the prices of IAG shares went up by 12.2%:

Chart 1

Source: stockchart.com

I was not surprised because, in my opinion, the company got rid of a part of the problem, at least. Yes, I think that the Cote Gold Project is a problem for IAMGold and it looks that I am not alone here. For example, Itinerant in his excellent weekly survey on the precious metals industry noticed that the Cote Gold Project's economics is by no means "robust" (as the management claims). I fully agree but the problem is even bigger and a big mistake was made many years before.

The Cote Gold Project

In April 2012 IAMGold acquired all the issued shares of Trelawney Mining and Exploration Inc, a Canadian exploration company focused on the development of the Cote Lake deposit in northern Ontario, Canada (SEDAR, April 27, 2012). The deal was worth C$608M but after deduction the cash held by Trelawney (C$103M) the net worth of the project was C$505M. Briefly, the acquisition cost was C$505M or, applying the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and the US dollar of 1.006:1 (April 2012), US$508M.

This cost is now called a sunk cost. In plain English, a sunk cost is a cost everybody has forgotten about. However, from the company's point of view, the overall profitability of the project depends on all costs, the future ones and those incurred in the past. Let me look at the project's economics including and excluding the sunk cost of US$508M.

Sunk cost excluded

The company presents the project with no reference to the acquisition cost of US$508M. And IAMGold is correct - sunk costs are not included in the calculation of NPV or IRR.

The table below depicts a shortened version of the economic model developed by the company (the data was rewritten from the company's economic model presented in NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Cote Gold Project, page 22-6; SEDAR, June 13, 2017)):

All figures are reported in millions of US dollars

Table 1

Source: Simple Digressions

The most important is the last row called "Free cash flow". Note that during the first two years (-1 and -2) the company will be focused on the construction of the mine. Hence, negative cash flows of -492M and -562M, respectively.

Note: for the readers that do not feel comfortable with big tables - below I have plotted the chart showing the project's free cash flow over the life of the mine:

Chart 2

Source: Simple Digressions

Well, the Cote Gold Project is quite a typical mining project - the largest cash flow is generated in the first stage of mining operations (the red ellipse). Simply put, IAMGold, as with most mining companies, wants to recover the costs incurred as quickly as possible.

Now, the most important thing: the profitability of the project. There are two basic measures to calculate:

Net present value (NPV), which is the difference between the present value of cash inflows and the present value of cash outflows

and

Internal rate of return (IRR), which measures the profitability of investment

The results are here:

NPV (calculated using the discount rate of 5%): US$671M

IRR: 14.1%

These figures are very close to the results delivered by the company (two rows marked in red):

Picture 1

Source: IAMGold

Sunk costs excluded

Now, let me include the sunk cost of US$508M (the price paid for the acquisition of Trelawney Mining and Exploration Inc). In this case I am assuming that the company, apart from capital spent on the construction of the mine, incurred the additional cost of US508M.

To remind my readers, according to the theory, sunk costs are not included in the calculation of IRR or NPV of a project. However, in my Marketplace service, Unorthodox Mining Investing, I like to look at things in a bit of a different, unorthodox way. It helps…

Note: for the sake of simplicity, I have made an artificial assumption that this cost was incurred in the year -3. In other words, if IAMGold starts the construction of the mine next year (2018 or the year depicted as -2), I am artificially assuming that the project had been acquired this year (2017 or -3).

Under these assumptions the first four columns of the adjusted economic model for the Cote Gold Project looks as follows:

Table 3

Source: Simple Digressions

As the table shows, there is only one new column added (the year -3) but the adjusted economic measures are totally different now:

NPV: US$156M (instead of US$671M)

IRR: 6.5% (instead of 14.1%)

Well, the IRR of 6.5% is just nothing. I personally would not implement a mining project returning 6.5% over 17 years of operations. What is more, the price of gold at which the company plans to sell the gold produced at the Cote Gold Project over the mine life is US$1,250 (the current gold price). If the price of gold goes down a little bit in the nearest future, the project's economics (which are very poor) may get even worse.

Summary

I think that the Cote Gold Project is a waste of money. This mistake was made in 2012 when IAMGold acquired Trelawney Mining and Exploration Inc at the peak of the bull market in gold.

What is more, I think there is no chance to recover the money spent on this project because the price of gold would have to jump to US$1,800 per ounce now and stay at that level over the life of the mine to make the project economic (delivering the acceptable IRR of 20%).

Well, IAMGold is a typical mining company where the philosophy is to buy projects at the top of the market cycle (spending well too much money) and sell them at market bottoms (to pay off the debts) or develop them to recover at least part of the money "invested".

Last but not least - the company is run by generally the same management team as in 2012. Therefore, in my opinion, investors should remember about this when investing in IAMGold shares…

Additional disclosure: I hold a long position in gold futures

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDXJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.