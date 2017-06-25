BT Group Seems Like A Great Opportunity For Dividend Investors: The Nest Egg Portfolio

Introduction

The second quarter is almost over, and just over half of the cash position has been spent on taking strategic positions in European dividend-paying companies. The 'dividend season' in Europe is pretty much 'over' now (European companies traditionally pay their annual dividends in April/May), and in this week's edition of the Nest Egg Portfolio ('NEPO'), I will be adding a few more positions whilst cashing in some more dividend cheques, including a 'special dividend' from a Real Estate company.

In case you missed the previous article or want to re-read the basic ground rules, please click HERE, HERE and HERE to read it to make sure you're fully up to speed!

Adding new positions to the portfolio

Making a case for British Telecom

British Telecom (NYSE:BT) was hit by an accounting scandal earlier this year, which forced the company to revise its previously filed financial results and to record additional write-downs. A total charge of approximately 520M GBP has been written down, whilst the company lost approximately 8B GBP of its market cap due to the market's reaction.

BT data by YCharts

When non-recurring 'incidents' like this are happening, I'm usually very interested to figure out if the selling is 'overdone'. In January of last year, the company had a market capitalization of 50B GBP and this has now dropped to 28B GBP. Is losing 22B GBP of its value an appropriate market reaction?

After having read through the company's annual report (British Telecom's financial year ends in March), I think the market acted on emotion, and not on fundamentals. This provides an excellent opportunity for dividend investors to take advantage of the current share price weakness.

Source: annual report

In FY 2017, the company reported a total revenue of 24.06B GBP, an operating profit of 3.2B GBP (after taking the specific items into account), and a net income of 1.9B GBP, or 19.2 pence per share. BT has confirmed a final dividend of 10.55 pence, bringing the full-year dividend at 15.4 pence per share. This means that despite the 'specific items' which had an impact of almost 1B GBP on the net profit, the payout ratio is still just 80%.

That's great, but as most readers know by now, I care more about a company's free cash flows than its net income, which is just a paper profit.

Source: annual report

With a total operating cash flow of 6.17B GBP and a capex investment of 3.15B GBP, BT Group generated a free cash flow of approximately 3B GBP. However, the company does consider its interest payments (630M GBP) to be a financing activity rather than an operating expense. After deducting this, as well as changes in the company's working capital position, BT Group generated an adjusted free cash flow of 2.82B GBP.

Not only is this approximately 50% higher than its net profit, it also means the payout ratio based on the free cash flow is just 55% whilst the company is trading at a free cash flow yield of approximately 10%. And that's a very attractive FCF yield considering BT Group has a relatively 'clean' balance sheet with a net debt / EBITDA ratio of just 1.3-1.4.

And this wasn't just a 'special year'. BT Group's official guidance for the current financial year once again calls for a normalized free cash flow of 2.7-2.9B GBP (see below). This excludes payments related to the pension obligations and whilst the market has been a little bit nervous about the recent increase of these obligations, I think BT Group will have no problem to fund the 'gap' considering its spending just 1.4B of its 2.8B in free cash flow on the dividend (the remaining 1.4B in annual free cash flow could be used to fund the retirement obligations, if necessary).

Source: press release

I think the crash after the Italian accounting scandal isn't justified (8B GBP in market cap was wiped out whilst the total 'damage' was 'just' 530M GBP). At the current exchange rate, BT Group is trading at 3.20 EUR per share (the entire Nest Egg Portfolio is based in EUR, so all non-EUR currencies will be recalculated to EUR on the moment of purchasing/selling a security), and I am adding 1,500 shares of BT Group for a total cost of 4,825 EUR. The final dividend of 10.55 pence will be paid in August, and there will be NO foreign withholding tax on this dividend. At the current exchange rate, this will result in an incoming cash flow of 180 EUR in the portfolio.

Other Additions

I am also adding an additional 300 shares of Energias de Portugal (OTCPK:EDPFY) to the portfolio to reduce the average purchase price of the current position in the portfolio. A reader of the previous edition of the NEPO correctly said he was worried about buying EDP stock close to its 52wk high, and he/she was right. My timing was sub-optimal. Adding 300 shares at 3.00 EUR for a total of 925 EUR.

Ahold (OTCQX:ADRNY) (OTCQX:AHODF) saw its share price getting slashed last week after Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced it would acquire Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM). A lot of people are expecting increasing pressure on the operating margins in the USA, where Ahold generates approximately 60% of its revenue. Whilst I don't think there will be any short-term impact, the acquisition of WFM by Amazon is definitely a deal shaking up the supermarket landscape.

But it also means Ahold is now able to buy back more stock for the same amount of cash, as its share repurchase program is ongoing. Instead of adding shares, I will write two more put options, both with an expiration date in September 2017. I'm writing one put option with a strike price of 18 EUR for a premium of 1.75 EUR (net inflow of 172 EUR after the transaction cost), and a P 17 at 1.05 EUR (for a net cash inflow of 102 EUR after the transaction expenses). The total cash inflow is 274 EUR, whilst we are committing to spend 3,500 EUR on 200 shares of Ahold should Ahold trade below 17 EUR per share on the third Friday of September.

Staying in The Netherlands, I think Flow Traders (no US ticker) also deserves a spot in the dividend portfolio. Its share price has decreased to just 26.20 EUR, and I'm picking up 100 shares at a total cost of 2,645 EUR. I am also writing 1 put option expiring in August and a strike price of 27 EUR, at an option premium of 1.70 (for a net inflow of 167 EUR after transaction expenses).

As expected, the put options on Philips Lighting and Bpost (OTC:BPOSF) (OTCPK:BPOSY) have expired worthless, which means the portfolio can just keep the 130 EUR in cash in the treasury. A successful move! Philips Lighting is too expensive right now, but I am writing another put option on Bpost, and am aiming for the Put 21 expiring in September, for an option premium of 0.50 (47 EUR net inflow after transaction costs).

Incoming dividends

The past two weeks (and next few days) will see the portfolio cash in several dividends. Integrated oil companies Total (NYSE:TOT) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) have both gone ex-div and the divvies will be paid soon (if they haven't already been paid). Dutch insurance company NN Group (TICKER) also paid its final dividend of 95 cents, whilst Jersey-based but Holland and Austria listed real estate group Atrium European Real Estate (TICKER) is paying a special dividend of 14 cents per share on top of the 'normal' quarterly dividend of 6.75 cents per share.

Source: calculation based on dividends and dividend announcements

Plenty of reasons to be happy, as the incoming 350 EUR further strengthens the liquidity of the portfolio, allowing me to act quickly on new opportunities.

The current portfolio + updates

Updates

Hibernia REIT (OTCPK:HIBRF) performed really well after it released its annual results, and the share price reached a high of 1.46 EUR, which is a return of 14% on the purchase price. Indeed an extraordinary return for a real estate company but not entirely unexpected as Hibernia still has a lot of growth possibilities.

Conclusion

The Nest Egg Portfolio is really coming together now, with almost two-thirds of the principal amount spent. I do expect the summer to be relatively calm as there will be no elections, Greece received another tranche of its bailout funding, and the other weak countries in Southern Europe are gearing up for the summer holidays and their economies should see a positive (seasonal) impact from the tourism sector.

In a next update, I will review the portfolio performance at the end of the second quarter. After all, even though it's a dividend-focused portfolio, I would like to realize some capital gains as well.

