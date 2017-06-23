3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: June 23, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest of recent events from the world of pharma and biotechnology. The goal of this series is to help you identify some events that may be a bit off your radar, in order to uncover potential drivers of growth in biotechs large and small.

Novartis may hold a breakthrough in atherosclerosis

Atherosclerosis, the build-up of plaque lesions in blood vessels, is a major cause of cardiac-related death in the United States because it can lead to heart attacks. To date, there is no FDA-approved treatment specifically for combating this condition, which has led to a lot of research to try and identify underlying mechanisms and potential therapies.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) has taken on the strategy of targeting the inflammatory component with its antibody canakinumab, which targets interleukin-1 signaling.

Now, NVS has unveiled top line data for canakinumab in comparison with placebo (the CANTOS study), which demonstrate that canakinumab significantly reduces the risk of a major adverse cardiovascular event in people who have had a heart attack previously.

Looking forward: This is the first time it's been shown that targeting a specific inflammatory pathway can have an effect in the risk of a recurrent major cardiac event. However, it remains to be seen if canakinumab at therapeutic doses provides enough benefit to offset the safety risks. So, the magnitude of benefit and tolerability will be major issues moving forward for the FDA. Stay tuned for this one! However, Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) has seen fit to make clear the details on the royalty agreement it has with NVS, and while REGN has not reviewed these data from CANTOS, it seems clear it is at least somewhat optimistic about potential sales growth in the future.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals gets the go-ahead from the FDA to STAR in glioblastoma study

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) is a microcap biotech involved in the development of a novel chemotherapeutic agent (an oral "small molecule" alkylator called VAL-083) for several forms of cancer. Its most advanced clinical program is a phase 2 study in recurrent glioblastoma, a notoriously tough to treat form of brain cancer.

The last time data were seen for this agent was at ASCO 2016, where patients with recurrent glioblastoma were shown to point toward improved outcomes with favorable tolerability.

Now, the company has announced that it has received internal review board approval to initiate the phase 3 STAR-3 study in patients with glioblastoma who have progressed after temozolomide-bevacizumab therapy. This is an important step toward getting a pivotal study for this agent rolling.

Looking forward: This is a positive step for an agent that is not yet proven to work in glioblastoma. The major selling point in this disease is the ability of VAL-083 to penetrate the blood-brain barrier, which has been a particular challenge for chemotherapies historically. So, if DMPI has a favorable option on its hands, it would be a major boon for patients suffering from a major unmet need.

Bayer quietly moves an IDH inhibitor into clinical trials for AML

Another substantial unmet need in oncology is acute myeloid leukemia (AML), which has recently proven to be a significant challenge for pharmaceutical companies. So, any good news is highly welcome, and Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) has just initiated enrollment of a phase 1 study for a new drug, BAY1436032, in patients with AML.

This drug is an inhibitor of an enzyme called isocyanate dehydrogenase (IDH), which is often mutated in a number of hematologic malignancies. IDH mutations occur in around 20% of cases of AML, and targeting this aberration may yield favorable outcomes.

Looking forward: Very, very early days for this agent, but it's a novel approach to a challenging disease. Targeting IDH was shown last year in mouse-modeled, patient-derived xenografts to control leukemic growth, including replicative potential of leukemic stem cells. With that foundation in place, BAYZF is moving in an encouraging direction, and this will be interesting to follow!

Conclusions

So, we have some very encouraging early glimmers for approaches to challenging tumors, and we've seen a preliminary look at hopefully favorable data in atherosclerosis. Each of these events has the potential to yield unprecedented benefit in its respective target disease, but time will tell.

