An Uninspiring Bounce In The Dollar

The dollar is still the reserve currency of the world. The United States has long been the most stable nation in the world on a political and economic basis and a global leader when it comes to both. When it comes to governments around the globe, the full faith and credit in the currency notes printed by the United States have long had a unique value. Central banks of the world hold the dollar as part of their foreign exchange reserves because of the value and stability of the nation. Additionally, the dollar has become the benchmark pricing mechanism for commodities or raw materials all over our planet. There are few nations where the dollar is not a recognized and highly popular currency instrument.

The dollar reached a long-term bottom in May 2014 and proceeded to move from 78.93 on the dollar index to a high of 103.815 in early January 2017. However, since its most recent high the dollar has declined from its highest level since way back in 2002. As the end of the first half of 2017 is fast approaching, the dollar index is trading at the 97.3 level which is 6.3% below its most recent highs. The dollar has been making lower highs and lower lows since January, but the latest news from the U.S. central bank has seemed to stem the fall in the value of the currency, at least temporarily.

Fed action causes a bounce

At their June meeting, the Fed sang a particularly hawkish tune. The central bank hiked the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points, which the market expected. However, the central bank told markets to expect one more rate hike in 2017 and three in 2018. Moreover, the Fed spelled out their plans for unwinding the massive balance sheet which resulted from years of quantitative easing. In the statement that followed the news of the interest rate increase told markets that the balance sheet reduction would occur at a rate of around $50 billion per month of $600 billion per year.

Market expectations for the rate hike at their June meeting did not include the Fed's hawkish statement and press conference that followed the increase in the Fed Funds rate to 1.25%. The move by the Fed increased the differential between dollar rates and rates for the euro and yen currencies.

Dollar interest rate differentials become more attractive

European and Japanese interest rates continue to languish at the negative 40 basis point levels. The differential between rates paid on short-term dollar deposits and those for euros and yen now stands at 165 basis points. Unless the ECB for Bank of Japan hike their rates by the end of 2017, it is likely that the differential will rise to 190 basis points this year and could move even higher next year.

Interest rate policy is typically a significant factor when it comes to the value of a currency. Since the dollar is the reserve currency of the world, the current level of rate differentials and prospects for the coming months should be highly supportive for the value of the dollar. Meanwhile, the reaction in the currency market was tame given the plans spelled out by the Fed.

A hawkish Fed does little to boost the greenback

The U.S. central bank was less accommodative than the market had expected and all of their plans add up to a continuation, and perhaps a stepping up of tightening of credit in the United States. The dollar index had fallen to a low of 96.02 on June 14, just 22 points above critical technical support. In the wake of the Fed meeting, the dollar has rallied away from the recent lows. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the September dollar index futures contract highlights, the dollar got down to a low of 96.02 just before the Fed meeting which was flirting with the November 9 lows at 95.80. However, the greenback index rallied on the news of higher interest rates, and a reduction in the Fed's balance sheet and the short-term trend turned higher in oversold territory. The September dollar index was trading at 97.303 on Thursday, June 22.

While the dollar bounced on the daily chart and has appreciated to overbought territory, the technical signal on the weekly chart was significant. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, momentum on the dollar index has crossed to the upside in the aftermath of the most recent FOMC meeting. The trend of higher lows remains intact after the move by the central bank and the market's reaction to that move.

Critical support and resistance levels

The daily and weekly charts for the dollar have shifted higher as a result of the corrective bounce, but the move has been less than inspiring. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart illustrates, the currency remains in a downtrend, but the streak of losing months could come to an end in June. The index will need to close below 96.915 to continue the streak and close lower for the fourth straight month. As of Thursday, June 22 the dollar index was only around 0.388 above that critical level.

The move by the central bank caused interest rate differentials to widen which is supportive for gains in the dollar. However, the domestic political landscape in the United States and the geopolitical environment are likely preventing the dollar from any significant recovery from recent lows. Critical support on the September future contract remains at the 95.80 level with resistance at May 11 highs at 99.565. Even after the recent rebound, the dollar remains closer to support than resistance.

Politics weighing on the greenback

The United States remains a politically divided nation after the most contentious presidential election in many decades, perhaps in history, last November. President Trump's popularity remains at a very low level for a new leader, and those on the other side of the aisle seem determined to impeach him for a variety of reasons. The investigation of the Russian intervention in the election, charges, and accusations of obstruction of justice surrounding the dismissal of FBI Director James Comey, and a whole host of other issues are weighing on the president as the number of investigations pile up by the day. On the global scene, tensions with Russia and North Korea are rising to new heights. The recent blockade of Qatar in the Middle East could cause violent outbreaks in the region as Iran, and Saudi Arabia continue to be at each other's throats. Meanwhile, the United States is front and center in the middle of all of the issues facing the geopolitical landscape. At the same time, the president's international bully pulpit where he has pledged to put America first on all matters including trade has caused some rifts between the U.S. and traditional allies in Europe and around the world. Relations with neighboring countries, Canada and Mexico, have frayed. All of these issues weigh heavily on the value of the dollar and are the likely reason that the currency has been unable to stage a significant rally in the wake of recent Fed action.

The president and his administration are content with a weaker dollar as it favors U.S. trade. The move in the dollar from 103.600 in January 2017 to its current level at 97.30 on the September futures contract has made U.S. exports more competitive on global markets. The recent economic news was bullish for the greenback. However, the administration's domestic policy with the unprecedented opposition and a challenging global geopolitical landscape continue to weigh on the dollar. We have seen an uninspiring bounce in the dollar after the interest rate hike and politics rather than favorable economics for the greenback seem to be influencing the path of least resistance for the world's leading currency. When a market should go higher and refuses, it is typically a sign of underlying weakness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.