TopShips - Shares Of This DryShips Copycat Remain A Great Short

Stock went down by almost 50% in the initial session after the May 11 reverse split.

Today, small Greece-based product tanker operator TopShips (NASDAQ:TOPS) will start trading on a split-adjusted basis after executing a 1:15 reverse stock split just six weeks after the last reverse split (1:20).

In effect, if you would have purchased 300,000 shares just prior to the May 11 reverse split, you would be down to 1,000 shares today with your losses amounting to more than $1 million.

Picture: MR2 Eco Product Tanker "Nord Valiant" - Source: MarineTraffic.com

Does this sound familiar?

Right, TopShips is kind of a miniature version of DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS), also diluting shareholders beyond recognition by utilizing the very same, infamous Kalani Investments vehicle most likely set up and indirectly controlled by George Economou, DryShips' colorful CEO and chairman.

I have covered the Kalani scheme in great detail in a series of articles on DryShips, so investors new to the story should start there.

Since my initial article on TopShips three months ago, the stock is down 99.5% and will most likely drop further going forward as the company still has more than $10 million left to go under its current $40.3 million equity purchase agreement with Kalani. Investors should note that TopShips, so far, has increased the amount of equity to be sold under the Kalani agreement already four times and will most likely continue to do so as long as the market will be swallowing the uninterrupted supply of new shares.

Just like DryShips, the company is trading at a tiny fraction of its estimated net asset value of $36 (already adjusted for today's reverse split) but the number remains meaningless as long as the company continues to relentlessly cram new equity into the market at basically any price.

While this latest reverse split will reduce the number of outstanding shares from 21.6 million to just 1.4 million, investors should have no illusions about what is going to happen.

As a reminder, the company's 1:20 reverse split on May 11 reduced the number of outstanding shares from 44.6 million to just 2.2 million shares but still the stock ended the first trading session on a split-adjusted basis down almost 50% only to drop a further 93% over the next couple of weeks.

As long as the company will be utilizing the Kalani vehicle on a daily basis, investors remain destined to lose basically their entire investment within weeks as evidenced over the past six weeks.

Get short the stock if you find shares to borrow as returns should be decent. Judging by recent trading patterns, TopShips will need at least one more reverse split to successfully close the current equity purchase agreement with Kalani.

Unfortunately, the Kalani scheme, at least theoretically, works in perpetuity as long as the market will absorb the ongoing supply of new shares. Therefore investors should not expect TopShips to stop employing this highly successful approach anytime soon.

Bottom line:

DryShips reloaded all over the place. Get short the shares; there's still plenty of money to be made here.

While today's reverse split will initially reduce the number of outstanding shares to a tiny 1.4 million, I have no illusions about what is going to happen over the course of today's session and beyond, particularly not after the share price dropped almost 50% in the initial session following the last reverse split six weeks ago.

As long as the market is going to absorb the ongoing share supply, TopShips is unlikely to stop upsizing its existing equity purchase agreement with Kalani each time they approach the respective ceiling.

At this point, I firmly expect more reverse stock splits, more dilution and more fortunes to be lost by mostly unsophisticated retail investors still unaware of the underlying scheme employed by TopShips.

That said, from time to time the stock has managed to stage some violent recovery rallies. But even these short-lived reversals have become a very rare event as of late.

As always, don't bet the farm on short positions and adequately manage your risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in TOPS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.