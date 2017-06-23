Amazon's Whole Foods Heist Can Work

Despite Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) seemingly extortionate valuation at present, the tech company has an array of tailwinds that could potentially push this stock much higher. The recent Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) announcement shouldn't come as a huge surprise, considering that Amazon has basically dominated every facet of retail up to now with the exception of grocery. Make no mistake about it though, it will not be plain sailing for Amazon in this segment as I feel competition in this space will come back fighting, especially the likes of Costco (NYSE:COST) and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT). However, one would feel that Amazon will really be able to take advantage of its technology and the 430+ stores it will pick up from the acquisition.

These stores will probably be used as hybrids (stores/fulfillment centers) and one would feel that job losses are now a certainty at these existing stores. Remember the vast majority of these stores are in affluent areas which mean they will become excellent distribution hubs for last-mile delivery services if needs be. Grocery has been the one area of retail that Amazon has failed to crack up to now. It has tested offline stores and seems to think that this is the route forward. Whether it pulls off this bold move to dominate grocery in the US, here are two strong tailwinds the company will definitely continue to avail of in quarters to come.

The first tailwind has to be service. Services such as Amazon Go & Amazon Fresh you would feel will only be improved by the company's latest acquisition. Furthermore, I expect more services to be announced around grocery to further increase the pulling power of Amazon Prime. This really is the crux of the issue. Bezos has stated repeatedly that he wants to add so much value to Prime that it would actually be ignorant for people not to use the program. This is what bearish investors are missing, in my opinion. It is not that Amazon will be light years ahead of the competition in the retail landscape, but because it will be providing far more value in other areas customers inevitably will feel obliged to step up to the Prime level.

Kroger (NYSE:KR), for example, doesn't seem to be able to compete at the moment as it has been reporting negative sales comps for a while now. With Amazon deciding to double down in grocery, you would feel that deflation will only continue which will mean the likes of Kroger will have to compete even more on price (which will be very difficult to do as it doesn't enjoy the same scale as its peers). Then take the time element which again will be crucial. The likes of Kroger (apart from accepting lower margins) know they need to provide an exemplary customer experience in-store. This needs staff and trained staff and that. Why? Because if Amazon "Go" really takes off, customers will be able to walk into one of Amazon's stores, pick up what they need and walk out. The transaction will take place over Amazon's app. As long as wages grow steadily in the US and we don't get a harsh downturn, customers will gladly pay for this service if it saves them time. Wouldn't they be stupid not to?

Another tailwind Amazon is cashing in on is the sustained move by governments to move their citizens to a cashless society. Just think this way. Every transaction on Amazon automatically creates a trail of information as all transactions are done online. The information over time becomes very valuable as Amazon can tailor its offers to suit your circumstances. However, when someone pays with cash in a Wal-Mart store, for example, Wal-Mart learns nothing as the customer hasn't left any information about him or herself. In any internet based business (which Amazon technically is), it is commonly stated that the money is in the list. Every new Amazon customer builds Amazon's database which ultimately gives Jeff Bezos plenty of opportunities to upsell the person onto the Amazon Prime program. You just can't say the same about Amazon's competition at present.

Bezos on the grocery front will soon enough know exactly what, when, where and how often you do your grocery shopping down to the last cent. This really is the second tailwind Amazon is taking advantage of - customer info. By studying all this info, the company will basically be able to give you what you need, fast and at the cheapest cost. A systematic approach of getting what customers want into their hands as quickly as possible. This is not rocket science. Customers trolleys are very predictable when you have their shopping info. Again when you tie this in with the array of products and services already on the Amazon prime program, it will be difficult to refuse especially if customers can get their groceries at lightning speed compared to other retailers.

Remember, the Whole Foods deal is not solely about Amazon's quest to dominate grocery in the US. It is merely about adding another string to its bow in what will be a very large bow (Amazon Prime) in years to come. Just ask Amazon Prime members on their opinion on this deal. In one way they are the company's best business card at present and you can bet they will continue to spread the word strongly as more and more value gets added to Amazon's flagship product.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.