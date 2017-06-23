Can Tesla Realistically Ramp Model 3 To 10,000 Units Per Week In 2018?

We continue to expect Model 3 ramp to fall far short of management guidance and the Company to incinerate cash at an unprecedented pace.

We show using the Master Plan that Tesla submitted to Fremont that it is not possible for the Company to meet its guidance.

A look at Tesla shows a bloated organization that takes far more in resources than competing car companies to produce a car.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has guided in the past that Model 3 will get to 10,000 units per week in production sometime in 2018.

This guidance was reiterated during Q1 earnings as can be seen in from the shareholder letter:

"Simultaneously, preparations at our production facilities are on track to support the ramp of Model 3 production to 5,000 vehicles per week at some point in 2017, and to 10,000 vehicles per week at some point in 2018."

Fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Steve Funk wrote about the manufacturing challenges with the current Fremont facilities and estimated Tesla's nominal capacity of the Model 3 line to be 225,000 and realistic 2018 production to be less than 150,000. These numbers clearly fall far short of management guidance.

In this article, we look at what it takes to deliver the management guided growth from a real estate and construction perspective. In our view, in addition to any manufacturing production line concerns, the construction and real estate aspects of the Fremont plant expansion raise considerable doubt as to such a ramp is even possible.

Note that, according to the documents submitted to Fremont Planning Commission, Tesla proposed a Master Plan that would allow the Company to increase production to 500,000 vehicles per year. From this 500,000 target, we need to back out Model S and Model X units to get Model 3 peak capacity. Assuming Model S and X flatline at the current 100,000 units per year level, this would imply a maximum Model 3 capacity of 400,000 units under this Master Plan. Or, about 7,700 units per week. This peak capacity number is well below the guided 10,000 units per week. Where is Tesla going to get the additional capacity from?

Is even the 400,000 peak capacity planned in the Master Plan possible by the end of 2018?

As far as the current facilities are concerned, it is instructive to note that, NUMMI, Tesla's predecessor at the Fremont plant, controlled more real estate, had fewer employees, and produced fewer cars than Tesla is planning to do. Per Automotive News, in 1997, NUMMI had 4,844 ​ workers and produced 357,809 vehicles - about 74 vehicles per worker per year.

Per the Master Plan, Tesla anticipates having 9,315 employees (image below) producing 500,000 cars - or a rate of about 54 vehicles per worker per year.

Ignoring the inefficiency of Tesla manufacturing operations in terms of cars per employee, note that Tesla plans to have nearly twice the employees as NUMMI did and plans to produce 40% more cars than NUMMI did. All of this, while controlling less space than NUMMI.

Is this possible?

We are skeptical. Tesla is already bursting at the seams and the Company's parking problems are well known. In the most recent annual shareholders' meeting, Elon Musk's commentary on subject was dire. He said:

"But there is just no room at Fremont. We are bursting at the seams. I will say like, if you ask me like what's their number one complaint, it's parking. It's like okay, we like practically had a riot the other day for parking. And I am like, sorry guys. What happens, we had a bunch of contractors come on site to install equipment for the Model 3 and we haven't counted on the fact that there will be 500 extra people that showed up to install massive amounts of equipment, okay. Well, probably the parking lot was full. So therefore, it's like a conservation of mass, conservation of volume as there is 500 people who can't park. Anyway, it's crazy how much parking lot is bringing about. So we are bursting at the seams at Fremont. So there is no way we could do Model Y at Fremont, it's going to have to be somewhere else. And I think Fremont is just going to be focused on obviously S and X and then ramping up Model 3. I think we even have to transfer some of the things we do at Fremont to the Gigafactory just to allow for Model 3 expansion."

Essentially, Tesla does not even seem to have sufficient parking for its current activities. This is understandable given the comparisons with NUMMI discussed above.

In 2016, Tesla, while producing only about 80,000 cars, had more employees than NUMMI had when it was producing about 4 time as many cars. Tesla's employment number has increased since then in anticipation of Model 3 production. The employment will increase again once Model 3 production begins.

Given this backdrop, let's look at what Tesla needs to do to get to the 500,000 capacity (or approximately 400,000 Model 3 capacity).

Referring to the documents submitted to Fremont planning commission, here is the current layout of Tesla facilities.

Tesla grounds appears relatively packed except for the northwest corner designated as controlled by Lennar.

Now, let's look at what Tesla plans to build to meet its growth goals. Following is an image of the new construction plan from the same planning commission document.

How is Tesla going to add 4.6 million square foot of space in already cramped quarters? How is Tesla going to accomplish all this construction if it does not even have adequate parking space today? (Post construction, we will assume that parking is not a problem and Tesla has planned underground and multi-level parking at several of the new buildings).

Even assuming the very first building that gets built is a parking structure, the construction is going to be a challenge. Constructing 4.6 million square foot and furnishing it is extremely labor intensive.

As Mr. Musk says in the shareholder meeting, several functions may have be moved out of Fremont to Gigafactory. But, a few questions arise: How long will this transfer process take? Will the employees move? What percentage of the employees need to be rehired? How long will that rehiring take? What incentives do current employees need to stay on during the transfer period? What will all of this cost?

Given that we are already in June of 2017, we submit that Tesla will not be able to move functions, move employees, build new facilities, hire new employees, equip the facilities, and bring the facilities to production readiness by the end of 2018.

We, therefore, are extremely skeptical that Tesla's growth plans can materialize as planned. We find it far more likely that Tesla will reach and max out at about a 5,000 units per week production level for Model 3 in 2018. We believe that even 150,000 unit output for 2018 would be an optimistic outcome.

Time after time, whether it is SolarCity, or PowerWall, or Solar Roof, or Model S/X demand, or Autopilot execution, or Model 3 profitability, the Company continues to fall far short of acceptable execution.

That the stock trades where it does is nothing but insanity of capital markets.

Given the high cash burn and no line of sight to profitability, we continue to believe that bankruptcy risk for the Company is mounting.

Our View: Sell Short

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.