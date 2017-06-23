Tesla's Asia Moves Reflect A Wider Story

The various speculative stories in recent days about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) manufacturing in Asia are significant not just for followers of Tesla. They reflect a wider reality. This is that Asia is moving to the forefront of world activity for electric vehicles (EVs) and New Energy policies in general. These links are being solidified by tie-ups between auto companies and IT companies.

This may well cause a problem for U.S. companies. They have previously been at the cutting edge of the new paradigm in which renewables are replacing fossil fuels. The Trump Administration's pull-back against environmental policies these days is often in the face of opposition even from fossil fuel companies. This has potentially negative consequences for U.S. companies.

Tesla & China

As regulations currently stand, overseas auto manufacturers need to ink 50/50 JV developments with local auto companies for operations in China. This enables them to circumvent the 25% import tariff on auto imports. The rumor in China is that the Government might shelve that regulation for Tesla, as it wants Tesla's technology in the country. That may or may not be true.

China is leading the way in EV sales. The chart from Bloomberg below illustrates this:

China represents 41% of global EV sales and 15% of Tesla's revenues. Last year Tesla's sales tripled in China and produced revenue of US$1.1 billion. The Chinese Government has an official aim to increase EV sales ten-fold in the next decade. They want there to be no increase in standard autos in that period. All vehicle growth should be represented by EVs.

The change in Chinese Government regulations at the start of the year caused a slowdown in EV sales. Those who doubted the EV story wrongly attributed this to the Government scaling back their EV stance. They were of course wrong. New regulations coming into place have led to a new surge in EV sales.

The Government has just published new draft regulations. These will increase the proportion of NEVs (new energy vehicles) that an auto company must produce. This will go up from 8% in 2018 to 12% in 2020. Simultaneously, the average oil consumption per vehicle produced must go down. The stated intention is to boost NEV output and to gain technological improvement for the Chinese auto industry. Under such a scenario it is increasingly likely that Tesla will be welcomed in the country.

For the month of May, EV sales increased 49% over May 2015. Giving the lie to Tesla not being able to sell in China, these figures included sales of 850 units of the Tesla Model X. This model now has sales comprising 4,114 year to date in China.

The estimate by UBS below highlights the growth opportunities expected for China in the future:

The chart also illustrates how the U.S. will see lower growth and lower total sales than other areas of the world in the next decade.

In the first quarter of 2017, Tesla's sales in Greater China (which included Hong Kong) had increased by 350%. This figure was somewhat inflated by a rush in Hong Kong to buy Tesla vehicles before a change in incentives there.

Rumors of Tesla manufacturing in China have been active for a couple of years. There is good reason to think the latest stories about them setting up a manufacturing facility at the Linjang Development Zone in Shanghai may actually come to fruition. Tesla opened a new showroom in Shanghai this week and Elon Musk visited recently for discussions with senior Government officials.

The latest detail is that Tesla and the Shanghai Authorities have "signed a preliminary agreement" concerning manufacturing there. It is not completely clear at the time of writing what this involves. It appears that a finalization of the matter will be achieved by the end of this year. The delay in finalizing the matter shows just how complex it appears the negotiations have become.

Tesla bears have said the company does not have the capital resources to build a facility in China. They fail to understand the close ties in China between auto companies and IT companies.

For instance, leading Internet search company Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) signed an agreement in March this year with auto supplier Continental AG (OTCPK:CTTAY) to work on autonomous vehicles. In January they had signed an agreement with leading Chinese auto manufacturer BAIC Motor to develop autonomous vehicles. They see themselves as competing directly against Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Uber Technologies (Private:UBER).

China's second biggest Internet sales company is Tencent Holding (OTCPK:TCEHY). They have a market cap of US$275 billion and 889 million users, and a hoard of cash. They recently invested US$1.8 billion in Tesla. This represented a 5% holding in the company at the time.

My article in April this year gave more details on Tencent and their several interests in autonomous driving and car-sharing companies. So I will not repeat that here. Suffice it to say that if Tesla wanted a very well-capitalized IT-based company with an interest in future driving trends, then they have got it.

Tencent's investment was a key indicator of the interest of Chinese IT companies in autonomous driving. It was also a key indicator that Tesla could almost certainly raise money and partners in China without resorting to stock dilution as claimed by some Tesla bears.

It should also be noted that Tesla needs to make serious moves in China, and soon. Others are trying to seize the day there. For instance, at the start of June Mercedes (OTCPK:OTCPK:DDAIF) penned a deal with local partner BAIC for the manufacturing of EVs in China. Germany's and China's premiers were both there for the signing ceremony, emphasizing the importance felt about this deal.

Tesla may tie up with an auto company. The world's largest EV manufacturer, BYD Co. Ltd. (OTCPK:BYDDY) has been mooted. An IT company seems more likely though and more in tune with the direction Tesla is headed and their corporate philosophy.

India

The country has an official Government objective of making all cars electric by 2030. This is ambitious and unlikely, but shows the direction the country is headed. They are targeting for there to be 7 million EVs and hybrids on the road by 2020.

There are a lot of macro factors favoring the drive towards EVs in the country. There is a major problem with air pollution. The country has to import virtually all their fossil fuels. There is a high fuel tax which hits motorists.

Other Western foreign car manufacturers have found it difficult to get meaningful market share and profitability in the country. Especially hard hit has been General Motors (NYSE:GM). They have duplicated their record almost everywhere, of investing huge sums in non-U.S. markets with a marked lack of success.

The rumor mill about Tesla in India has been running hot since Elon Musk tweeted earlier this month that he was hoping for "temporary relief" from India's complex regulations on both manufacturing and retail operations. Retail needs a 30% local component and so does manufacturing within certain arcane parameters.

Import duties on a Tesla are currently at 125% and there is a limited market for high-end cars. One has to doubt the real opportunity for Tesla in the country. Some commentators disagree though. It will be interesting to see what if anything Musk has up his sleeve in negotiations with the Indian Authorities.

Rest of Asia

Almost everywhere in Asia Governments are rushing to encourage EVs. Most Asian countries have to import most of their oil and gas, have pollution problems in their cities, and are keen signatories of the Paris Climate Accord. They tend to have young populations and growing economies.

Tesla bears had previously asserted that Tesla could not thrive in crowded Asian cities which were less affluent than San Francisco. They are of course mistaken. Super-crowded Hong Kong is often rightly cited as proof of this. This is a market where Tesla has a higher market share than any other country except Norway, and about 80% of the total EV market.

The photo below of Tesla's release of the Model X in Hong Kong is symptomatic of the enthusiasm for Tesla in Hong Kong, and the liking of consumers in the region for SUVs.

Hong Kong, as widely reported, has cut back on their EV incentive programme as of 1st April. This led to a rush for EVs in March. 2964 EVs were sold in March: 2944 of these were Teslas!

As I detailed in an article last year, Tesla has set up sales efforts and infrastructure in South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore. These are all growing economies with new Government-led incentives for EVs. Australia is a market with a lot of interest which has been somewhat supply-constrained by Tesla in the past. The Tesla brand is getting more prominent there with Tesla's marketing of their energy storage business in the country.

Japan remains a problem for the company. Tesla has been restricted to a niche position amongst a few wealthy consumers and taxi companies. This is due to the Government-led efforts there to promote fuel cells rather than EVs. Change may possibly be in the air there, with Toyota (NYSE:TM), for instance, working on an EV in conjunction with Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY). Of course, Panasonic is Tesla's battery manufacturing partner.

Other secular trends are accelerating the move towards EVs in Asia. This is in particular towards car-sharing, autonomous driving and using taxis rather than owning a vehicle. My article in September last year gave details of this in particular as it applies to Singapore. Asia is seeing a young population, becoming increasingly affluent, and living mostly in an urban environment. These are trends very strongly favourable to Tesla and to EV manufacturers in general.

Conclusion

Asia, in general, holds a lot of promise for Tesla. The main barrier to growth may be the company's ability to spend financial and management resources on it. China should be the jewel in the crown, though.

It is the world's largest market for EVs. It is the world's largest market for luxury vehicles. It is strongly emphasizing the switch from fossil fuel transport to environmentally sound transport. There will be no going back from that.

This makes it potentially a market made for Tesla. A cash-rich technologically advanced Chinese partner is likely to be a game-changer for the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA, BYDDY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.