Look Out Below - Tax Issues Could Catch ALIOY Holders By Surprise

On Friday, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) completed their acquisition of Swiss pharmaceutical company Actelion in a $30B deal (Actelion shareholders received USD$280/share + a share in a new R&D company called Idorsia). J&J paid in USD for a few reasons. For one, as Bloomberg estimated, over half of the shareholders were actually US based. Actelion traded on a few different exchanges with most volume being traded on the Swiss SIX exchange. For anyone planning to buy the shares as a merger arb trade, this complicated things, as you would have to pay for the shares in Swiss Francs (CHF) and then hedge the currency exposure. One alternative to this would have been to purchase the US listed ADR which trades OTC as OTCPK:ALIOY. This is an unsponsored ADR meaning it isn't associated with Actelion. Citi DRS (NYSE:C), the ADR sponsor, simply purchased shares of Actelion is Switzerland and listed the ADR shares in the US. Of note is that ALIOY represents ¼ share of Actelion so the payment price from J&J was US $70. This was an excellent trade suggested by one Seeking Alpha author here.

A situation that has been common in a few recent foreign mergers is that there are tax uncertainties depending on the proportion of shares tendered and whether a holder has tendered their shares. Actelion made it easy to avoid issues of the shares trading past the tender deadline by listing a tendered line of shares under the ticker ATLNEE. Traders could buy this line right up until Friday's close and not worry about having missed the tender deadline. The issue with not tendering is that if between 90-98% of shares are tendered, holders of shares that aren't tendered, MAY be subject to Swiss withholding tax to the tune of 35%.

From the offer document:

"The consideration paid to remaining Actelion minority shareholders (irrespective of their tax residence) in the squeeze-out merger may, depending on the structuring of the squeeze-out merger, be subject to Swiss withholding tax of 35% on the difference between (NYSE:I) the amount of the consideration and (ii) the sum of the nominal value of the Actelion Shares concerned and of the proportionate part of Actelion's reserves from capital contributions (Reserven aus Kapitaleinlagen) attributable to the respective Actelion Shares"... "Actelion shareholders who are not tax residents of Switzerland may be entitled to a full or partial refund of the Swiss withholding tax if the country of residence for tax purposes has entered into a bilateral treaty for the avoidance of double taxation with Switzerland and the conditions of such treaty are met."

By my calculations, the book value per share is roughly CHF12/share, meaning withholding tax could be applied on the remaining CHF 268 being paid to Actelion shareholders. At 35%, that would be about CHF94/share in withholding tax, or net proceeds of $46.58/share of ALIOY.

There was a similar situation with ChemChina's tender offer for Syngenta (NYSE:SYT), which was also domiciled in Switzerland. There is an excellent write up on the tax issues associated with the Syngenta closing here (comment section has some good info as well).

Let me outline the key points:

Syngenta, based in Switzerland, trades as SYNN in Switzerland and also as a sponsored (i.e. issued by the company) ADR in the US as (5 SYT shares represent 1 SYNN share). US options are available on this ticker.

Merger consideration paid by ChemChina was USD$93 per share or USD$265 per (SYNN) share.

Faces possible 35% withholding tax if percentage of shares tendered is less than 98% - applicable to foreign holders who did not tender. US holders may be able to have this tax reduced to 15%.

SYT was a company issued ADR, therefore Swiss holders could step in and purchase untendered shares and not be subject to the withholding tax.

There was a certain amount of uncertainty with how options could be treated. It was possible that the OCC could step in and 'mark' the options, suspend trading, and cash settle all outstanding options.

If shares traded down substantially to reflect the possible withholding tax, put sellers could have been in for a nasty surprise.

What happened? On May 25th, Syngenta announced provisional tender results indicating 92.2% of shares had been tendered. When it appeared that there would be no extension of the tender offer and shares remaining untendered could be subject to withholding tax, shares began trading down, closing at $88.05 on May 30th from the closing price of $92.72 may 25th. Put option prices started increasing dramatically with most trades occurring on the bid. ChemChina and Syngenta put an end to speculation however with a press release on May 31st, stating that they had acquired close to 95% of Syngenta shares and would continue buying shares in the market with the aim of reaching the 98% threshold. While shares remain listed and trading, and it's possible they could still be hit with withholding tax, it now seems likely ChemChina will simply continue buying shares until they hit 98%.

SYT data by YCharts

So now back to Actelion and its unsponsored ADR. The issue of withholding tax was of obvious concern for ALIOY shareholders, who made clear the risks to the ADR's issuer Citi. For whatever reason, Citi decided not to tender the shares (which I confirmed with a Citi representative). Because of the share structure, there is also no way for Swiss parties to buy shares and avoid withholding tax. Actelion's last announcement on the tender stated the definitive end to the tender, with 92.5% of shares being submitted. They later announced the completion of the acquisition after clearing by the EU Commission with settlement on June 16th. Actelion stated that immediately after the completion of the tender offer, they would file to de-list shares from the Swiss SIX exchange and J&J would conduct a squeeze out of remaining shares thereafter (ATLN shares are still trading).

ALIOY data by YCharts

So if you are holding shares of ALIOY, should you sell now?

Citi confirmed they planned to sell the Idorsia shares they received in the market, which could mean proceeds of between USD$ 2.40-$3.65, depending on when they sold. Shares could be paid out between USD $72.40 and $73.65 (vs. the current price of $72.50) if no withholding tax is applied. If withholding tax is applied consideration paid to holders could be closer to $50. There also seems to be little holders of ALIOY could do to reclaim these taxes given the ADR structure.

So should you sell now? I certainly wouldn't want to hold these shares given the uncertainty.

