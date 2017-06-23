Here are three gold junior mining companies that have seen significant insider buying lately.

With gold stocks, I've noticed that insider buying typically leads to positive news of some sort, such as strong drill results or an eventual takeover.

Insider buying is often a positive sign, as it means insiders are bullish on shares of company stock and think the share price will rise.

3 Gold Stocks With Heavy Insider Buying

Insiders at a few junior gold mining companies have used the recent weakness in the gold markets to purchase shares of their company's stock.

As readers of mine may already know, I track insider buying closely because, in general, it means insiders of a company are bullish on the stock and think it will rise. The strategy has helped my portfolio outperform the benchmark gold miners index (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the past, with purchases of two companies in particular - St. Andrew Goldfields and True Gold - leading to big gains.

No, it's not the most important deciding factor when evaluating a gold mining or exploration company, as I've pointed out in the past. But I feel that insider buying is definitely worth taking into consideration, and it can be evaluated alongside other important factors, such as each company's exploration results, gold grades, project economics, location, strength of the management team, etc.

To track insider trading activity, you can find SEDI filings for stocks listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, or you can use CanadianInsider.com to search for recent activity.

Insiders have been buying shares of these three gold juniors lately. I break down the insider transactions and give my thoughts on each company below.

Asanko Gold (NYSEMKT:AKG)

AKG data by YCharts

Insiders of Asanko Gold have used the recent dip in the stock to scoop up more shares on the cheap. Here is a summary of the purchases:

- On June 21, Fausto Di Trapani bought 51,835 shares at a price of $1.90 per share in the public market. Trapani is the chief financial officer of Asanko.

- On June 21, Peter Breese bought 100,000 shares of Asanko at $1.84 per share. Breese is director, president and CEO of Asanko.

- On June 21, Colin Steyn bought 200,000 shares of Asanko stock at $1.84 per share. That is the most significant purchase, as it is worth $368,000. Steyn is the chairman of the company.

- On June 21, William Keith Smart bought 25,000 shares at $1.82 per share. Smart is member of the Nominating and Governance and the Compensation Committees for Asanko.

These transactions follow a purchase made in February by the CFO of 5,600 shares, as well as a purchase by a director of 100,000 shares in July of 2016.

Asanko's stock has taken an absolute beating over the past year or so as you can see in the above chart. The company has been targeted by a short seller called Muddy Waters, who believes the stock will end up at zero based on "flawed geological work" at Asanko's Nkran and Esaase mines. He feels the miner will run out of liquidity next year as it keeps the mine operational.

However, I think Asanko has a pretty clear mine plan; according to its newly updated feasibility study, the first expansion will bring production up to 230,000 ounces per year with AISC of $968 per ounce, while a second larger expansion brings production up to 450,000 ounces per year with AISC of $890 per ounce. Based on $1,250 gold prices, it carries a net value of $811 million (5% discount rate).

Liquidity also shouldn't be much of a concern going forward as Asanko has the option to extend the first principal repayment of its Red Kite facility by an additional year to July 2019 (this would give the company $46 million in cash in 2018 to contribute to the mine's development).

I'm siding with Asanko for now, until I've done a bit more research on the short sellers claims. The stock has been beating down quite a bit; a market cap of under $300 million is very low for a company that is likely to produce 400,000 ounces of gold per year at a reasonable cost.

While I wouldn't recommend a huge position, I think it's a good time to start acquiring some shares for those willing to take some risk.

Osisko Mining

Despite a strong stock price, one insider of Osisko Mining keeps buying shares. According to filings, John Burzynski bought a total of 370,000 shares at prices between $4.24 to $4.60 on June 20 and 21. Burzynski is president, CEO and director of Osisko Mining.

Osisko Mining is a $800+ million gold junior developing the Windfall Lake gold deposit (1.6 million ounces of gold at grades north of 8 g/t) in Canada; it also owns a massive 82,400 hectare land position in the Urban Barry area.

The company is well-funded with $190 million in cash and investments, so it is in a great position to complete is huge 400,000 meter drill program at Windfall. Drill results have been very positive over the past year and include results of 936 g/t gold over 2.5 meters and 42.4 g/t gold over 4.7 meters. Its largest shareholder is Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) and its management and directors, which own a combined 18.5% of the company.

I'm bullish on Osisko Mining here, but I have no plans on buying shares since I have exposure to the company's assets - I own a significant amount of shares in Osisko Gold Royalties, which owns a large percentage of Osisko Mining, plus a 1.5% royalty on Windfall.

Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Insiders have been loading up on junior gold explorer Nighthawk Gold Corp (OTC:MIMZF), which owns 222,203 acres of exploration ground in the Indin Lake Greenstone Belt in Canada. Here's a summary of recent buying activity:

- On June 19, Robert Cudney bought 6,500 shares of Nighthawk at $.99. On June 20, he bought 143,500 shares at $.94, and on June 21, he bought another 10,000 shares at $.89. Cudney is the CEO of Northfield Capital Corp. and owns more than 10% of Nighthawk.

- On June 19, Brian Howlett bought 10,000 shares at $.93 per share. Howlett is a director of Nighthawk.

- On May 24, Morris Prychidny bought 75,000 shares of Nighthawk at $1.03 per share. Prychidny is chairman of the board and a chartered accountant.

Another positive is significant ownership from senior gold producer Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC), which owns close to 10% of the company, according to Nighthawk's corporate presentation. Osisko Gold Royalties also owns 9% of the company, while McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) owns 3% and insiders own 5%.

Nighthawk has advanced its Colomac gold project to 2.1 million ounces of gold and recent drill results were a positive sign, but it is still an early stage project as the resources are in the inferred category. An updated resource is due by year's end or by early 2018, and it will incorporate 25,000 meters of 2017 drilling as well as 25,000 meters from 2013 to 2016 drilling.

I like the upside potential here and I think insider buying and strong ownership is a positive sign, but I want to see the updated resource estimate and further drilling results before making an investment decision on Nighthawk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.