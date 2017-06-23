Polysilicon Market Seems Headed For A Realignment

REC Silicon is headed for even more troubled time due to China tariffs and the ASP collapse.

In spite of the price drop Daqo New Energy remains a strong player due to its superior cost structure.

Polysilicon market is structurally imbalanced due to China tariffs and pricing is likely to collapse.

Polysilicon market, ever since the Chinese introduced tariffs on US polysilicon makers, has been turbulent and bifurcated. The most obvious victim of this move has been REC Silicon (OTCPK:RNWEF) and the biggest beneficiary has been Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ).

REC has lobbied extensively to get the tariffs removed but having failed to do so the Company shuttered much of its polysilicon production capacity in 2016. The Company continues to lobby to protect its interests but there is currently no end in sight to the tariff regime as there is a new trade team in place in the form of Trump administration. Unless specified otherwise, all the images are from REC Silicon investor presentation.

Elsewhere, Daqo continues to benefit with improved profitability and ongoing capacity expansion. There are other polysilicon companies, such as TBEA, that are impacted but are not covered in this article as there is no compelling investor interest in these companies.

The tariffs caused bifurcation in the polysilicon market since the economic supply in China, i.e. the supply where the production cost is low enough for the production to continue, is below current demand. As can be seen from the image below, China produces less polysilicon than it needs to support its solar cell/manufacturing output.

The shortage of supply has increased polysilicon prices inside China causing some of the more expensive, and likely defunct, supply to become economical. While this dynamic increased the supply within China, the tariff-free supply is still not at a level where China can rely entirely on domestic sources.

One of the less well understood aspects of polysilicon business is that there are long lead times in reaching production status from a greenfield (2 to 3 years). This delay makes investments risky and many companies are not willing to take the risk that there will be an opportunity to make money after the multiyear gestation period.

Given the above dynamics, and due to the continuous growth in solar PV demand, the amount of polysilicon that China imports continues to increase (image below).

Consequently, polysilicon prices inside China have been increasing unlike the price implosions seen in the rest of the solar supply chain. But, the price strength is unique to China. Polysilicon prices outside of China, on the other hand, have been depressed as the supply outside of China exceeds demand.

The image below shows the price divergence of China/non-China markets.

The high prices in China and the blanket of protectionism have meant that there are several Chinese companies investing in growing polysilicon capacity in China. The following image shows the currently known planned capacity additions for the near future.

In the picture above, all capacity additions except for the slice labeled "ROW" are in China (Yulin is a REC JV in China). These additions indicate that the new capacity will roughly amount to about 10% of the worldwide demand in 2017 and 2018 (see image below)

While a 10% addition of capacity in the growing market may not appear to mean much, appearances can be deceptive. In this case, there are three reasons why the appearances are deceptive.

- Chinese companies, especially state owned ones, tend to be irrational and can add capacity faster than preliminary indications. i.e. the forecasts may be understating the potential capacity additions.

- The solar wafer manufacturers are going through a fundamental change from an old slurry based process to a modern diamond wire process. The diamond wire process leads to a significantly lower level of polysilicon usage. The move to diamond wire and the impact is currently difficult to forecast but is decidedly negative.

- With inside China solar PV module demand forecasted to reduce dramatically due to revised China tariffs, the capacity coming online at an inopportune time.

In an environment like this, ASPs can collapse anytime and being a low-cost supplier remains the key to being a viable player in the industry.

Even as the China ASP bubble burst due to the H2 2016 oversupply situation, we continue to find Daqo as the Company most well positioned to do well in the industry due to its low-cost structure.

REC Silicon's fate, on the other hand, depends on tariffs and on how its Yulin JV pans out.

Our View of DQ: Buy

Our View of REC Silicon: Avoid

Disclosure: I am/we are long DQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.