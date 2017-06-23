Multi-Asset Strategies And The Missing Link: Balance Sheets And The Financial Cycle

Top-down, regime-based multi-asset class strategies should incorporate financial stability risks. There has been an astounding regularity of boom-bust cycles since markets were liberalized and deregulated in the 1980s; these cycles eventually culminated in the global financial crisis of 2007-2008. The claim that this crisis was a "black swan" is, in our view, erroneous. There were clear indications ahead of the crisis, notwithstanding Chuck Prince's comments about "continuing to dance while the music is playing."

Let's begin with a very quick history. For several decades after the Second World War, credit growth paralleled GDP growth as the world recovered from the Great Depression and the Second World War. During this economic "Golden Age," banks provided credit to foster capital formation and production of goods and services.

This era continued for about a quarter century and came to a close with the collapse of Bretton Woods and rising inflation. Less than a decade later, financial markets were liberalized and deregulated. This fundamentally altered the dynamic between growth in credit and GDP. From 1980 to 2007, private credit growth outstripped GDP growth (see chart below), with less and less of the credit being created to support capital formation - instead, it was used to support purchases of assets, primarily real estate.

In an article recently published on Seeking Alpha, we touched upon two distinct perspectives about the relationship between credit and money (see here). In that article, we compared the mainstream view of money and credit (which are mostly ignored by macro models) with an alternative view, which examines how money and credit are actually created. According to the traditional view, a bank's ability to create credit is limited by the deposits held at the institution. This is entirely consistent with the way we are used to thinking about banking (deposits first, then loans). The alternative view is that, given double-entry bookkeeping, when a bank makes a loan, it simply creates a deposit for the identical amount. This is money. In fact, credit money "can be allocated with the simple push of a keystroke."

According to the alternative view (which we endorse), money is not constrained by the central bank (via reserves) or by pre-existing savings. Now, we agree that banks need to meet minimum requirements (capital ratios, etc.) and they need to locate viable counterparties for transactions. We also agree that the central bank sets the price of short-term money (via short-term interest rates). But the notion that a bank's ability to make loans is constrained by savings is not correct! In fact, more than 95% of money created in the US and UK has been created via loans. The UK Central Bank, (Bank of England) endorsed this view in an outstanding article, written in 2014, entitled "Money Creation in the Modern Economy."

Banks are granted tremendous latitude to determine where and how to allocate credit (and thus money) with significant consequences for economic growth. Other financial institutions also lend money - they create credit, but they do not have the authority to create deposits (money), ex nihilo ("out of nothing"). This is an important distinction. These shadow banks are closely connected with banks, and many of them are, in fact, affiliates of banks. In any case, the vast majority of credit (more than 80%) from 2001 to 2006 was directed toward Finance, Insurance and Real Estate (FIRE sector), and not toward the historical purpose of fostering capital formation and productive activity. The shift from production to finance since 1980 has reduced GDP growth and increased episodes of financial instability. And these trends remain with us today.

For better or worse, asset price appreciation is not captured in measures of GDP growth. So the increased allocation of credit by banks to support financial transactions has generated slower GDP growth than was the case during the economic "Golden Age." And the boom-bust nature of the financial cycle has fueled financial instability, given feedbacks between credit growth and asset price appreciation. The financial system has largely decoupled from productive capital, except when conditions collapse.

There is a rhythm to the financial cycle. In the early phase, the rise in private sector debt is obscured by the faster pace of growth in asset prices and net worth. The balance sheets appears robust. This is how the financial cycle operates. Claudio Borio, with the Bank for International Settlements, has done extensive work in this area and states:"…..the system looks strongest precisely when it is most vulnerable…..what looks like low risk is, in fact, a sign of aggressive risk-taking."

A stylized depiction of a financial boom-bust cycle is provided in the two figures below. Positive feedbacks occur between credit growth, asset prices, balance sheets and net worth. In reality, all of the factors affect one another. Eventually, this evolves into a bubble.

This pattern can persist for some time. As Keynes stated: "financial markets can remain irrational for far longer than any of us can remain solvent." However, when conditions eventually reverse, perhaps because investors become increasingly risk averse, debt service impedes consumption, interest rates rise, economic growth slows, or credit availability declines, the process reverses. Investors sell assets and the process can very quickly unwind (e.g., Fall 2008). The statement "escalator up, elevator down" is one description of this process.

As this process unfolds, credit growth slows and asset prices plummet, highly leveraged households and businesses reduce leverage and potentially sell, financial firms become less willing to roll over or extend credit, all of which can trigger a "balance sheet recession." This stylized illustration describes events during the Great Depression, Japan in 1990 and the US and elsewhere in 2008. Importantly, the drivers of the financial cycle are endogenous to the financial system itself, reflecting its inherent instability.

The fact that the underlying imbalances are endogenous to the financial system and grow over time suggests to us that these events are not "black swans." In fact, developments can be monitored in real-time. We should focus on the link between credit creation (not money) and asset prices and its consequences for broader macroeconomic stability. Money is one form of credit, not the other way around, as archaeologists and anthropologists now recognize (see David Graeber's fascinating study entitled Debt). This is a vitally important point. Monitoring the stock and growth in credit and asset prices, not money, is the proper way of monitoring financial stability. And mainstream macroeconomic models do not incorporate this dimension based on their assertion that credit is "neutral".

So how do we protect capital in this environment?

Crisis Indicators: Sample Data Points

The crisis in 2007-2009 offers important lessons for investors today. From 2001 to 2006, mortgage debt increased at an average annual pace of nearly 13% and accounted for 70% of overall household borrowing. In addition, the growth in mortgage-related credit was highly correlated (-0.69) with rising home prices (see chart below).

Debt creation within the household sector, including using homes as ATM machines (home equity withdrawals), during this period added $750 billion per year to aggregate demand, as house prices increased by 66% (and by far more for leveraged homeowners). Growth rates in mortgage-related debt and house prices both peaked in 2005-2006, well ahead of the crisis. Debt service peaked in December 2007. In 2008, the S&P 500 declined by 40% and house prices fell by 20%. More than $10 trillion in paper wealth disappeared during the crisis, an amount roughly equal to two-thirds of annual GDP.

The combination of rapid growth in credit/GDP and soaring asset prices often provides useful early warning information, particularly when an asset class is highly leveraged (e.g., real estate in 2007-2008). If investors had been properly positioned, they might well have taken action in late-2007 or early 2008, thus avoiding most of the losses.

ICycle Back Tests

A regime-based framework can be designed as follows. Distinct regimes are created by applying a statistical process to various macroeconomic and financial stability data series. Five different types of data are used to define the regimes: (1) market sentiment, (2) interest rates, (3) balance sheets, (4) real economic activity, and (5) asset prices. Historical returns, risks and correlations for each asset class are segmented by regime, with some adjustment based on current versus historical valuations. The framework is outlined below:

In back tests, our regime framework (the column labeled MAX in the table below) shifted to a Seeking Safety regime from January 2008 to March 2008, and again from September 2008 to February 2009. Our portfolio avoided the major decline in Fall 2008, given that it was allocated to low risk assets, including cash. (We allocate to asset classes that tend to perform well in a specific regime.) In addition, our adaptive framework was designed so that we did not stay out of the market for too long. The framework is designed to preserve capital but also to participate in upside market movements (see final row in the table below).

Our research concludes that the costs of potential "false positives" (where action is taken though none is needed) are dwarfed by the savings obtained by avoiding major downturns. Once financial stability risks are integrated into a regime-based framework, crises need no longer be viewed as "Black Swans."

Conclusion

The current outlook remains highly uncertain, given expensive valuations across-the-board and the Fed's desire to reduce its balance sheet and raise short-term interest rates (as it did once again last week). Further complicating matters, private sector debt currently is equal to 150% of GDP (leaving little running room for additional debt creation) and the economic and financial cycle is increasingly long-in-the-tooth. By contrast, after World War II the debt stock was about 30% of GDP (we will have more to say about that in a separate article). Our framework has not triggered a "Seeking Safety" regime, but we remain on alert about potential threats to financial stability and given current valuations, investor complacency and other risks, are comfortable holding a 16% cash position.

In our opinion, in the current challenging market environment, an agile, adaptive regime-based multi-asset class framework provides a sensible approach to managing multi-asset and equity sector rotation portfolios. A framework can be designed to capture periods of potential loss in one ("Seeking Safety") regime or Market State. In any case, incorporating financial stability risk into regime-based multi-asset class and equity sector rotation strategies is essential to pinpointing potential risks to the economy today. Whenever the financial cycle reverses and begins to unwind, it will once again impose significant costs and terrible choices on unprepared investors.

For further information about adaptive, regime-based strategies, see here, here and here. For additional background about why adaptive regime-based strategies make sense, see here.