LEAPing Into Encana For Big Potential Gains

If oil prices rise for any reason, especially if they do so sharply on Middle East turmoil, the stock could rally significantly.

I recently covered the long case for Encana (ECA) in an article titled Buy Encana on Max Pessimism which summarizes my views on the company and stock. The quick view on the stock is this:

The stock has fulfilled a Fibonacci retracement of gains off the oil crash bottom and rebound, and so it could reverse back upward anytime.

Encana has successfully restructured their finances and is now one of the stronger independents in the oil and gas space.

The company has Permian oil assets for the near term and great natural gas assets in Canada's Montney for the long-term.

The trade I will outline below is tied to maximizing gains on a sudden and strong move up in Encana's share price. There are two potential catalysts in the next year to eighteen months which could cause Encana shares to potentially double. While that is a great return, those with risk capital and experience in options could stand to generate gains in excess of 400% by sometime in 2018.

The Price Set-up

I am not a pure technical trader, but have come to respect some of the ideas that often underlie ongoing price trends and reversals. I am more concerned with underlying mathematics of the charts, some basic quantitative analysis, which often uncovers what is masked or ambivalent in a chart. I particularly like to follow Chaikin money flow reversals.

Enanca is currently trading around a standard Fibonacci retracement at 62% loss of the gain from the low to the high during the oil crash, rebound and current oil bear market. This size retracement is often a key reversal level for stocks that don't belong to companies likely to go out of business. Encana is not in danger of going out of business in my opinion.

The Chaikin money flow just reversed and if it pushes into positive territory, which I believe value investors will drive, then the stock could rally significantly as it has in the past.

The RSI is also below 30 right now pointing at an extreme oversold condition.

Here's a potentially important one off point. Viking Global Investors, L.P. the hedge fund of former Tiger Cub billionaire Andreas Halvorsen, the largest holder of Encana stock, recently announced it would be shrinking its fund by 25% by returning $8 billion to investors. We will not know until the next quarterly filings whether that included selling Encana shares in Q2, but the price action suggests that could have happened.

Even Viking Global was not a seller, there was clearly downward pressure on the stock, possibly due to knowledge about Viking's change in positioning. It did reduce its holdings of Encana in Q1 by 10%. Once any selling pressure from Viking abates, that could signal a final best entry point for stock and LEAPs on Encana.

Two Catalysts For a Sharp Move Higher

While I believe the price of oil, gas and Encana have a very high probability of drifting upward, in order to make significant gains in a shortened time frame using options, there will need to be a catalyst to drive prices higher faster. There is one catalyst that could drive oil and gas prices higher faster driving earnings higher than the market currently expects, as well as one catalyst that is company specific that could drive Encana shares higher.

Potential catalyst number one is that oil and gas prices surge by summer 2018. I covered extensively in "Missing Risk Premium Could Lead to Oil Price Shock" why I believe there is room for a disruption to the oil supply in the Middle East. Just in the past day those arguments are have become even stronger.

With the ascension of Prince Mohammed bin Salman to be the new heir to the Kingship of Saudi Arabia, the risk of greater confrontation between Saudi Arabia and Iran is rising dramatically. Already MBS (as he is known) has said that he intended to take the fight to Iran on their soil. Within weeks of that statement there was an apparent attack (according to Iran) on one of their oil facilities and the ISIS attack on parliament. While nobody other that Iran is outwardly claiming that Saudi Arabia helped ISIS with the attack on parliament and a shrine to the Ayatollah, it doesn't take much imagination that there was a helping hand. What if Saudi Arabia has reached a short-term cooperative agreement and detente with ISIS?

While the thought process above involves some speculative analysis for sure, it is clear that something is driving the flashpoint level up in the Middle East. It might just be that because money is tight for most of the oil and gas exporters, there is confrontation occurring.

It should be noted that Iran was largely given a waiver out of the OPEC oil supply agreement. That is not going over well. Investors must consider that tightening oil supply and demand being in balance, as they now are, is just the first step to breaking down inventories through disrupting production and transportation of oil in Iran and possibly Iraq which is under Iranian influence.

If oil inventory is cut due to disruptions due to conflicts that are escalating, then we could see oil quickly jump into the $80 to $100 per barrel range. One newsletter peddler whom I will not mention by name, but it sounds a little like "strawberry," recently gave a presentation that oil would skyrocket to $500.

While I think $500 oil is severely unlikely, the core argument for more expensive oil made sense. Oil supply and demand are indeed already in balance and a disruption could drive prices higher. His catalyst was that a big company - Chesapeake Energy (CHK) would go bankrupt and create a huge supply deficit driving oil and gas prices upward.

Regardless of the disruption that could occur, the basic premise that a disruption to supply could drive oil prices much higher is logical. I think that disruption will be in the Middle East and I put the likelihood at well above 50%.

Potential catalyst number two is that even if oil prices just drift upward into the $50-60 range for oil and appear sustainable, Encana's Texas assets become very appealing to an acquirer. Exxon (XOM) is clearly on the acquisition trail because they must revamp their asset profile to be more shale weighted. Encana's Permian and Eagle Ford assets are almost ideal bolt-on acquisitions for any oil major.

Encana's activity in the Permian Basin has been to "core up" their positions to be adjacent to each other so they can drill longer laterals and get better drilling results. A strong existing Permian player like EOG Resources (EOG) or Chevron (CVX) could make a bid for those assets. Encana's Eagle Ford assets are also attractive to existing players in a shale play such as Conoco Phillips (COP) and EOG again.

If Encana would sell both of their Texas plays, they would generate significant capital and reduce midstream obligations. Enanca's Texas assets alone could fetch around their total outstanding debt, leaving them as a long-term debt-free natural gas pure play in Canada.

A more likely scenario to me is that Encana could sell their Eagle Ford assets for about $1.5 to $2 billion. While this is less than the 3.1 billion they paid just a few years ago, it would represent a huge pulling forward of revenues and extinguishment of debt. It is hard for me to believe that if such an offer came up that Encana management, with their history of strategic asset sales, wouldn't take such a deal.

The Trade

For those familiar with calls and LEAPs this trade will seem straightforward. There is an add-on trade that can reduce the cost as well if you are willing to potentially hold Encana stock longer-term. For those not familiar with LEAPs, please visit the CBOE Education Center Options Institute.

I am taking a very simple call option position in the January 2019 $10 LEAPs. Currently that LEAP trading under $1.50. To breakeven, excluding time value, we would need to see a price of about $11.50 on the stock by expiration. At $16 per share, which I think is very possible during the time of the contract, would net out $6 in return for the $1.50 investment or 400%.

You could buy LEAPs at slightly higher or lower strike prices, or mix and match depending on your scenario ideas and pricing on a given day.

If you would like to reduce your capital outlay and are willing to own Encana potentially, you can sell shorter dated cash-secured puts (I recommend against using margin due to volatility). The puts I like now are the October 2017 October $8 puts which are paying premium of about .75, or roughly half the cost of the LEAPs above.

By selling twice as many put options as LEAPs purchased, you can essentially get the LEAPs cash free. The caveat of course is that you might end up owning shares in Encana come October for $8 per share less any premium differentials. As I am bullish on Enanca in the intermediate and long term, I am willing to take that tradeoff. If you employ the dual strategy of selling cash-secured puts and buying LEAPs, make sure not to overextend your asset allocation as a risk management principle.

