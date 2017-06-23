How SPR Sales Have Affected Our Crude Reality

We know the oil market has been... well, let's just call it "challenged" of late. Instead of watching the market, we've diverted our attention away from the train wreck and focused on the fundamentals. We continue to look at what oil inventories are doing and where they're heading because in the end we believe sentiment will go where fundamentals flow.

From a US perspective, it's important to keep in mind that crude inventories have drawn down counter-seasonally year-to-date. This is despite some major headwinds, floating storage destocking (elevating imports), higher US production and SPR sales. From the EIA's latest report, crude inventory (excluding sales by the Strategic Petroleum Reserve ("SPR")) has increased by 30M barrels year-to-date. This is actually interesting because the 5-year 2012-2016 average build is more than 50M, which means the build this year has been significantly smaller than the recent past. Moreover, the 30M barrel build is also in the face of sales by the SPR.

Recall that Congress had authorized sales from the SPR, and the EIA projects 2017 SPR sales to total 17.5M barrels. This is somewhat of a "soft" projection as the volumes are based in part on $50/barrel. Nevertheless, 17.5M is a relatively safe number to work with.

Year-to-date SPR sales have totaled 11.2M barrels (Open Square Capital / EIA information).

Given that 11.2M barrels have already been sold from the SPR, we note a few things.

First, SPR sales, which have on a monthly basis totaled 2.6-2.9M barrels, will likely hit the 17.5M barrel "cap" by the end of August.

The lack of SPR sales post-August will mean commercial crude inventories will face a reduced 2.5M to 3M barrel monthly headwind (i.e., close to 100K barrel per day), which will certainly help balances as we enter the refinery maintenance season in the Fall.

Lastly, if we exclude SPR sales for the first half of the year, it's quite clear that demand has been very strong as crude build would have been significantly lower had SPR sales not increased commercial crude inventory by 11.2M, or almost 50% of the 20M in non-SPR related build.

So keep these things in mind amidst all the doom and gloom, there could be the beginnings of a silver lining. We just have to pay attention and again... focus on the fundamentals.

