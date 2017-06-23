Dialog Semiconductor - Too Good To Be True?

Dialog's ADRs are almost untradeably illiquid and the risk of losing Apple is so potentially significant that it does merit being repeated as a risk factor to consider.

While Dialog is over-exposed to Apple, its non-Apple businesses are growing well and I believe fair value is 20% to 30% (or more) above today's price.

Dialog is far too dependent upon Apple as a customer and has failed to use adroit M&A transactions to diversify unlike many of its peers.

Dialog has sold off on worries that Apple will ultimately drop the company and produce its own power management ICs - a risk I find plausible, but not probable.

I don't want to like Dialog Semiconductor (OTC:DLGNF) (DLGS.XE). I don't like companies that get overwhelming amounts of revenue from a single customer, or companies with such erratic margins and no clear signs of ongoing improvement. Add in an unfocused/unclear M&A strategy and a U.S. ADR that has unusably low liquidity (the Xetra-listed shares are FAR more liquid and that's the way to invest, if you choose to do so...), and there are plenty of reasons to avoid Dialog.

And yet.

The valuation on Dialog looks a lot lower to me than it should be, even when I apply penalties to reflect the lack of diversification and so on. Even 4% to 5% long-term revenue and FCF growth would offer upside to today's price, and these shares could be meaningfully undervalued - particularly if you believe that the company can reinvest its sizable cash position into value-building M&A. Granted, if Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) drops Dialog's PMICs then all bets are off with respect to valuation, but investors could do well from here if these renewed worries prove overdone.

An Apple A Day Won't Keep Worry Away

Although Dialog has a long-standing relationship with Apple, the announcement in April that Apple would be moving on from Imagination for graphics technology has investors worried that the same could happen here. Dialog supplies Apple with highly-integrated power management ICs (chips which basically manage the power needs of devices like smartphones) and unlike many Apple suppliers, Dialog has historically enjoyed solid ASP growth. Content is actually expected to increase this year and next, as Apple moves to a two-chip and then three-chip architecture for new phones.

Apple has long been the source of the lion's share of revenue at Dialog, often in the neighborhood of 75% to 80%, and Apple has historically been a challenging customer for many chip companies. What's more, while Dialog has tried to win business with other mobile phone companies, those efforts haven't really paid off - Maxim (NASDAQ:MXIM) has done better with Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), and a brief relationship with MediaTek ended after MediaTek acquired Richtek.

Dialog has had some success with other Chinese OEMs, and announced a partnership with Spreadtrum back in March of this year, but the strong market shares of Apple and Samsung make it difficult to diversify away from those OEMs.

Will Apple abandon Dialog and go with its own chip? It's possible, but I don't think it is imminent. Apple has been hiring power management IC engineers (including hiring engineers away from Dialog), but there are valid reasons for Apple to want to have its own power management IC engineers in-house when it comes to product design and development. What's more, most of the estimates I've seen suggest that Apple has around 100 engineers in this area - only about one-tenth the number that Dialog has working on Apple-related technology.

I'd also note that Dialog and Imagination are not the same type of chip/chip technology company - Imagination's technology is digital, while Dialog's power management technologies are analog/mixed signal and harder to replicate/engineer around (this is part of the reason why analog chip companies like Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) tend to have such high margins on a persistent basis… know-how goes a long way and is hard to engineer around).

Dialog Still Needs To Step Up

I may not believe it is likely that Apple is going to drop Dialog as a supplier in the near future, but that doesn't mean that Dialog doesn't need to diversify its business. Mobile power management ICs have been driving this company's fortunes for many years, and I believe management has been too slow in diversifying its business mix.

Dialog tried to acquire AMS (OTC:AMSSY) in 2014, but couldn't get the deal done. The company also reached an agreement to acquire Atmel, only to see Microchip (NASDAQ:MCHP) swoop in and top their bid. Either company would have accelerated Dialog's diversification efforts - AMS has a strong position in sensor technology (particularly 3D sensors, which are a more recent addition) and Atmel would have brought in strong microcontroller capabilities that would have boosted Dialog's IoT product offerings.

And it's not just about big deals either. Other chip companies like Microsemi (NASDAQ:MSCC) and Silicon Labs (NASDAQ:SLAB) have done well over the years by making small serial bolt-on transactions to add particularly technologies, products, or market exposures, but Dialog really hasn't done this.

It's hard to say if this is going to change anytime soon. Valuations have definitely expanded in the chip sector, helped in part by a large wave of M&A activity. A deal for a company like Silicon Labs could still make some strategic sense, but SLAB's share price is up more than 40% over the last year and this would be close to a "merger of equals" at this point though Dialog is about 70% larger in terms of trailing annual revenue.

Other potential targets like Nordic Semiconductor (OTCPK:NDCVF) or Ambiq Micro could look too expensive on a near-term basis for a shareholder base that seems (at least in part) to prefer returns of capital rather than reinvestment of capital into M&A.

Diversification Is Happening, But From A Low Base

To be fair to Dialog, the company is doing a reasonable job of growing its non-Apple business - the problem is that it's just so small to begin with. In the Power Systems business, the company is still working to attract new phone OEMs to its PMICs, but it is also trying to expand beyond phones and tablets to laptops, TVs, set-top boxes, and other consumer electronics.

Dialog is also trying (and largely succeeding) to grow its Power Conversion and Connectivity businesses. Power Conversion includes its rapid charging platform, a business where it has maintained 70% share for a few years now in part by supporting nearly every protocol. Management expects to lose some share to ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) and Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) over time, but underlying market growth should offset those losses (POWI believes the quick-charge market could grow 2.5x from 2016 to 2019).

In Connectivity, Dialog has built good share with low-power Bluetooth Smart products and the company is a leader alongside Nordic in the Bluetooth segment of IoT connectivity. What more the company can do with this remains to be seen. I tend to agree with companies like Atmel and Silicon Labs who have said that success in IoT will likely come down to offering a strong integrated package - Dialog is strong in power management and Bluetooth connectivity, but its sensor exposure is through JVs, it has to license microprocessor and security tech. I believe, then, that that is a strategic disadvantage vis a vis competitors like Silicon Labs, Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN), and so on.

All that said, these businesses have been growing well here of late - they're still only 20% of overall sales, but there is momentum here. What's more, Dialog's particular strength in low power management may be more of an asset to its IoT ambitions than I believe.

The Opportunity

Although I think the right deal(s) could make a big difference to Dialog's future, I can't and won't model financial results on the basis of deals that could (but likely will not) be done. As is though, I think there are reasons to look closer at these shares.

I believe the company's present position with Apple will support double-digit revenue growth over the next couple of years, and I believe longer-term revenue growth of over 8% is a valid estimate. Clearly, the loss of Apple's business would decimate that outlook, and it is likewise possible that Apple loses share in the future and/or cannot drive the level of unit growth presently expected.

Likewise, pricing power may evaporate or reverse. All of that said, my baseline expectation is that Dialog will maintain its relationship with Apple and continue to reinvest the fruits of that relationship into diversification efforts that will lift its growth rate (I expect its Apple PMIC business to grow lower than my full company estimate, with businesses like Connectivity and Power Conversion growing faster).

I likewise expect Dialog to maintain FCF margins in the teens, though I think achieving high-teens (or 20%-plus) FCF margins on a sustainable business won't happen. Discounting those cash flows back at a double-digit discount rate, I get a fair value about 20% above today's share price. Using another metric that I like for chip stocks (a matrix of operating margin and revenue growth that creates an estimated "fair" EV/rev multiple), I get a fair value well above that on the basis of a nearly 3x multiple to revenue. Even if I clip 0.25x out of that to account for the Apple exposure risk, the resulting fair value would still be about 30% above today's price.

The Bottom Line

Whenever a stock seems significantly mispriced, particularly a well-known and well-followed stock like Dialog, it's always a good idea to double-check and triple-check your assumptions. In this case, it all hinges on whether the fears about Apple moving on without Dialog's PMICs prove true - if that does happen and Dialog's revenue from Apple goes away, the shares will get hammered (though they'd still be worth about $20/share on the basis of my estimates for the remainder of the business). If Apple and Dialog continue their relationship for many more years, though, this looks like a promising opportunity in an expensive market.

