Why Apple's Streaming TV Vision May Soon Be Getting Crystal Clear

The signings also seemingly pour cold water on the idea of Apple acquiring a rival like Netflix or Disney, as this signals a decision to keep everything in house.

This type of hire is the clearest indicator we've seen that Apple is gearing up for a fight with Netflix and other streaming rivals in the very near future.

The pair has been responsible for not just launching a number of Emmy-winning shows, but for re-launching cancelled shows on new networks.

The company has just hired (now former) Sony executives Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht to help run its programming division, and the two come with a strong pedigree.

Apple has long been rumored to enter the streaming TV space in some way, shape or form, but nothing ever really materialized.

Next month, Hollywood will honor itself again as the Emmy nominations are announced.

I bring this up because it because as of late the awards races have been dominated by the likes of streamers such as Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and likely this year Hulu. However, in the next year or two, it finally looks like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) could join the mix - and that's news investors have been waiting for.

Of course, this stop/start by Apple in the TV realm is nothing new, so it again begs the question: What's new that will make a difference this time?

The answer has to do with a new acquisition, but this time it's not a "what," but a "who." Apple just recently hired away Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht from Sony (NYSE:SNE) to come lead its worldwide video programming. That is the biggest step yet the company has taken to solidify its future in TV.

Yes, Apple has already launched its first original program (with another on the way in August), but keep in mind those are both reality programming and both are technically Apple Music initiatives.

The new hires will be charged with getting Apple's scripted slate off the ground so it can compete on a larger scale with the House of Cards of the world. Having that marquee flagship show is vital to the success of any expansion by Apple into this area, and it's been the one piece to continue to elude the company.

Now that, of course, begs another question: How will Apple deliver this content? Well, that sadly is a story for another time, as Apple being Apple, has kept that very close to its vest (and likely will right up until it's ready to make the reveal). Although that's not what is really important here at the moment, it's more that this content could actually (finally) get made that investors should be focused on.

Van Amburg and Erlicht are very respected content creators who, over their time at Sony, helped shepherd a number of Emmy-caliber projects, including Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul for AMC (NASDAQ:AMCX), Justified for FX (FOX, FOXA) and, most importantly for this conversation, The Crown for Netflix. The Crown is actually the early odds-on favorite to win Best Drama, with HBO's (NYSE:TWX) two-time champ Game of Thrones ineligible this year.

Now, I don't want to go down the "Are the Emmys that valuable?" route right now, because again, that's not the point - but it does all tie together rather nicely. Simply put, the hiring of Van Amburg and Erlicht sends a message that Apple is open for business.

To compete in the streaming market, you need infrastructure and content. Apple has proven it can do infrastructure, but the company has yet to prove it can do content. This hiring speaks to that, and investors should get the meaning loud and clear.

Now, shareholders need to be aware this won't be an overnight change - Van Amburg and Erlicht likely won't even start anything until after their Sony contracts expire in late August, but the seeds have been planted.

This is a long game Apple is playing, and it should also help squash rumors of the company acquiring a rival like Netflix or Disney (NYSE:DIS). You don't make a play for people the level of Van Amburg and Erlicht and then buy a company that already has similarly established people in those roles.

This is the clearest sign yet that Apple is ready to play in this space. What's also interesting here is now that the company will have these guys in position, it could open the door to Apple saving programs from the scrap heap.

Both men helped re-launch a number of shows on new networks after seeing them axed by their original homes - i.e., Community, Unforgettable and Emmy winner Damages. Now, all of sudden, Apple could become a refuge for cancelled-too-soon shows like Netflix has become in recent years, which will again impact TV in general.

The possibilities really are endless, and that's what should make this so exciting to investors. If you thought this streaming/cord-cutter race was interesting before, just wait...

