Lending Is Following Malone's Playbook To A T(Ree)

The company is redeploying most of its revenues towards growing organically and making opportunistic acquisitions whenever possible. It is not focusing on net income or “Wall Street earnings."

Just 5 days later, on June 20, 2017, LendingTree announced that it is acquiring MagnifyMoney.com for $29.5 million in cash at closing, and contingent consideration payments of up to $10 million.

On June 15, 2017, LendingTree announced that it is acquiring DepositAccounts.com for $24 million in cash at closing, and contingent consideration payments of up to $9 million.

On November 16, 2016, LendingTree acquired Iron Horse Holdings, LLC, which does business under the name CompareCards, for $80.7 million in cash and contingent consideration payments of up to $22.5 million in each of 2017 and 2018, subject to achieving specific growth targets.

Background:

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) entered the mortgage origination business through the acquisition of Home Loan Center, Inc. in 2004. On August 20, 2008, LendingTree, LLC (along with its parent holding company Tree.com, Inc.) was spun off from IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) into a separate publicly-traded company. Tree.com was incorporated as a Delaware corporation in April 2008 in anticipation of the spin-off. The Home Loan Center business was sold to Discover Financial Services in 2012. Since then, the Company has operated as a pure online marketplace and does not originate loans. Effective January 1, 2015, the corporate name was changed from Tree.com, Inc. to LendingTree, Inc.

John Malone took the helm at TCI in 1973. It was a struggling cable company in a nascent cable industry at that time. As Mark Robichaux recounts in his excellent book, "Cable Cowboy: John Malone and the Rise of the Modern Cable Business" - "From the low point that TCI stock had hit in late 1974, a year after Malone joined the company, up to the summer of 1989, TCI shares had posted a stunning rise of 55,000 percent." Back then, when most companies were focusing on earnings, John Malone ignored convention and focused on adding shareholder value by growing the company through acquisitions and redeploying cash flow rather than reporting profits. LendingTree, under the able leadership of Doug Lebda, is taking a leaf (or two) out of Malone's playbook by following the same approach. It is redeploying most of the revenues into advertising expense and making opportunistic acquisitions along the way.

The company is growing revenues….

Revenue for the year ended (in thousands) Dec. 31, 2012 Dec. 31, 2013 Dec. 31, 2014 Dec. 31, 2015 Dec. 31, 2016 77,443 139,240 167,350 254,216 384,402 Year-over-year growth 79.8% 20% 51.9% 51.2%

redeploying a sizable chunk of the revenues into advertising to grow revenues even more…

Roughly 2/3rds of the revenue is being redeployed into advertising to generate even more revenue. This is evident from the 10-K and 10-Q filings, where it is itemized as "Selling and marketing expense." As the latest 10-Q states - "Selling and marketing expense consists primarily of advertising and promotional expenditures, fees paid for consumer inquiries and compensation and other employee-related costs (including stock-based compensation) for personnel engaged in sales or marketing functions. Advertising and promotional expenditures primarily include online marketing, as well as television, print and radio spending."

The following table reveals this.

Three months ended March 31, 2017 Three months ended March 31, 2016 12 Months Ended December 31, 2016 12 Months Ended December 31, 2015 Revenue (in `000s) 132,515 94,713 384,402 254,216 Selling and marketing expense (in `000s) 93,251 65,059 261,100 172,849 Selling and marketing expense as a % of revenue 70.37% 68.69% 67.92% 67.99%

Over 85% of the selling and marketing expense is advertising expense. Most of the advertising expense is going towards online advertising as can be seen from the table below (all numbers in 000s):

Three months ended March 31, 2017 Three months ended March 31, 2016 12 Months Ended December 31, 2016 12 Months Ended December 31, 2015 Online 80660 50528 210,635 127,294 Broadcast 7232 8716 28,455 28,066 Other 1110 1337 4,131 3,863 Total advertising expense 89002 60581 243,221 159,223

and making opportunistic acquisitions…

CompareCards acquired on Nov. 16, 2016

From the 10-Q - "On November 16, 2016, we acquired Iron Horse Holdings, LLC, which does business under the name CompareCards for $80.7 million in cash at closing and contingent consideration payments of up to $22.5 million in each of 2017 and 2018, subject to achieving specific growth targets. CompareCards is a leading online source for side-by-side credit card comparison shopping. CompareCards provides consumers with one centralized location for pertinent credit card information needed to find the best card for their needs. The acquisition continues our diversification strategy."

DepositAccounts.com acquired on June 15, 2017

LendingTree acquired DepositAccounts.com for a possible total consideration of $33 million, which consists of $24 million in cash at closing, and contingent consideration payments of up to $9 million.

DepositAccounts is a bank rate information site that provides consumers up-to-date bank deposit account information. As the press release accompanying the acquisition states:

Deposits Online, LLC, operates DepositAccounts.com, the largest and most comprehensive online publication in the United States dedicated to providing bank deposit account information for consumers. It covers all 11,500+ federally insured banks and credit unions and utilizes its patented technology to daily track and update more than 270,000 consumer deposit rates. The site features more than 12,000 editorial articles detailing creative depository strategies and highlighting current bank rates and offers. It is also home to one of the largest communities of depositors on the Web, hosting more than 120,000 comments, customer reviews, and forum threads"

Doug Lebda, founder and CEO of LendingTree, "This acquisition is a natural next step for LendingTree as we continue to leverage LendingTree's brand and industry-leading position to further diversify and expand into new financial services categories. We strongly believe that DepositAccounts.com's rich database of deposit products, data aggregation technology, and expert editorial content will enable us to offer consumers a more comprehensive shopping experience in all major financial product categories."

MagnifyMoney acquired on June 20, 2017

LendingTree acquired MagnifyMoney.com for a possible total consideration of $39.5 million, which consists of $29.5 million in cash at closing and contingent consideration payments of up to $10 million.

Per the company, MagnifyMoney.com offers consumers a powerful resource with its personalized, side-by-side comparisons of banking and credit-based products in a free, unbiased and easy-to-navigate interface. With its proprietary Magnify Transparency Score, banking and credit card products are graded based on simplicity and fee structure, making it simple for consumers to quickly evaluate which products have the least amount of fine print and most consumer-friendly terms. MagnifyMoney is headquartered in New York, NY.

In the press release announcing the acquisition, CEO Doug said that the company's "successful" purchase of CompareCards, a credit-card comparison site, in November of 2016 gave it more reassurance in expanding its portfolio with MagnifyMoney which launched in 2014.

and branching out…

LendingTree has grown to become a premier online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. First, it was mortgage products. Gradually non-mortgage products such as auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans were added.

The company recently announced an insurance offering. On March 14, 2017, LendingTree and Answer Financial®, one of the largest auto and home insurance agencies in the U.S., announced a new partnership that will bring Answer's insurance comparison platform to millions of LendingTree consumers nationwide. From the press release announcing the partnership, "LendingTree's adoption of Answer's platform is aimed at giving customer the ability to easily compare insurance rates, coverages and customer reviews for top-rated insurers and choose the plan that best fits their needs, online on any device. The platform presents customers the option of seeking consultation during the insurance purchasing process by calling a U.S.-based Answer insurance expert to evaluate their needs and guide them through their coverage and purchase options."

Last, but certainly not the least, there is high insider ownership

As of June 22, 2017, the Chairman and CEO of LendingTree, Doug Lebda, owns about 1.5 million shares or about 12.5% of the outstanding common stock.

Based on the SC 13D/A filed with the SEC on June 8, 2017, John Malone's Liberty Interactive (QVCA, LVNTA) owns 3.23 million shares or about 27% of the outstanding common stock.

Between the CEO and Liberty Interactive, they own close to 40% of the outstanding common stock of LendingTree.

As mentioned earlier, John Malone is a hyper-smart investor with a terrific long-term track record of compounding capital.

Downside risks:

The shares are not cheap by traditional P/S (5.47) or P/E (72.12) metrics. They have been on a tear, rising 92% in the last 12 months. I am not saying that they are "due for a correction," but there will most certainly be some hiccups along the way. LendingTree, like most high-growth companies, will be subject to significant price corrections during a recession. A significant factor in the revenue growth these past few years has been low mortgage rates. Rising rates may have a negative impact on the company's revenue. Factors, such as these, that result in a significant drop in revenue growth or decrease in margins could easily chop the stock price by 50%.

Conclusion:

LendingTree is growing to become the premier online marketplace for a wide range of financial products. It is growing revenues organically. It is adding new revenue streams by adding new products or partnering with other companies that have complementary product offerings. It is growing revenues by making opportunistic acquisitions. All the while, the company is redeploying most of its cash flow towards advertising so that it can continue to grow revenues. A hyper-smart investor with a fantastic track record and deep pockets owns 27% of the company. The company still has lots of room to grow organically and through acquisitions.

However, I believe that, over the next 10 years, LendingTree has the potential to deliver market-beating returns for the patient investor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TREE, LVNTA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.