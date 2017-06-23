Buy Hasbro At $110 - Cramer's Lightning Round (6/22/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, June 22.

Bullish Calls

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT): Don't go down the food chain. Buy Hasbro at $110 (NASDAQ:HAS), as it's a best-of-breed name.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB): Cramer likes the stock, as the company should do well when the Fed raises rates.

Citigroup (NYSE:C): "They just reported the stress test with flying colors. Next week I think CEO Mike Corbat is going to ask for a bigger dividend. I think he gets it. I want to hold on. My charitable trust owns it. I like it."

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS): Cramer likes the stock, but he prefers IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) as a better play for the humanization of pets theme.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV): "There was an upgrade today. I think AbbVie's real good. I happen to like Avid (NASDAQ:AVID) even more because the medical device business is real good, but AbbVie's real good. I'm not worried about the patent expiration. I think they're going to pull it off. I honestly do. I do like the group very much."

Alexion (NASDAQ:ALXN): Cramer opines both Alexion and Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) are fine on fundamentals and both work.

Bearish Calls

US Steel (NYSE:X): Buy Nucor (NYSE:NUE) instead, as it has greater upside.

California Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:CRC): It's too speculative. Sell it.

Valeant (NYSE:VRX): Bill Miller says the stock is good, but Cramer recognizes that the company's balance sheet is not good. It's just a momentum play, and hence, Cramer says he would not recommend it.

