Today's Stock Market - What Matters Most

Investors have reason to hope this morning, but a cloud hangs over the market into the afternoon nonetheless. Overseas news was strong today, with a positive German economic signal. Here at home, U.S. banks passed the Fed's stress tests. Economic data this morning covering housing and manufacturing could swing things, as could Fed speak. But there is an overhanging weight through the 1:00 PM hour that should add drag through the morning; the weekly Baker Hughes Rig Count data looms large given burgeoning U.S. energy production has been blamed by most for the recent oil price drop. If, however, the rig count holds steady or decreases, perhaps due to recently dropping oil prices, well then we could see a rebound in oil. That would give equities the all-clear to climb, but it's a big ask. Rig counts are your key today. Remember also that summer is officially started, meaning trading tails off on Friday afternoons for the most part and volatility with it in my observations.

Let's start with what I think probably matters most today, the Baker Hughes Rig Count data due at 1:00 PM. This week's report could mark the 23rd consecutive U.S. increase in drilling rigs targeting oil production. If that happens, it will reinforce concerns about the oil supply glut and likely hurt the energy sector (NYSE: XLE) some more.

However, I feel like we're at or near capitulation, and so I believe even a soft increase might still offer relief and attract value seeking capital into the energy sector (NYSE: XOP). So either we have a capitulation moment on more bad news or we get a relief rally on not so bad data. In other words, I think the bottom is near for oil (NYSE: OIL).

We had a decent signal for the global economy today with the PMI data for Germany and the Eurozone. Eurozone data showed strength in manufacturing and overall economic expansion, though June was softer than the quarter for Europe; the eurozone enjoyed its best quarter in six years. German data was softer for June as well, but relatively strong nonetheless, showing robust economic expansion still in progress.

These are good signals for energy demand, and should serve the overall global market. As I watched the European market activity while most of you slept, oil prices were higher; the Euro Stoxx 50 (NYSE: VGK), FTSE 100 (NYSE: EWU), German DAX Index (NYSE: EWG) and CAC 40 Index were all off by 0.3% - because the data was less good for the Europeans. The SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) was indicating up 0.2%, SPDR Dow Jones (NYSE: DIA) 0.1% and PowerShares QQQ (NASDAQ: QQQ) +0.2% at roughly 5:00 AM EDT.

U.S. banks (NYSE: XLF) got their report card from the Federal Reserve yesterday afternoon, and they did well. The 34 largest U.S. banks, including J.P. Morgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) and other household names, all passed. Banks could withstand an extreme recession, and that has got to be good news for equities today.

Bill Dudley is back on Friday, along with Fed speakers Bullard, Mester and Powell. I expect the stress test results should carry the day.

As for economic data, New Home Sales (NYSE: PHM) is due for May at 10:00 AM EDT and could swing trading. Existing Home Sales data modestly exceeded economists' expectations earlier this week. Economists expect the annual pace of new home sales to recover some, rising to 590K after dropping sharply in April to 569K. Oftentimes, on a big move like that, we see revisions the following month, so I would not be surprised to see one here for April.

Markit will be reporting its PMI Composite Flash measure Friday too, with economists looking for it to hold near the prior month level (consensus forecast at 53.8 for June). Manufacturing is seen gaining slightly to 52.6 and Services is seen falling to 53.7, from 54.0. Readings above 50.0 mark economic expansion.

The very light earnings schedule includes BlackBerry (NASDAQ: BBRY) and Finish Line (NASDAQ: FINL).

In closing, I expect a positive start to the day on the relatively good news flow, including the bank stress test data. But the overhanging rig count review should provide a drag until it is released. If we see a stall or even just a slight increase, equities might be clear to meander their way into the first summer weekend. More bad news might provide reason for capitulation, though, so stay attuned to the data.

