Investors Are Leaving Money At The Table

Last month, Clariant (OTCPK:CLZNY) and Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) announced their all-stock, $14bn merger in order to cut costs and boost their revenues. Shareholders of Huntsman would receive 1.2196 shares of Clariant per Huntsman share. At the day of the announcement the shares traded approximately at par, leaving no room for a pricing premium.

The companies expect to achieve annual cost-synergies of $400mm, and since then both stocks tumbled as investors started to question the feasibility of these expectations. What is even more interesting however, is that the ratio of the stock prices has changed as well, through Huntsman declining more than Clariant. Current prices now leave a window open for risk arbitrageurs by shorting Clariant and taking a long position in Huntsman. The overview below shows the potential returns, based on most recent closing prices (as of 21 June) of both companies. Management expects the deal to close year-end 2017.

The underlying assumption of the annualized return shown in the overview is that the position is closed in December 2017. However, when the pricing discrepancy narrows before this date already, investors could achieve even higher returns. Also, the potential return obviously depends on the share price of Clariant when the deal closes, as I displayed in the table below:

The deal itself looks like a low-risk merger. The probability of regulatory or antitrust involvement is low as both companies have very little product overlap. Hence, it is unlikely that watchdogs will block this merger or pose any other obstruction. Moreover, up till this moment no third-party bidders have appeared so there is not much noise from the outside. What could potentially have driven the prices apart is that some speculators are anticipating an outside bidder for Clariant, encouraging them to buy Clariant and sell Huntsman.

However, a potential sale seems unlikely from the perspective of Clariant as they are partly owned by a family who do not, like management, want to sell the company. Moreover, if the deal would potentially fall, Huntsman would probably rally instead of falling. They are spinning off Venator, a pigments and additives business, via an IPO this summer which is expected to raise ~$1.5bn (conservative estimate, reported book value of Venator in SEC filing). In the current scenario, this gain would be split over Huntsman and Clariant shareholders but in case the merger falls through, shareholders of Huntsman would fully benefit.

Because of these reasons, this valuation gap provides an attractive risk / return opportunity, whether the deal closes or not.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HUN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.