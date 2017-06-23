The Market Is Fighting Back Amazon - Cramer's Mad Money (6/22/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Thursday, June 22.

The market has a lot of things to worry about, such as inflation, healthcare bill, reforms and interest rates, but it is preoccupied by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). "I think the undercurrent, or I should say the undertow, of Amazon is such a dominant threat to so many consumer-related sectors in a consumer-driven economy that it's sinking whole swaths of stock once again," said Cramer.

"Something's happening now. Something no one seems to be noticing, and that's the characterization seeping in that Amazon, loved by consumers, might end up being viewed as the evil empire, he said. After the company bought Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) and offered Prime wardrobe membership, the fear of Amazon has grown.

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) started fighting back by asking its clients not to use Amazon Web Services but other cloud platforms instead. The company believes that though the clients have a choice to host their operations from a platform of their choice, they'd prefer not to have their information on a competitor's platform. Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is on the opposite side as well, as it offered better cloud offerings along with challenging Amazon on price.

The rest of the market is divided. Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS) and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) have decided to go private, and players like Nike (NYSE:NKE) and PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) have joined Amazon and are offering their products due to Amazon's ability of attracting customers.

"Here's the bottom line: Not everything can be crushed by Amazon and the Empire is striking back. So Amazon better not get too cocky. The force may at last be with its competitors if it does," the Mad Money host concluded.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

Cramer couldn't help but notice Diageo buying super-premium tequila brand Casamigos in a transaction potentially valued at $1 billion. The payment is $700 million upfront and $300 million in performance payments. The reason Diageo was willing to pay so much is because tequila is one of the fastest-growing categories, with average volumes doubling from 2002 to 2015.

Cramer thinks Diageo paid a lot of money. Casamigos volumes grew 650% in the same period, while all other categories have been stagnant. "The idea here is that Casamigos will help the company take share in the super-premium category, while also giving them a terrific platform to grow its tequila business overseas," he said. "If they can keep Clooney as the face of the brand, this thing could really take off outside of the Western Hemisphere," he added.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had purchased tequila brand Casa Noble in 2015 for $30 million only. It was much smaller than Casamigos, though, selling just 20,000 cases a year compared to 120,000 for Casamigos. By comparison, this deal translates to $180 million, which is far lesser than $1 billion.

"Again, I'm not saying Diageo overpaid here, they're just later to the party than Constellation. But with what Diageo's paying for Casamigos, management says it could take three years for the deal to become additive to the company's earnings. I don't like that," Cramer said.

Constellation is still the best liquor company. "Constellation's got faster growth, and it's proven to be the savvier operator by far. They got into tequila early, they got into wine at the right price point, purchased high-end whiskey at the right moment, and they also bought into the craft beer market before that one surged, too, all thanks to the terrific leadership of CEO Rob Sands," he added.

CEO interview - Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cramer interviewed CEO Irene Rosenfeld of the snack food maker Mondelez to find out what lies ahead for the company.

She said that snacking patterns have changed globally as people embrace healthy living. This signals a promising path for the company. "We have the most robust health and well-being pipeline in our U.S. franchise that we've ever had. We're doing lots of work in terms of renovating our core portfolio," added Rosenfeld.

Mondelez's new items, belVita protein, savory biscuit Vea and Good Thins, will bring over $100 million in revenue this year. The company's exposure to emerging markets is growing, with 40% revenue coming from non-US markets.

The CEO said Mondelez has delivered good growth since its inception in 2012. The company's margins have expanded by 500 bps, earnings have grown in double digits, and it has returned $15.6 billion to shareholders. She added that it is an American company employing 17,000 people in the US, where all but 4 product lines are made.

Rosenfeld commented on Amazon buying Whole Foods. "Every time there's an announcement of any transaction, everybody says, 'Oh, that's the beginning of a big wave of consolidation.' I think each company has to think about that for themselves. We have a fabulous portfolio, we have a fabulous geographic footprint." Mondelez is also investing 30% of its marketing budget in digital media.

Cramer said the company has bought down its costs and it's a good time to buy shares.

CEO interview - Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud, such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis. The company IPO'd recently, and Cramer interviewed co-founder and CEO Howard Lerman to find out what lies ahead.

Lerman said a company's website is not the center for online experience anymore. "Every intelligence service, whether it's Google or Apple or Facebook, they all have three layers. They have their user interface, they have their algorithms and they have their knowledge base. Their knowledge base is where Yext comes in."

Its job is to provide companies with a one-stop shop to ensure their information is accurate when, for example, a prospective customer googles it on her phone. "It's not enough for a business to sit back and hope that the right information is found. We proactively push the truth into the world," said Lerman.

The CEO added that Yext's market is huge. "There are more than 100M locations in Google Maps alone. We have a million, so we're only 1% penetrated into what we could do. We have more than a $10B addressable market where we can go out and win. We believe, by the way, that this is a winner-take-all market."

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Tallgrass Energy Partner (NYSE:TEP): It's a good stock and has a nice yield too, but all energy stocks trade together. The entire group is under pressure.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A): Cramer is not a fan.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK): The stock has made a huge move and trades at 30 times earnings. It's too hot to be touched but is an interesting spec.

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA): It's in great shape. This is a winning stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG): The stock is fine, but be careful, as it has made a big move.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD): It's a buy at $154. Buy some when it goes lower.

