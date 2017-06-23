PIMCO Earnings And UNII:  Are Distribution Cuts Coming?

The non-agency MBS trade, which stems from the Financial Crisis, still has several years left on it.

Mortgage-Backed Security Update

The non-agency MBS market continues to look attractive and we remain overweight. Overall, we like the securitized sector of the bond market much more than floating rate and high yield, where we see vulnerabilities from the oil selloff. The types of securitized bonds are:

Increasing prepayments, aided by improvement in the housing sector with rising home prices, improving wages and employment, and looser lending standards have favored discount-priced rMBS. What does this mean? Essentially, PIMCO (and others like DMO, DBL, and SEMPX) have purchased these 'busted' mortgage-backed securities at substantial discounts to par. Assessing the holdings, some of the purchases were as low as 5 cents on the dollar.

At that level of discount, either the market is assuming that all the mortgages will be delinquent in the near-future or very few of the mortgages are paying currently. In reality, the trade became an opportunity of a generation in this niche asset class.

Shortly after the Financial Crisis distressed debt hedge funds, one of the largest sectors of the hedge fund world, piled into the trade. Why? Because the risk-return opportunity was significant. Institutional investors (pensions, insurance companies, endowments, etc) have strict mandates for what they can own. Many have an investment-grade constraint in their bond segments restricting them from owning non-investment grade debt.

Prior to the financial crisis, much of the non-agency MBS market was erroneously rated AAA by the National Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations (NRSRO). If you recall in the movie "The Big Short", the NRSROs rated all subprime MBS as AAA in order to continue to generate business. (See the scene HERE).

Once it became clear that the underlying mortgages were dropping out from non-payment, they were forced to rate them as non-investment grade. At that point, the institutional investors dumped the securities at fire sale prices and at the low-point in the market. This is when the hedge funds and other opportunistic investors like PIMCO came in and scooped up the securities.

PIMCO CEF Update

The most recent report looks fairly weak. The glaringly low coverage ratios appear to jump out as a red flag. For instance, PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income (PCI), our largest weighted holding in the Core Portfolio, saw 3-month coverage fall to 67%, down from 82% last month. Additionally, PIMCO Corporate and Income Opp- (PTY) saw coverage fall significantly from 80% to 63%. Even fan-favorite PIMCO Dynamic Income- (PDI) saw coverage drop substantially to 70% from 83%.

Of the 20 funds in the PIMCO CEF complex, only four saw their coverage improve. Two of the funds were taxable and two were municipal. The standout was PCM Fund- (PCM) which saw coverage increase to 127% from 116%. The fund is a combination of MBS and asset-backed (ABS) with almost 20% in the non-agency MBS sector. But the larger exposure is home equity ABS (HELOC and other lines of credit backed by home collateral). There is also another 16% in cMBS.

Most of the taxable funds have coverage below 100% (PCM is the exception) while most of the municipals have coverage in excess of 100%. We are nearing the end of most of the funds' fiscal year ends (June 30); FY to date, a majority of funds are above 90% with about half above 100%.

Longer-term time frames of net invest income ((NYSEMKT:NII) coverage ratios are needed to make more accurate assessments of the funds. The strategy that most of the taxable funds engage can produce 'lumpy' production in NII.

Google Sheet Full Image

The strategy of investing in non-agency MBS is part yield- they do yield the equivalent of high- yield bonds or better- plus the hope for capital gains from the increase in value of the securities. PIMCO, as well as others, have been buying up all the non-agency MBS they can. These securities trade in sizable lots which favors a large institutional shop like PIMCO.

We asked the company who was selling these securities. They said that it was mainly hedge funds, distressed debt investors, who were unloading their positions. Why? Because, these assets are not considered "distressed" any longer and the risk versus return isn't as skewed as it was when they acquired the assets. In other words, the return hurdle required for them to own the debt securities wasn't as prevalent compared to a few years ago.

However, PIMCO still likes the medium-term outlook for the space given their forecast for housing and assessing it compared to other fixed income sectors. They note that the securitized market and, in particular, non-agency MBS remains the best sector in bonds given the fundamentals and yield.

PDI and PTY, both of which have been trading at a premium for the last nine months, are taking advantage by issuing new shares in order to raise capital and buy these securities for the income- plus some appreciation. We noted to our members that the secondary was not a cause for concern even though most secondary's can cause share prices to decline.

We noted last week to our members that, PDI is inching lower in terms of premium. This was as expected as it is in most secondary offerings. As the fund issues new shares, it will put pressure on the share price, but be immediately accretive to the NAV. Why? As each share is issued at the current price, a 6%+ gross premium, they can then invest at NAV producing a small enhanced effect. This is clear in the chart below as the NAV inflects higher.

We often say that in complex portfolios, 'the NAV tells all'. In the month of May, all of the funds saw the NAV increase in excess of the distribution. The dispersion of the percentage of excess NAV gain ranged from 0.3% (PHK) to 2.8% (PDI), as calculated by the May 31 NAV divided by the April 30 NAV. The latter is not surprise given the at-the-market (ATM) issuance of the new shares described above.

PCI and PTY also saw nice net increases in NAV covering the distribution and increasing value. The unrealized gains housed in the NAV could be utilized at any time to cover the distribution. Remember, the funds performance and distribution are a function of the various components of the cash flow and asset prices held:

NAV: The current mark-to-market value of all of the assets in the portfolio. These are assets held but not distributed. The value is the unrealized gains or losses and cash minus any debt.

The current mark-to-market value of all of the assets in the portfolio. These are assets held but not distributed. The value is the unrealized gains or losses and cash minus any debt. Unrealized gains and losses: And gains or losses not realized for the assets held in the portfolio. This is calculated as market value of each asset minus the cost basis.

And gains or losses not realized for the assets held in the portfolio. This is calculated as market value of each asset minus the cost basis. Net investment income (NII): The interest and dividends generated by the portfolio, not including realized gains or losses.

The interest and dividends generated by the portfolio, not including realized gains or losses. Undistributed net investment income (UNII): The aggregate NII generated in the fund since its inception minus the distributions (income or capital gains) paid to date.

NII is how coverage ratio is calculated by dividing the NII generated in the period divided by the distributions paid. But, as you can see, unrealized gains/losses are not included in NII, and thus not in coverage ratio.

PIMCO portfolios are exceedingly complex. If they just held a bunch of corporate bonds and paid out the interest on those bonds, the analyzing of the funds through coverage ratios and UNII would be easy. But when they have hundreds of millions in notional value of swaps and forward contracts and other non-income producing securities, the NAV can rise for reasons outside of higher NII production.

For example, if the value of the underlying asset increases for whatever reason, but isn't producing more (or any) income, than NAV would increase while NII (and thus coverage ratios) would look depressed.

Think of it this way, if the fund held gold coins, it would produce no NII. But if the value of gold (via the price) increased each month by 1%, and the portfolio manager sold some each month to produce a 10% annualized yield, the coverage would be zero but it would be seeing a rising NAV trend.

These funds have "legacy" non-agency MBS securities. As noted previously they are mostly subprime mortgages that were originated before the financial crisis as there has been little to no new issuance since 2008. The total float (amount outstanding) of the sector is approximately $550B (depending on what sub-sectors you include), with about $1B-$2B rolling off (maturing or being prepaid) per month. At its peak in 2007, the market was over $2.2 trillion.

Most of the legacy non-agency MBS was issued during the last bull market from 2004-2008, when home prices were at their highest. These had the highest default rates and comprise 96% of the current float.

The underlying value of the non-agency MBS pools is driven by the recovery in the housing market and continued improvement in the employment market. Inflation would also be a tailwind for these securities given the correlation to the price of housing.

Prepayments have increased which supports the theory that the NAVs are being driven by unrealized gains in the positions. When a mortgage is prepaid- either through a refinancing or home sale- the loans gets lifted out of the mortgage security's 'pool' at par resulting in a gain if bought at a discount to par, which nearly all were. Below is the price index of the non-agency mortgage market. You can see the inflection realized in the last several months driven by higher prepayments and stronger fundamentals. There is also some contagion effect as high yield spreads have fallen to very tight levels.

This is a breakdown of the non-agency market as of the end of 2016:

As you can see, most are rated below investment grade:

Conclusion

The PIMCO CEF complex continues to have lower coverage ratios than in prior years. The funds are experiencing a total return boost from stronger non-agency MBS demand while supply continues to fall. When it comes to owning an asset (any asset) those are great supply and demand dynamics. However, the trade is likely in the later innings after this 'once-in-a-generation' trade given the float contraction and current discounts to par of the underlying.

