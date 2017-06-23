Blue Sphere Corporation: Will Pragmatism Win Out In The Waste-To-Energy Sector?

The continued move towards banning organics from landfills and mandating purchasing renewable energy bode well for Blue Sphere and for the industry.

Blue Sphere Corporation's Charlotte facility is up and running, with another in Johnston, RI on the way.

Blue Sphere Corporation (OTCQB:BLSP) is a nano cap company operating in the waste-to-energy (WtE) sector. After twice approaching $50/share in 2014, the share price currently sits at $2.90 (as of June 22, 2017). Given the mounting losses and extremely poor balance sheet, investors have stayed away recently. But with a current market cap of $7.1M and potential annual revenues of $150M within a few years, BLSP and the WtE sector deserve a look.

Waste-To-Energy

Waste-to-energy (WtE) or energy-from-waste (EfW) processes involve generating energy in the form of electricity or heat from the treatment of waste. Traditionally, incineration has been the most commonly used WtE process. However, newer technologies have allowed for the recovery of energy from waste without direct combustion. Among these non-thermal technologies, anaerobic digestion involves the production of a biogas rich in methane.

WtE facilities generate revenue from 3 primary sources:

Feed-in-tariffs: long-term contracts with a utility that agrees to buy electricity or gas from the WtE facility

Tipping fees: levied on a local municipality looking to get rid of collected waste

Subsidies: Financial mandates provided by governments, such as Renewable Energy Credits (RECs), Green Certificates, etc.

Secondary Revenue sources include:

Residual Heat: can be supplied to heat structures in close proximity to the WtE facility

Soil Amendments: residual solids that can be used for farming (or other applications) in the form of a fertilizer compost

The following table from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows the net generation of electricity by renewable sources from 2005-2015.

Source: EIA

As you can see, "Other Waste Biomass," which includes agricultural byproducts and biomass gases such as methane, still pales in comparison to wind, solar, and wood-derived fuels, but has been steadily growing. But for anyone following this sector closely, it has been a bumpy ride.

U.S. Biomass Sector: Too Many Failures, Few Commercial Successes

Recent years have seen a minefield of casualties in the U.S. biomass industry (the Huckabay Ridge AD facility in Texas is one of the more notable examples). One of the problems with anaerobic digestion at the moment is the inconsistency of the technology. Nearly 2 years after commencing operations, a plant in Le Sueur, MN was operating at just 12% of expected capacity. Don Andersen is an assistant professor in the Iowa State University Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering Department. He said that biogas developers are often "very optimistic" about the quantity of methane a digester will produce. He has visited plants that get only 50-70% of what was expected, though he added that most reach at least 50% within a few months.

The problem seems to be that the microbes used in AD are very picky. It takes a lot of testing to find the right mix of temperature, organisms, and waste. The low price of natural gas has also been a hardship that biogas operators have had to deal with recently. But for a look at what a company like BLSP might one day become, Denmark offers a similar example.

Denmark's Xergi: A Model For Blue Sphere

Xergi is a Danish company that has been mainly designing and building (but sometimes assisting in operating) biogas plants for over 30 years. While the bulk of projects have been in Denmark, France, the UK, and the US, their footprint is expanding. They are owned 50-50 by topnotch Danish manufacturing conglomerate Schouw + Co (OTC:SUWCF) and Dalgasgroup. While Schouw doesn't break out full numbers for Xergi in their filings, we are able to see what the top and bottom line numbers look like.

As we can see, there was a big drop off in revenue from 2015 to 2016, which is what management says caused the change from profitability to loss. Adding some color, Schouw management says that the inflow of project start-ups has not been as strong as previously expected. But they do go on to say that "Xergi has a considerable active project portfolio, and although the timing of when these projects get final approval will depend on, among other things, the regulatory authorities and on financing commitments, Xergi expects to improve both revenue and earnings by a considerable margin in 2017."

In March 2012, Denmark reached a historic energy agreement, setting a goal of 100% of energy from renewables by 2050. Featuring prominently in the agreement are some explicit supports for the industry; among them, increasing the subsidy for capital installations from 20% to 30%, and increasing the mandates for purchasing from biogas generation if expansion is too slow. What we should take from Xergi's numbers is that even though 2016 was a down year, European government support for WtE facilities will continue to grow.

Government Support for US Biogas: A bit behind the Europeans, but definitely growing

Here in the US, the explicit government supports for WtE (and renewables in general) are not as robust, but it is clear we are moving in that direction. The image below shows state level mandates or goals for renewables. It's clear that little by little, all states, regardless of the role fossil fuels play in their economy (such as Texas), are moving towards a cleaner energy future.

One of the more interesting things that turned up during my research came from the state of North Carolina. With one of the most conservative state legislatures in the country, you wouldn't expect to find state policies that environmentalists would agree with, as these two groups have tended to be at odds with each other. But statute §62-133.8(e) and ((f)) of the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Portfolio Standard (REPS) offers a crystal clear example of why pragmatism tends to win out. Even though North Carolina's mandate of 12.5% from renewables by 2021 is low compared to others, there is a special carve out requiring a very small percentage of energy to be purchased specifically from swine and poultry waste.

Source: §62-133.8

Admittedly, the percentages have been slightly reduced recently, and in prior years, utilities have not been able to meet the target. But with the help of some new plants that are coming online, 2017 is on track to be the first year that the swine waste requirement is met.

What we should take from this is that, slowly but surely, public policy always adapts to the realities of modern life. If you live in a place with a lot of pigs, and the pigs produce a lot of waste, you need to figure out something sensible to do with all of it-regardless of whether you think the planet needs to be saved or not.

Now, only one question remains.

Does it make sense to invest?

The table below shows all of BLSP's facilities, both operational and planned.

Going strictly by the projected revenue estimates of each facility, the answer would be "yes." But again, hitting the capacity targets is not a sure thing, and the balance sheet is a concern.

As of the March 31, 2017 10-Q filing, the cash on hand was down to $242K, which management has made clear will not be sufficient for much longer. There was a registration statement filed on June 15, 2017 to raise $4.5M from an offering of 1.4M shares, with an additional 1.4M warrants to follow. This infusion of cash would buy a decent amount of time.

The Charlotte facility is up and running, and the Johnston, RI facility is set to begin operations June 30, 2017. (Note: Payments from the Charlotte and Johnston facilities are recorded as deferred revenues prior to commencement of operations, and then as "Equity Income In Non-Consolidated Affiliates".)

The 4 facilities in Italy (the SPVs) are up and running, with an agreement in place that BLSP will receive a monthly aggregate EBITDA of $204K during the initial 6 months following the closing date, and an annual aggregate EBITDA of $4M thereafter. (Note: Payments from the SPVs are recorded as "Equity Income in Non-Consolidated Subsidiaries".)

Though BLSP has the majority of its' projects planned for outside of America, where the regulatory environment is currently more favorable, other than these 6 sites, it will be some time before another facility begins to generate earnings. If you are not a long-term investor, it would be prudent to wait and see if the Charlotte and Johnston facilities hit their production targets before investing.

For the industry in the US as a whole, help may be on the way. More and more municipalities are discussing banning organics from landfills. And there are two proposals at the federal level that would do much to assist the viability of the industry, including BLSP's other planned US facilities.

The first is a recently introduced Senate bill that would create a 30 percent investment tax credit for qualifying biogas and nutrient-recovery systems, which would put renewable compressed natural gas on a similar footing with solar and wind energy. Patrick Serfass, executive director of the American Biogas Council, thinks that this would be a "game changer."

The second approach, which is currently before the Environmental Protection Agency, would create a pathway that would pay biogas producers for providing power for electric vehicles.

Even if there is far too much risk for you at the moment, BLSP in the future will offer one of the few ways to play the biogas sector, as most of the companies tend to be privately held. The long-term success of the industry, however, should not be in doubt. Turning waste into energy, as the legislators in North Carolina realized, just makes sense.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLSP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.