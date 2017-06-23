Market-Maker Reward-Risk Trade-Offs For FAAMNG Stocks

Comparisons between these stocks – and the “market” ETF of SPDR S&P 500 Index, SPY – illustrate the current relationship between risk and return.

Forecasts are of the range of near-term prices likely to be incurred. Present market quote splits each range into (usually unequal) upside and downside prospects.

The current "center of market attention" stocks in the acronym FAANMG are Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), Microsoft, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Figure 1 shows how the professional market-making community behaves when the price-change possibilities of damaging market quote movements may put their capital at risk.

Figure 1

(used with permission)

Higher reward prospects (the green horizontal scale) clearly cost larger loss exposure risks (the red vertical scale), each measured in percentages from zero to 25. The dotted diagonal indicates where the two dimensions are equal.

The buyers of protection against such changes and the sellers of the hedging deals providing the protection are equally-well-informed negotiators, experienced in the derivative securities markets which are the leveraged sources of the insurance being sought. Both sides of each trade are well-represented.

Conclusion

The reward-risk tradeoffs among these actively-traded and widely-held stocks are quite rationally perceived among the market-making community. If the investor seeks maximum gains in this set of stocks, AAPL may fill the bill at +17%, but with a downside price exposure of -12% to -13%. MSFT appears the safest, posing likely price drawdowns along the way of -4%, but offering prospects of only +10%.

The equities-market proxy, SPY, looks to be a poor choice of risk-avoidance, offering a reward prospect of only +6% in trade for saving only 1% in less price drawdown over the -4% of MSFT, while giving up +4% of potential gain.

