Bed Bath & Beyond Bombs After Earnings Miss

Thesis

Bed Bath & Beyond's (NASDAQ:BBBY) earnings are sliding, but the cash flow picture is improving. Based on these huge cash flows Bed Bath & Beyond looks very inexpensive and is able to reward shareholders massively.

The headline numbers of BBBY's results (which were reported on Thursday evening) look relatively weak, but when we get into the details we see some things that are not bad at all.

Despite revenues being flat year over year and earnings dropping significantly, BBBY has been able to grow where it counts regarding the company's ability to grow its dividends and to continue its stock buybacks -- free cash flows per share.

BBBY's operating cash flows totaled $205 million during the first quarter, which was in line with the previous year's results. The company has been able to keep operating cash flows relatively stable despite a decline in its net income due to higher depreciation and amortization expenses, which hurt BBBY's earnings, but which do not affect its cash flows, as well as due to other items. Merchandise inventories increased less than they did in the previous year's first quarter, which is a positive for BBBY's cash flows, and which shows that the company is able to manage its inventories more effectively.

In order to get to the company's free cash flow number, we have to take its operating cash flows and subtract the capital expenditures, which totaled $81 million during the first quarter. This gets us to a free cash flow total of $124 million -- up from $120 million in the previous year's quarter.

This free cash flow increase of about 3% yoy does not account for BBBY's significantly lower share count yet, which dropped from 154 million to 142 million, as you can see in the above picture.

Dividing the company's free cash flows by the number of diluted shares gets us to FCF per share of $0.87 for the most recent quarter, which is clearly higher than the Q1 2016 FCF per share number of $0.78.

This twelve percent free cash flow per share growth is not displayed prominently in the company's earnings releases, and also not pointed out by financial media immediately, but it is important for investors: The company's dividends and stock buybacks are both financed via free cash flows, not via earnings, thus an increasing free cash flow per share allows for the company's dividends to grow further -- even without raising the (still very low) dividend payout ratio.

BBBY Dividend data by YCharts

BBBY has a long history of shrinking its share count, over the last five years the total dropped by roughly 40% -- this alone increased each share's portion of the total by more than 60%. The company's dividend history is very short, but after the company started paying dividends in 2016 it has already raised its payout by 20% after the first year. Since BBBY pays out only 17% of its quarterly FCF there is a lot of room to grow the dividend further, even if BBBY's free cash flow per share would not increase any more going forward.

BBBY's dropping market capitalization, in combination with its growing cash flows, allows for its buybacks to get more effective: At the pace of the first quarter ($127 million in buybacks) the company could repurchase 12% of the company's share count this year (using the current pre-market price adjusted market cap of $4.3 billion).

If BBBY would continue to do so for five years, its total share count would drop to 53% of the current, i.e. to 75 million -- even if BBBY's earnings would drop by half over the same time, its EPS number would still come in at $4.60, which is more than the estimate for the next year.

BBBY Price to Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

When we look at BBBY's trailing price to free cash flow multiple, we see that the company's shares haven't been this inexpensive over the last fifteen years. Right now BBBY's shares trade with a free cash flow yield of 13.2% -- the yield BBBY could theoretically pay out in the form of dividends without getting into any new debt and whilst continuing to invest into its store base via capital expenditures.

Since BBBY is trading down about 9% pre-market, the current FCF yield is even higher (at 14.5%) if the price does indeed drop that much going forward.

BBBY's same store sales weakness is not great at all, and the company's profits have been hit, but the company's underlying cash generation power is increasing and based on these cash flows BBBY looks very inexpensive -- BBBY is not a company that is in danger of bankruptcy or anywhere close to it, yet the company trades at a valuation that indicates just that.

Takeaway

When we take a closer look at BBBY's results, we see that, despite the earnings drop, its free cash flows are improving. Trading at a free cash flow yield well in the double digits means that investors can expect massive shareholder returns going forward, which make BBBY's shares attractive, I believe.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBBY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.