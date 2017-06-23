iKang Healthcare Group, Inc. 2016 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

iKang Healthcare Group, Inc. 2016 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call SlidesJun.23.17 | About: iKang Healthcare (KANG) The following slide deck was published by iKang Healthcare Group, Inc. in conjunction with their 2016 Q4 earnings call. 129 Click to enlarge Notes: About this article:ExpandTagged: Healthcare, Medical Laboratories & Research, Earnings SlidesWant to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.Disagree with this article? Submit your own.To report a factual error in this article, click hereFollow SA Transcripts and get email alerts