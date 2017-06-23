Whole Foods Market By Amazon: What To Sell Vs. How To Sell

Amazon's current offer undervalues Whole Foods, which could fetch a potential deal price of between $48.44 and $65.24, considering market valuation of its peers and financial resources from private equity.

A private equity firm with relevant business expertise and grower relationships is a better acquirer for Whole Foods in need of strengthening its supplier relationships through vertical integration with growers.

Whole Foods and Amazon are naturally and organically unfit for each other, with one priding in what it sells and the other gratifying by how it sells.

Whole Foods Market Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM) has been put into a rather peculiar situation as a result of the proposed takeover by Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). For those shareholders with a cost basis below the offering price of $42, they're getting a premium for their investments that might otherwise see continued declines in value due to the company's ongoing anemic financial performance. But Whole Foods as a business under Amazon would be forever changed, which may not be all for the better.

Amazon is about how to sell, no matter what it is. The company's never-ending digital innovations have an overwhelming purpose of fundamentally changing the way people shop. Whole Foods came to fame because of what it sells, quality natural and organic foods. While Whole Foods' business in itself is not quite a fit to Amazon's mission, its brick-and-mortal operation is said to offer a fertile ground for Amazon's continued retail experiment. However, short of shareholders' approval, anyone unsatisfied can still hope for another acquirer that may give Whole Foods a better chance to keep its integrity and no less important, a higher bid for their investments.

While Whole Foods executives may have felt "love at first sight" with Amazon, an arguably selfish affection out of the desire to keep their own jobs, including the CEO's, Amazon wasn't all that attracted to Whole Foods when it first looked at it and decided not to pursue at the time. Thus, it's possible that someone else with a higher bid may still prevail, not because Amazon doesn't have the wherewithal, which it clearly does, but rather its lack of willingness to spend more than what it believes is worth. Remember, Amazon has never spared anything in the billions in a single acquisition from all the years.

In another Whole Foods article on May 1st regarding its potential acquisition, we argued for Whole Foods to sell itself to a private equity firm, as opposed to another supermarket chain, be it Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR), Albertsons or even Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Our research concluded that more than anything else, Whole Foods needs to strengthen its supplier relationship through vertical integration with growers of natural and organic foods.

All the while, some money-rich private equity firms already own such growing operations, making the two sides fitting partners in a potential marriage. It's not inconceivable that a private equity firm with the financial resources would be willing to out bid Amazon. Turning around a struggling retail operation is certainly not something private equity hasn't done before.

If Whole Foods should be looking for someone with supplier relationship strengths to help steer its business back on track in an increasingly competitive market for natural and organic foods, Amazon as the ultimate authority in digital consumer marketing is probably not the right acquirer for Whole Foods, which has no shortage of customer loyalty. What Amazon can offer is just to take whatever Whole Foods has and make the same sale in digitally innovative ways.

But Whole Foods has to first be able to source quality supplies at reasonable prices, which is different from Amazon's ability to build online marketplaces with infinite number of merchandises made available to consumers by either itself or third-party sellers or both. Stacking up stuff in warehouses and stocking shelves in stores are two different types of operations, and there's little Whole Foods can learn from Amazon's indiscriminate, mass sourcing skills.

Amazon's technology may help Whole Foods cut costs in certain parts of its retail operations, but quality produce, for example, has to be grown by someone somewhere and it's Whole Foods' job to build alliances and secure supplies. Between Amazon and private equity, Amazon is the tech guy that can help you make something already good even better, and private equity is the business expert that are tasked to run struggling companies.

Moreover, when it comes to deal making, private equity has some inherent biding advantages. First, a private equity fund is obligated to make investments within a certain period of time after it raises money from investors. Secondly, private equity firms are known for having exit strategies that specify how a turnaround can be carried out and profit is made down the road. As a result, they just may be more eager to bid and willing to bid higher.

Amazon's current $13.7 billion offer values Whole Foods at 4.1 times its shareholders' equity, as of April 9, 2017, a valuation seemingly on the low end. In comparison, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM), a smaller but direct competitor of Whole Foods, currently has a market capitalization that is 4.6 times its shareholders' equity. The valuation premium currently offered in the Whole Foods acquisition is even lower than the market's price-to-book valuation multiple for its smaller peer.

At the same P/B ratio of 4.6, the deal price for Whole Foods would be $48.44. Even at Whole Foods stock's historical high of $65.24, or $20.8 billion in deal total, the valuation would be only 6.2 times shareholders' equity, hardly a record-setting valuation by any stretch. All things considered, investors should expect higher bids from others coming in or at least Amazon adjusting its offer upward. Either way, Whole Foods will get sold.

