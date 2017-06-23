Seven & i: GMS Exposure Overshadows C-Store Growth

Seven & i management ought to learn from small scale, high performing GMS operators to convert their own GMS operations into a stable, performance delivering segment.

However, GMS operations has been a challenge, and Seven & i does not have a particularly compelling plan that goes beyond closing unprofitable locations.

Seven & i's (OTCPK:SVNDY, OTCPK:SVNDF) convenience growth story is exciting to follow. However, investors ought to take caution as the downside risk of the company's Superstore and Department store segments overshadow the c-store growth story. The two segments account for a large portion of company revenues with slim operating margins.

Since I have covered some of Seven & i's convenience business recently (here and here), much of the discussion in this article will revolve around the Superstore and Department store segments.

GMS on shaky ground

As I briefly mentioned in my UNY Family Mart article, the GMS (general merchandise store) industry in Japan is struggling to remain relevant. All the big players (except Aeon) have closures of unprofitable locations as part of the business plan. Slated to close 20 of its 127 GMS (locations by the end of FY 2021, Seven & i is no exception.

While much of Seven & i coverage revolves around its convenience growth story, about half of company revenues come from the Superstore and Department store segments:

Source: Seven & i Filings

Seven & i's Superstore and Department store segments combined (48.7%) account for a bigger portion of company revenues than its Convenience segment (43.2%). The good news is that the Superstore and Department store segments are profitable overall. The bad news is that store closures don't happen when stores are profitable, and Seven & i (along with the GMS industry) has been closing a significant number of stores.

Though accounting for 48.7% of 2017/2 Revenues, the Superstore and Department store segments delivered only ~7% of operating income:

Source: Seven & i Financials

Note: Figures in the chart above are adjusted for the operating loss in Mail Order segment.

What's most concerning is the slim operating margins of the two segments in question:

Source: Seven & i Filings

Furthermore, Seven & i's 151 B Yen of special losses in 2017/2 were mostly a result of impairment losses in Ito-Yokado (Superstore) and SS (Department store). We can expect these losses to continue into FY 2021 due to all the remaining planned store closures.

All that said, it's not like Seven & i management is sitting around and twiddling their thumbs while waiting for another GMS location to start bleeding money. They've got plans in place. It's just difficult to find them compelling at this point.

Plans for GMS

In addition to the closures of unprofitable locations, Seven & i plans to increase tenant mix, reduce self-operated floor space, rebrand the older GMS locations to the "Ario" brand, and increase food-related floor space.

Source: Ario Website

The plan makes a lot of sense. Historically, the Japanese GMS industry focused on selling clothing, home-related goods, and food. Internet retail, along with specialized/branded clothing stores have butchered clothing and home-related goods sales for GMS operators over the past decade or so. Naturally, the industry is shifting to an increased food focus.

What's a little surprising to me is that Seven & i is actively giving up control over their GMS operations (by increasing tenant space and reducing self-operated space). Much of the company's c-store success was realized through disciplined control over various aspects of the business (sales floor layout, dominant strategy/supply chain, Tanpin Kanri, etc.). In the meantime, a small regional player delivers industry leading business performance by upping its operational control over its GMS locations.

It's not all bad for GMS operators

Japan's best performing GMS operator San A (~10% ROIC) uses an adaptation of Seven & i's famous dominant strategy.

In case you aren't familiar with the dominant strategy: 7-Eleven Japan's store network is characterized by opening a high concentration of stores in a small area. This produces two desired effects: Increased brand recognition in the area and an efficient supply chain network.

San A is a regional powerhouse GMS operator, headquartered in the lonely chain of islands (Okinawa) far south of mainland Japan. Their adaptation of the dominant strategy mainly consists of opening grocery stores and smaller shopping centers in the surrounding areas of one of their large GMS locations. San A takes an interesting approach to GMS operations, which Seven & i can learn from.

The company started signing franchise/licensing deals with major brands. For example, San A operates Ryohin Keikaku's (OTCPK:RYKKY) MUJI stores in its own malls. Additionally, the company operates Edion appliance stores (national chain), Matsumoto Kiyoshi drug stores (Japan's version of CVS), Joyful restaurants, Lawson (OTC:LWSOF) convenience stores, etc. Overall, San A takes a similar approach to Seven & i's GMS operations, except San A's version involves operational integration through franchising and licensing deals.

Taking the conversation back to Seven & i, the company already operates Denny's in Japan, along with several of its own food-related chains. These food-related chains are in the "Food Services" segment and are primarily located inside Seven & i's Ito-Yokado GMS stores, which falls under the "Superstore" segment. So far, it appears that Seven & i management has been on a mad rush to stop the bleeding at the unprofitable locations and they haven't had the time to come up with a sustainably profitable long-term strategy. That said, it seems to me like Seven & i has the food part of the GMS strategy figured out. Seeing that specialized/branded stores played an important role in killing the GMS industry, I'd like to see Seven & i management shift their focus outside of food. A solid franchising/licensing operation with a few nationally recognized brands would help Seven & i find stable footing, as far as GMS operations go.

Wrapping it up

There is very little to worry about when it comes to Seven & i's convenience business. The company has a proven track record as a highly efficient, dominant operator. The same cannot be said for its Superstore and Department store operations, which is largely characterized by closures in recent history.

However, it's not all bad for GMS, and Seven & i can learn a thing or two from smaller scale, high performing GMS operators. While not a sustainable strategy for the long-term, management is currently focused on stopping the bleeding in GMS through closures. This is undoubtedly a necessary move to free up some time and capital for the company to work on a longer-term solution.

As an investor, the convenience growth story is a given, but the GMS story for Seven & i is critically more important, mainly because of the elevated risk exposure. As the management team gets deeper into their mid-term business plan of closing GMS locations, investors need to keep an eye on the company's strategy for the remaining GMS locations. Seven & i can either make their GMS operations into a long-term money pit or a stable, moderate performance delivering segment (~10% ROIC, like San A).

If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more on Japanese ADRs, please click the orange "Follow" button at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.