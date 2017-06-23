Buy Coffee, Sell Starbucks

Comp Sales of Starbucks are around 3-4% year over year, which is lower than the past.

Arabica coffee futures fell sharply in the month of June. One would think that this would be bullish for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ironically, the big move in Starbucks came earlier in the year when coffee prices traded higher. If Starbucks failed to rally when coffee prices traded lower, this may suggest that Starbucks price will be at best flat at the end of the year.

The price of coffee is integral to the bottom line of Starbucks based on Q1 & Q2 2017 results. 20% of expenses on their P&L are attributed to cost of coffee. For Q1 2017 & Q2 2017, operating income fared better than last year due to sales leverage and lower coffee costs. Q3 financials should benefit from reduced coffee costs as well. However, Q4 2017 and Q1 2018 may face challenges as the coffee prices should rise during this time.

Consumption of the coffee rises during the North American winter months and dies until summer time. Seasonality charts indicate that prices follow the consumption pattern of coffee prices higher in the winter and lower costs in early summer. Producers of this commodity begin their buying spree in July and sell in the latter half of the year.

The futures market provides a clue of price action. Money managers, known as dumb money at price inflection points, are net short 33,433 contracts as of June 13th according to the CFTC. Compared against the last two decades, this represents the largest short position recorded. The irony is that when coffee prices made their last high in November 2016, the money managers positioned themselves for a bullish move. They were net long 59,236 contracts, and have liquidated these positions.

The smart money, commercial hedgers, are positioned in a bullish bias with over 16,474 contracts long. While the money managers were net long in November, the hedgers were net short over 69,632 contracts. Over the past eight months, the smart money covered these short positions, while the dumb money has now positioned themselves in a bearish manner.

Global coffee stocks are expected to be the lowest level since 2011. The USDA anticipates coffee stocks at 34.0m bags, which is a decrease of 1.1m bags from the previous year. This reduction in coffee stocks is the greatest decrease since 2011. The positive news for coffee prices is that supply should decrease, and demand is steadily rise.

Coffee prices should be on the rise at least until the beginning of winter. Besides of dealing with higher input costs, Starbucks needs to deal with the departure of their stellar CEO Howard Schultz. From 2009-2015, the stock increased 1,170%. In 2016, the stock decreased 8%, and some attribute their weakness due to weaker comp growth (compare store sales). Their Q4 2016 comps increased only 4% year over year vs. 9% the previous year. Despite performing better than most restaurants, Starbucks performed worse year over year.

Q2 2017 comps increased 3% compared to the previous year. The company grew, albeit, at a slower pace. A few years Schultz told shareholders comps grew at 5% a year for 20 straight quarters. Now with coffee prices at the low end of spectrum, comp sales only are growing a tepid 3% a year.

Starbucks will need to find ways to improve their margins. Q1 & Q2 2017 financials indicate margins partly improved due to lower coffee costs. The dilemma for management is do they need to raise costs to offset the potential higher coffee prices. Raising prices may backfire on them this time as it may initially lower the same store sales metric.

Currently, Starbucks is up 7% and is at the low-end of its trading range, Starbucks should see a bounce should the stock market continue to rally. If coffee costs increase, there may be a lag time before it hits Starbucks margins. Investors that are bullish on Starbucks may be correct in the next few months regarding price action. However, they need to prepare for higher coffee futures prices, which may negatively hurt earnings later this year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have sold coffee puts in the futures. I plan on going long coffee futures if the commercial hedgers add more long positions.