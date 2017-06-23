DryShips: Now What?

The company says that its stock is worth about $93.61 per share, based on the book value of their vessels.

Shorts are claiming DRYS has been one of the easiest shorts ever.

Investment Thesis

A constant massive dumping of new shares into the market will hammer the share price to close to zero once again. It seems that an eighth reverse split is unavoidable. Since my article "DryShips: Short It at $4", DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) has fallen by 34%. The company reduced its share count to 5.6 million from 28 million (28=5.6 x 5 R/S). The perception of bulls is that DRYS has become a low float stock and thus could rise significantly. But this is not the case here.

Heading to a record 8th reverse split

On June 19, 2017, the company announced that it was going to perform a voluntary reverse split (no one asked for it) of 1-for-5, which will reduce the share count from 24.06 million to 4.8 million shares (=24.06 / 5 R/S). On June 22, 2017, the company announced that it completed the reverse split and now had a share count of 5.65 million. Wait a minute; didn't they say 4.8 million? Yes but within three days, they quietly dumped 4.19 million new shares.

June 19, 2017: Share count 24.06 million

June 22, 2017: Share count 28.25 million (5.65 million x 5 R/S = 28.25 million); after the reverse split, the new share count is 5.65 million

The company is once again giving its investors misleading information. The company says that its stock is worth about $93.61 per share, based on the book value of their vessels. This could potentially mislead investors because the book value would decrease on a daily basis (increase of share count = decrease of book value).

Key Financial Information as of June 22, 2017, post-reverse stock split: Cash and cash equivalents: approximately $113.1 million (or $20.01 per share)

Book value of vessels, net: approximately $529.1 million (or $93.61 per share )

) Debt outstanding balance: approximately $200.0 million

Equity, book value: approximately $442.2 million (or $78.23 per share)

Number of Shares Outstanding: 5,652,257

The company failed to provide investors the future share count. Based on the latest SEC filing, the company still had $119.8 million worth of new shares to be sold, and could potentially issue more than 100 million new shares.

Conclusion

The bulls should ask themselves why, if the book value of the vessels is $93.61 a share, the company is selling new shares at $2.83 a share (a 97% discount). From the bears' point of view, the company is providing book value per share to convince exiting investors or to attract new investors. The book value is totally meaningless, because when the share count increases, the book value per share will decrease accordingly. With more than 100 million new shares to be issued, reverse split #8 is unavoidable. To read my previous articles, please click here.

Note: On March 28, 2017, George Economou's other company Ocean RIG UDW Inc (NASDAQ:ORIG) filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. court.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.