Why AMD Has Been Beating Intel Lately

Therefore, we think there’s meaningful upside to AMD’s valuation and its financial outlook. We expect shares to trade much higher from here.

Also, it’s worth noting that turnarounds of this type have happened in the past, and it’s not always the case that the bigger company always wins.

We think these trends won’t change much, and that there will be a perception shift in favor of AMD given enough time.

However, there’s reasons for why Intel lagged in its recent product roadmap, and why AMD could come ahead.

Perceptions of AMD’s turnaround often get questioned, and it’s not surprising given the quickness in sentiment reversal.

I guess, with all this excitement and hype pertaining to AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), the biggest question on the minds of readers on Seeking Alpha is whether any of this is even legitimate. Given Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) big size, it couldn't possibly fall behind AMD, right?

It's like imagining Ferrari losing a brand comparison match with Jaguar. In other words, we're taking a huge leap of faith here, because in a way, we're saying that Jaguar is pulling ahead of Ferrari (if we had to make a comparison match up).

But, that's exactly what's happening. Intel and AMD got into this situation, because Intel stopped focusing on being the best CPU provider and instead diversified into mobile, networking, storage, memory, and even network interconnects.

However, diversification is not always a winning strategy for maintaining a competitive tech advantage. As such, AMD's opportunity came at a moment when Intel lost its focus and spread itself too thin into many different markets.

Changing perceptions of AMD and Intel

What matters is the resourcefulness of a smaller competitor, as perception of size/strength is not always measured by the amount of R&D dollars or number of employees. In other words, there are frequent business cases of smaller competitors out-innovating industry incumbents like in the case of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) versus IBM (NYSE:IBM) in the 1980s, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) versus Apple in the 1990s, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) versus Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) in the 2000s, and Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) versus Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from 2012 onwards.

Measuring the durability of a business/franchise by its financial metrics is a mistake many have made, and many will continue to make when pertaining to technology. Though we have taken a contrarian view on AMD, and have stated on numerous instances that the product roadmap/revenue will far exceed the expectations set by analysts, the consensus view hasn't changed by much.

In fact, even with the announcement of prospective business wins from major cloud providers like Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Microsoft, the sentiment among industry analysts hasn't changed by much. Analysts continue to cite the competitive risks from the perspective of Intel remaining dominant, and AMD the laggard.

We think this view is somewhat flawed, and likely changes given enough time. While, we've been a contrarian on the stock, we're not blind optimists either. We acknowledge that Intel has its own competing roadmap to address AMD. Though we're not convinced by Intel's datacenter growth narrative, and have been skeptical for quite some time. This is because Intel's performance gains have been more minimal, and software or application dependent (like video compression).

Therefore, Intel's core argument to shareholders has transitioned from offense to stability. They announce feature specific enhancements rather than core hardware advances to communicate technology leadership. To combat perceptions of risk, they communicate revenue diversification into adjacent markets and corporate layoffs.

We think some of these efforts have helped in the perception of the stock, but we also acknowledge that Intel has taken a defensive position in the market.

When announcing 12,000 layoffs in 2016, they were preparing for winter, as opposed to gearing up for a major investment cycle. In fact, we blame Intel's delayed transition to 10nm and 7nm tech as a function of returning too much cash flow to shareholders, and efforts to diversify rather than invest into cutting-edge capabilities into its core market.

To put this in perspective, Bob Swan mentioned at the prior investor day that it would return 40% of free cash flow back to shareholders in the form of dividends, and spends $1 billion per quarter, or roughly $4 billion per year on share buybacks. This implies that 66% of free cash flow is returned to investors. Therefore, its size advantage was mitigated, because it was addressing near-term shareholder needs via its capital return policy.

Furthermore, it wasn't concentrating investment back into its core business, but rather into M&A in the form of Altera ($16.7 billion acquisition), Mobileye ($15.3 billion), McAfee ($7.68 billion) and so forth. So, the remaining cash was spent on expensive businesses at pretty high sales/earnings multiples.

CapEx was also split into a separate roadmap for memory and storage specific 16nm TLC NAND/3D XPoint fabs in Dalian, China. The cost of the fab? $5.5 billion in CapEx paired with the additional $7 billion commitment to build the 7nm Chandler, AZ Fab 42.

Meanwhile TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing) (NYSE:TSM) communicated that it would have its 7nm fab up and running by Q1'18, 10nm fab ready for production in 2017 (yes, this year) and will commit an additional $16 billion for its 5nm and 3nm node transition by 2022. This cycle cadence suggests TSMC should keep pace if not exceed Intel's fab advantage. Since AMD can contract TSMC for wafer supply, the competitive advantage Intel once exhibited is no longer available.

Therefore, Intel's investment priority was to expand capacity across all its product line-ups, as opposed to developing cutting-edge leadership. While Intel will remain an able-bodied competitor, and won't lag much further behind its peers. We just wonder if Krzanich's leadership was lacking in the past three years, as Intel was milking 16/14nm a little too long, and made very few design changes between Haswell, Broadwell, and Skylake.

This opened the opportunity for AMD to leapfrog Intel within a single-generational shift from AMD's prior Bulldozer platform. Therefore, Intel's lack of competitiveness is not at all surprising when viewed in hindsight. But, with perceptions of AMD still near its 10-year low, we're also unsurprised by the disbelief among analysts and industry experts. After all, the stock just narrowly escaped bankruptcy this past decade, was also an M&A target on numerous occasions, and made tons of bad decisions (like selling graphics patents to Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM)).

Final thoughts

If AMD sustains this pattern of execution, the turnaround isn't necessarily short-lived. Many tech franchises have executed a successful reversal in the past, and we see all the ingredients of a successful one here.

Given what we understand so far, there's not a strong argument in favor of Intel's process/product ramp that's substantial enough to mitigate/derail the bullish AMD thesis.

We think there's better capital efficiency from being a fabless operator, and instead focusing resources/development on hardware specific improvements. We believe Intel's competitive advantage has waned in its core market, and strategic risks into non-core adjacency's may take longer before paying off.

We continue to reiterate our top semiconductor pick designation on AMD and our $19.53 price target (15.7x FY'18 Dil. EPS).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.