Take Note Of The Hint Gilead Sciences Just Dropped

Down nearly 50% between June of last year and early June of this year, it would be an understatement to say Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) has been tough to own of late. It's been downright miserable to own for a while now.



Source: Schwab StreetSmart Edge

As they say though, it's darkest before dawn. Just when it appeared as if GILD shares were on the verge of breaking under support developing right around $64.00, something lights a fire under the stock. Over the course of the past three trading days, Gilead has rallied nearly 9%, and has done so on high volume. Clearly something has changed. The $64,000 question is, has whatever's changed done so enough to keep this rally in motion?

The answer is a definite maybe.

Actually, there's a more useful answer than that, but.... well, just keep reading.

Normal? Not Quite.

I'm a firm believer in giving credit where it's due, so I'll give credit to Intrinsic Capital, who hit the nail on the head a week ago when he explained "...the story has been repeated a million times over by now which means that this story is priced in. HCV sales are rapidly declining, cash is just sitting there and the company has an interesting pipeline. Everyone knows this and almost every article is reiterating the same."

He's right.

Regardless, GILD isn't doing what it should be doing. The stock suggests -- or did, anyway -- the company is about to implode. That's the market's subconscious way of saying it doesn't have much faith in the company's pipeline. IC took a pretty good, albeit abridged, look at the company's pipeline as well, and wasn't terribly impressed.

That assessment contrasts with Robert Riesen's more recent assessment of Gilead that suggests, based on the current cash flow, GILD shares are undervalued by 44%. That math more or less jibes with the analyst community's consensus that GILD shares are worth $77.60 right now.

That's 10% better than where shares closed on Thursday.

The two partially-opposing critiques are a microcosm of a much bigger reality facing fans and followers (and shareholders, which I am) of GILD right now. That is, this stock has vexed too many investors for too long, sliding back to a ridiculous trailing P/E of 7.4 based on worries that Gilead won't be able to stop its internal bleeding. Surely the organization would do something before it allowed a complete revenue implosion, right?



Source: Thomson Reuters, image made by author

Hopefully, though one never really knows.

Reality of GILD

With that as the backdrop, one can say with a fair amount of confidence that GILD is no longer an investment in a drug company's pipeline and portfolio. Rather, GILD is a speculation as to how this drugmaker is going to make investors feel somewhere between six months and two years in the future.

Sales of the company's hepatitis drugs Harvoni and Sovaldi are falling, as Riesen pointed out. Not much in the pipeline is going to offset that deterioration soon enough to matter. Its nonalcoholic steatohepatitis program is compelling, but hardly anywhere near being brought to the market.

It would be naive to think an acquisition -- or maybe more than one -- doesn't factor into the mental equation investors are weighing. Indeed, a couple have already been proposed as healthy uses of the inexplicably-large sum of $14.1 billion it's got sitting idle on its books while Rome proverbially burns.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) is one of those potential names. Jim Cramer also recently pegged Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) as a potential candidate, and said so in a manner that suggested he wasn't drawing a random name out of a hat.

All the while, Gilead seems oddly, frustratingly complacent.

What if, however, the company's odd silence was all part of a plan?

It All Comes Down to a Chart

Fast forward to this week, when a seemingly dead-in-the-water Gilead sprang to life. As of Thursday's last trade, GILD shares were up 10% for the week, walking back from the edge of a cliff.

Hedge fund manager James E. Flynn got the bulk of the credit, as he bought a little more than $80 million worth of GILD during the first quarter. If he's on board, it means something.

Also fanning the bullish flames is a broader bullishness that's rekindled bullishness for the entire biotech and biopharma (and traditional pharma) stocks. Though President Trump's healthcare agenda and the corresponding legislation that would repeal and replace the ACA leave more questions unanswered than answered, the general consensus is that it won't be as tough on drugmakers as previously feared.

Both matter to be sure, but there's no denying Gilead shares had been oddly underperforming, even before Trump was elected. Flynn's interest is also helpful, but his stake wasn't significant, and it's unlikely he's looking to press for change.

In other words, this week's huge, high volume runup mostly happened outside of the attribution it's been getting. Somebody clearly thinks they know something, and they're putting their money where their mouth is. My best guess is it's driven by speculation that Gilead is finally going to deploy some of its cash.

This is a case where we may want to let the chart rather than the rhetoric guide (at least partly guide) our thought process. Moves like this rarely materialize to this degree, on this kind of volume, for no good reason. I just suspect the true reason hasn't been revealed yet.

The litmus test for the future of GILD shares -- not the company, but the stock -- is the chart.

Interestingly, the stock was red hot right up until the point where it bumped into the 200-day moving average line (green) on Thursday.... historically a big make-or-break line for many stocks. The buyers clearly didn't have enough gas in the tank to punch through it, though it's possible Thursday morning's opening gap kept enough buyers in doubt. Thing is, it doesn't really matter. Many of those bulls who had been waiting on the sidelines for a recovery move just tipped their hand. They're out there, waiting.



Source: Schwab StreetSmart Edge

That's not a buy recommendation. At least not yet. Know that GILD shares could and likely would peel back to fill if the Wednesday/Thursday gap before the bigger rally could be renewed, IF it's renewed. If the stock retreats and then gets back in a bullish groove to subsequently push through the 200-day moving average line at $71.30 later though, that's apt to start a firestorm of pent-up buying.

Nobody wanted to be the first to stick their neck out, but nobody minds being the second or third to get on board once the ball gets rolling.

Bottom Line

Again, it can't be stressed enough... this isn't about the fundamentals. Gilead's HCV sales are falling. Its pipeline is ok, but not exactly thrilling. The only path to respectable growth it has from here is to purchase it, but that's nothing unusual in the world of biopharma.

As is so often the case (by design) though, if that's what's in the cards, most of us won't know about it until after it's happened.

There's also a fair chance that Gilead doesn't have an acquisition target on its radar and this sudden strength is taking shape simply because the market has finally decided the stock has been beaten down enough. That shift in sentiment can matter more than you might think, however, especially within the world of biopharma names.

Either way, something's changed. GILD is a speculative buy on any gap-filling dip, and a slightly safer buy following a break above $71.30. At the very least add it to your watchlist now that the pot's been stirred. This is what it looks like when reversal start to take shape.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.