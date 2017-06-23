Paramount Gold Nevada: Low-Risk, Leveraged Play

I use a unique and different strategy for what I put in my gold equity portfolio. I explain my reasoning for why Paramount Gold will be added in my portfolio.

Their measured + indicated gold ounces offer significant leverage to a rising gold price. Management understand the favorable optionality of their projects with minimal current risks.

The small company has a highly impressive gold ownership per share ratio of nearly half an ounce. Management understands how to efficiently generate value per share without wasteful dilution.

Paramount Gold has two separate advanced stage, multi-million gold ounce deposits in the United States. They continue to improve and develop these projects with already robust economics.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp has slumped more than its peers in the junior gold mining basket, GDXJ. But this cheaper share price is an excellent entry point for patient investors.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEMKT:PZG) is a company that I have watched decline since peaking out last summer at $2.74. At the time of writing, the stock sits at $1.57.

But recently, on June 21, the company released a "better than expected" higher grade gold zone for one of their flagship projects. They also have a pretty attractive measured+indicated, M+I, gold reserves which are still being developed.

With the recent bloodbath in junior mining stocks because of the VanEck Gold Mining Junior ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) rebalance shakeup, I will be adding Paramount Gold to my gold mining portfolio.

The company has underperformed against the GDXJ, and against the SPDR Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD).

This isn't surprising since it is a junior and it sank with the rest of them. But it does allow us to make an attractive entry point.

In such a cyclical sector, I would rather buy something 11% off year-to-date than something that is up 11%...

Here is a little summary of Paramount Gold:

Before Paramount Gold Nevada Corp existed, the company was Paramount Gold and Silver. And in April 2015 they were acquired by Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) and it was a $200 million transaction.

Immediately after, management had created a spin-off, today known as Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

The company has a $28 million market cap with 0 debt and around $4.5 million in cash. In fact, they only have $2 million of total liabilities. This is a healthy balance sheet.

Paramount Gold has two flagship properties in the United States. Both these projects are advanced stage and are 100% owned.

The first is the low grade, high bulk tonnage, over 4 million M+I ounces gold and 30 million M+I silver, Sleeper Project in Nevada.

The second is the recently acquired higher grade, 1.7 million M+I ounces gold and almost 5 million M+I silver, Grassy Mountain project in Oregon.

Both have robust project economics from their PEA's but are looking to increase this through their ongoing pre-feasibility studies. The projects will become more attractive as they revise current mining efficiencies to reduce CapEx, convert resources to proven reserves, and lower mining costs.

Management has an impressive corporate strategy that I think offers investors great risk protection and favorable optionality. For instance:

They are only interested in United States assets. They aren't starting fresh exploration projects out in the middle of nowhere. They "acquire known, mid to advanced-stage deposits that we believe can be expanded by targeted, cost-effective exploration or by unlocking a hidden value contained in the exploration data and not yet realized in the project." Therefore, they acquired proven properties at discounts while gold was cheaper and are developing them to increase shareholder value. They avoid areas with significant technical risk, such as permitting issues, and areas with sensitivity to the environment. These sort of technical problems are the silent killers of resource projects. Doesn't matter how nice a deposit is if they aren't allowed to extract from it. The proven management looks to realize value for shareholders by selling assets after they develop it further. Or by engaging in joint-ventures with producers. And if it makes sense economically, they will construct and mine their projects themselves.

These four qualities make the company unique and offer significant margins of safety, especially for mining equities.

But there is one thing that really stands out to me...

Paramount Gold has roughly 17,800,000 shares outstanding. Relatively against other juniors, which need constant dilution for drilling and other costs, this is outstanding.

Management has been adamant about maximizing gold ounces per share.

As a shareholder, your value depends upon the quantity and quality of the gold your company owns on your behalf, per share. That's how we run the Company. We do not issue shares unless we are satisfied that the result will be to your advantage in terms of gold ownership per share, unlike other junior companies.

The company boasts an impressive 0.47 gold equivalents per share. Or rather, just shy of half-an-ounce of gold ownership per share held.

This is refreshing since the majority in the mining business constantly dilute with little-to-zero long term value from it. But Paramount Gold only raises capital if they believe the return in gold ounces will be worth it.

And so far they have done a good job in doing so...

Another reason I find Paramount Gold enticing is the leverage their projects have to the price of gold and silver.

With nearly 8,000,000 ounces total gold-equivalents so far discovered, Paramount has substantial optionality if the price of gold rises.

Personally, commodity price optionality is a significant factor I look at...

For instance, Paramount's Sleeper project in Nevada has an annual holding cost of $400,000. The land package contains over 3,421,000 ounces of measured & indicated gold with another estimated 2,472,000 ounces of inferred gold. There is also 30,000,000 ounces of silver and 15,000,000 more inferred.

This adds up to over 6,000,000 ounces gold equivalents...

In its purest form, Paramount has a highly leveraged and relatively low cost option on the price of gold.

They are a direct benefactor to a sudden spike in the price and demand for gold.

They pay small upfront holding costs for the ownership of 6 million gold ounces. Little downside loss ($400,000 per year) for unlimited upside potential (however high the price of gold goes).

Famed resource and gold investor, Rick Rule, utilizes the power of optionality as a strategy. And he has been wildly successful in doing so.

Now is an ideal time to begin positioning yourself for the next bull market in mining stocks; there is no better way to leverage yourself to the coming recovery than by adding some high quality optionality plays to your portfolio - from the timeless Mining.com2015 article.

But Paramount Gold has de-risked itself substantially...

Through use of trial and error, the company has given investors significantly more future upside.

What does this mean? Let's look at it.

Each junior miner must risk either finding gold, or hitting an empty hole. Looking for gold in the middle of nowhere is costly and can be like picking a needle in a haystack. That's why there is the famous gold exploration saying, "the best place to discover a mine is next to a mine." Once we know where the gold is, we can start from there.

The stock rises when the company's trial is a success, a discovery. Whereas the stock falls when there is an error, an empty hole. This is the allure of junior exploration companies. It's gambling if they will find some gold or not. And if they do, their stock can spike through the roof.

Unfortunately, there are a lot more misses than hits...

But in reality, each miss or empty hole allows management to understand where not to drill again. This allocates all future drilling in areas that have higher probabilities of finding gold.

Imagine the game MineSweeper. Though instead of starting over each time you hit a mine, the game continues on. There is only so many places available to sweep. And each square that turns up with a mine or is safe, you know not to waste a sweep there again.

Paramount Gold already has a large resource base in Sleeper and Grassy Mt. Therefore they have a better idea of where to drill instead of blindly plotting holes. This gives them higher probability of finding new veins and adding gold ounces to their projects.

This gives Paramount Gold a '3-Pronged Optionality' thesis in my eyes.

The cost of annually holding the properties are cheap and the risk is limited since they already have two quality assets found. Strong leverage to the gold price rising. Greater probability of discovering continued and new mineralization along their already proven reserves while further adding ounces.

These 3 points give shareholders a favorable outcome. Including a clean balance sheet, strong management, and small market cap, the stock offers an asymmetric, low risk-high return, opportunity.

Or another way I like to look at it, the see-saw is highly tilted in our favor and very little weight is needed to push it much higher.

Now, these are all good, actually great, qualities for a mining company.

But time and time again we have learned a painful lesson...

It rarely matters how well a mining company is operated, or how nice their assets are, during a declining gold price. And it is nearly impossible to call an absolute bottom in the decline.

Right when we think it can't fall any further, it does.

During the brutal capitulation in December 2015, just as the Fed first hiked rates, I threw out all my old rules about gold equities. It was time to create something new. And it is now cornerstone to my investing practices.

There are two main components. Having a positive 'Path Dependence' and a 'Favorable Optionality'.

The first is the idea that I no longer look for gold companies that parade their upcoming catalysts that will supposedly boost their share price. Because, like I said above, if the price of gold is falling it usually doesn't matter how good the news is.

Path Dependence is the notion that things follow a logical sequence and that history actually matters. For instance, ironing your shirt then throwing it in the washer produces a far different outcome instead of washing it then ironing.

This is seems elementary, but apply this to investment reasoning...

Here: In order to succeed, you must first survive. A company needs to be able to survive before it can actually prosper once the cycle changes.

Investing in bear markets is literally all about Path Dependency. A stock won't be able to prosper once a bull market appears if it was already forced into bankruptcy.

Therefore, I needed to invert my original investing thesis.

Instead of asking, "what will make this company's stock price soar?" I need to ask, "can this company survive long enough until market sentiment changes and then its stock can soar?"

How many companies with "high quality assets, strong share price history, and proven managements" ended up imploding during the 2012 - Q4/2015 gold bear market?

A now-bankrupt gold company, Allied Nevada Gold, had a huge multi-million ounce asset in Nevada. The stock was trading over $44 a share when gold was nearing $2,000/oz in 2011. But they piled on half a billion in debt before the price of gold collapsed - an extremely high risk move.

If only they hadn't piled on debt and were able to wait 16 months longer...

Therefore, investing in stocks that have a thick margin of safety is a necessity. For mining juniors, like Paramount Gold, this is buying when they are discounted enough relative to their assets, and have favorable leveraged optionality when the gold price rises.

But most importantly, they can survive a number of years in a bear market until the markets sentiment changes without filing bankruptcy.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp is a junior that has favorable optionality in a rising gold environment. And even in a flat gold market the company has a margin of safety. Management knows what they're doing and understands how to create value.

There is the risk of the price of gold falling, the company not getting the permits required, and the company not being able to raise cash. But I find these risks very limited and unlikely. Especially compared to others junior worldwide. And the current share price and gold ownership per share make it acceptable risk for the potential reward.

Paramount Gold is a company I feel comfortable sitting in my portfolio. And I am confident if I didn't look at my portfolio for at-least year or two, they would still be drilling, adding ounces, and not bankrupt.

And when the price of gold does start rising, which I fully expect, I think the market will sharply re-price Paramount Gold higher.

Much higher.

