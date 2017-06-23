An Upcoming Conversation With An Expert: Understanding Osteoporosis And Treatment With TYMLOS, Plus ACTIVExtend Results

Why Investors Should Care:
Radius's (NASDAQ:RDUS) TYMLOS is now being prescribed by doctors in the clinical setting, and could become a successful revenue stream for Radius.
The ACTIVExtend trial yielded a vertebral risk reduction of 86% at 18 months, and 87% at 25 months. Additionally, nonvertebral risk was at 43% at 18 months and 52% at 25 months. This statistically significant data has driven TYMLOS to commercialization.
Since the TYMLOS approval on April 28th, Radius has leaped almost 10% in share price.
Who's the Expert?
Professor in the Section of Endocrinology at the University of Chicago.
Treats ~500 patients with osteoporosis and is in the process of prescribing TYMLOS.
Clinical and research activities center around osteoporosis and metabolic bone disease, and she has significant publications in these areas.
Questions Investors Are Asking the Expert:
Which of your patients are you most likely to have try TYMLOS?
How do you view the side effect profile of TYMLOS? Does the black box warning on osteosarcoma concern you?
Please explain the mode of action and can you compare the benefit vs other products including.
A. Decrease in fracture risk at the femoral neck and lumbar spine
B. Increase in BMD vs competitors
FORTEO and abaloparatide-SC are daily injections, whereas romosozumab is injected once a month. How will this affect the popularity of each drug? Do these differences suggest romosozumab fits a niche market within osteoporosis?
How does the side effect profile of TYMLOS compare to Forteo and Prolia in your opinion?
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.