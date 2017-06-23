Short Summary Of Weekly MOF Portfolio Flows

Foreign investors are buying more Japanese stocks and bonds than they did on average last year.

Japanese investors bought the third largest amount of foreign bonds this year last week, but still not enough to offset sales in first part of the year.

Japan's Ministry of Finance reports portfolio flows on a weekly basis. It provides more timely, even if less detailed, information than contained in the monthly balance of payments data.

In the first few months of the year, Japanese investors were net sellers of foreign stocks and bonds. However, this has changed in the second quarter. Japanese investors were net buyers of foreign bonds for seven of the past eight weeks. Last week, they bought JPY1.09 trillion of foreign bonds, which is the third highest of the year. Ironically, it appears they sold them when bonds were weak and are returning to the buy side when bonds are firm. Japanese investors bought an average of JPY403 bln of foreign bonds a week last year but, despite the recent buying, have been net sellers of JPY80.4 bln on average a week this year.

Japanese investors have been more consistent buyers of foreign equities. They have been net buyers for 10 of the past 12 weeks. Their average weekly purchases this year are about JPY115.2 bln, not far off last year's weekly average of nearly JPY119 bln.

Foreign investor were net sellers of Japanese bonds and stocks last week but, in H1, had stepped up their buying compared with 2016. The bond sales snap a five-week accumulation phase. Recall that late last year and earlier this year, the premium for dollars in the cross currency swaps was such that dollar-based investors could swap the dollars for year and buy a short-dated Japanese bill or coupon and earn more than US Treasuries. The cross currency swap market has correction, and the financial arbitrage opportunity has closed. Last week was the second consecutive week that foreign investors were net sellers of Japanese equities.

Year to date, foreign investors have been net buyers of nearly JPY2.0 bln of Japanese shares on average. Last year, they were net sellers of nearly JPY110 bln a week. Foreign investors have also stepped up their purchases of Japanese bonds, even though they were net sellers last week. This year, foreign investors have purchased a weekly average of nearly JPY113 bln of foreign stocks, compared with a weekly average of JPY84.2 bln in 2016.

The dollar finished last week a touch below JPY110.90. It briefly touched JPY110.95 yesterday. A move above JPY111.50 may lift the tone, but the JPY112 area may prove more formidable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.